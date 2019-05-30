SSD1331 OLED Display
The
ssd1331_spi display platform allows you to use
SSD1331 (datasheet,
Adafruit)
displays with ESPHome. This component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.
Connect CLK (CK), MOSI (SI), CS (OC), DC, and RST (R) to pins on your ESP. For power, the Adafruit modules
require 5 volts connected to their
+ pin. Connect the GND or G pin to ground.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
-
cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the CS line is connected to. The CS line can be connected to GND if this is the only device on the SPI bus.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Configuration examplesSection titled “Configuration examples”
You may wish to add a
color: section to your YAML configuration to make using colors easier; please see
color for more detail on this optional configuration section.
To bring in color images: