SSD1331 OLED Display

The ssd1331_spi display platform allows you to use SSD1331 (datasheet, Adafruit) displays with ESPHome. This component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.

SSD1331 96x64 OLED Display

Connect CLK (CK), MOSI (SI), CS (OC), DC, and RST (R) to pins on your ESP. For power, the Adafruit modules require 5 volts connected to their + pin. Connect the GND or G pin to ground.

# Example configuration entry spi : clk_pin : D5 mosi_pin : D7 display : - platform : ssd1331_spi reset_pin : D0 cs_pin : D8 dc_pin : D1 lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

dc_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DC pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the CS line is connected to. The CS line can be connected to GND if this is the only device on the SPI bus.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

You may wish to add a color: section to your YAML configuration to make using colors easier; please see color for more detail on this optional configuration section.

color : - id : my_red red : 100% green : 3% blue : 5% ... display : ... lambda : |- it.rectangle(0, 0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images: