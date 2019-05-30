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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SSD1331 OLED Display

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

The ssd1331_spi display platform allows you to use SSD1331 (datasheet, Adafruit) displays with ESPHome. This component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.

SSD1331 96x64 OLED Display

Connect CLK (CK), MOSI (SI), CS (OC), DC, and RST (R) to pins on your ESP. For power, the Adafruit modules require 5 volts connected to their + pin. Connect the GND or G pin to ground.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  clk_pin: D5
  mosi_pin: D7


display:
  - platform: ssd1331_spi
    reset_pin: D0
    cs_pin: D8
    dc_pin: D1
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

  • cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the CS line is connected to. The CS line can be connected to GND if this is the only device on the SPI bus.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Configuration examples

Section titled “Configuration examples”

You may wish to add a color: section to your YAML configuration to make using colors easier; please see color for more detail on this optional configuration section.

color:
  - id: my_red
    red: 100%
    green: 3%
    blue: 5%


...


display:
    ...
    lambda: |-
      it.rectangle(0,  0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images:

image:
  - file: "image.jpg"
    id: my_image
    resize: 96x64
    type: RGB


...


display:
    ...
    lambda: |-
      it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));

See Also

Section titled “See Also”