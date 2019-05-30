Binary Sensor Component

With ESPHome you can use different types of binary sensors. They will automatically appear in the Home Assistant front-end and have several configuration options.

Base Binary Sensor Configuration Section titled “Base Binary Sensor Configuration”

All binary sensors have a platform and an optional device class. By default, the binary will chose the appropriate device class itself, but you can always override it.

binary_sensor : - platform : ... device_class : motion

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the binary sensor. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the binary sensor to use that name, you can set name: None .

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/binary_sensor/#device-class for a list of available options.

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the binary sensor in the frontend.

filters (Optional, list): A list of filters to apply on the binary sensor values such as inverting signals. See Binary Sensor Filters.

Automations:

on_press (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed. See on_press .

on_release (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is released. See on_release .

on_state (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a state change is published. See on_state .

on_click (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is held down for a specified period of time. See on_click .

on_double_click (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed twice for specified periods of time. See on_double_click .

on_multi_click (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed in a specific sequence. See on_multi_click .

Advanced options:

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

trigger_on_initial_state (Optional, boolean): If true, any applicable triggers will be fired when the binary sensor state changes from unknown to a valid state. This applies to the first valid state set, and any valid state set after a binary_sensor.invalidate_state action has been executed. The default is false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If MQTT enabled, all other options from MQTT Component.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

This action will invalidate the current state of the sensor. It is most useful with the Template binary sensor. After the state is invalidated, it will be reported to Home Assistant as unknown . Example:

on_... : binary_sensor.invalidate_state : my_binary_sensor_id

The state may also be invalidated by an API call in a lambda - see the API reference linked below.

Binary Sensor Filters Section titled “Binary Sensor Filters”

With binary sensor filters you can customize how ESPHome handles your binary sensor values even more. They are similar to Sensor Filters. All filters are processed in a pipeline. This means all binary sensor filters are processed in the order given in the configuration (so order of these entries matters!)

binary_sensor : - platform : ... # ... filters : - invert : - delayed_on : 100ms - delayed_off : 100ms # Templated, delays for 1s (1000ms) only if a reed switch is active - delayed_on_off : !lambda " if (id(reed_switch).state) return 1000; else return 0; " - delayed_on_off : time_on : 10s time_off : !lambda " if (id(reed_switch).state) return 1000; else return 0; " - autorepeat : - delay : 1s time_off : 100ms time_on : 900ms - delay : 5s time_off : 100ms time_on : 400ms - lambda : |- if (id(other_binary_sensor).state) { return x; } else { return {}; }

Simple filter that just inverts every value from the binary sensor.

(Required, time, templatable): When a signal ON is received, wait for the specified time period until publishing an ON state. If an OFF value is received while waiting, the ON action is discarded. Or in other words: Only send an ON value if the binary sensor has stayed ON for at least the specified time period. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing push buttons.

(Required, time, templatable): When a signal OFF is received, wait for the specified time period until publishing an OFF state. If an ON value is received while waiting, the OFF action is discarded. Or in other words: Only send an OFF value if the binary sensor has stayed OFF for at least the specified time period. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing push buttons.

Only send an ON or OFF value if the binary sensor has stayed in the same state for at least the specified time period.

This filter uses two time delays: on and off.

If the delays are equal, then you can configure the filter in short form by passing the time parameter:

binary_sensor : - platform : ... # ... filters : - delayed_on_off : 1s

(Required, time, templatable): ON and OFF delay. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing binary switches.

If the delays are different, then you need to pass them as in the example below:

binary_sensor : - platform : ... # ... filters : - delayed_on_off : time_on : 10s time_off : 20s

Configuration variables:

time_on ( Required , time, templatable): ON delay.

( , time, templatable): ON delay. time_off (Required, time, templatable): OFF delay.

When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds.

A filter implementing the autorepeat behavior. The filter is parametrized by a list of timing descriptions. When a signal ON is received it is passed to the output and the first delay is started. When this interval expires the output is turned OFF and toggles using the time_off and time_on durations for the OFF and ON state respectively. At the same time the delay of the second timing description is started and the process is repeated until the list is exhausted, in which case the timing of the last description remains in use. Receiving an OFF signal stops the whole process and immediately outputs OFF.

The example thus waits one second with the output being ON, toggles it once per second for five seconds, then toggles twice per second until OFF is received.

An autorepeat filter with no timing description is equivalent to one timing with all the parameters set to default values.

Configuration variables:

delay (Optional, Time): Delay to proceed to the next timing. Defaults to 1s .

(Optional, Time): Delay to proceed to the next timing. Defaults to . time_off (Optional, Time): Interval to hold the output at OFF. Defaults to 100ms .

(Optional, Time): Interval to hold the output at OFF. Defaults to . time_on (Optional, Time): Interval to hold the output at ON. Defaults to 900ms .

Specify any lambda for more complex filters. The input value from the binary sensor is x and you can return true for ON, false for OFF, and {} to stop the filter chain.

(Required, time, templatable): When a signal is received, publish the state but wait for the received state to remain the same for specified time period before publishing any additional state changes. This filter complements the delayed_on_off filter but publishes value changes at the beginning of the delay period. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing binary switches.

(Required, time, templatable): If no value is published for the specified time period, invalidate the state.

Binary Sensor Automation Section titled “Binary Sensor Automation”

The triggers for binary sensors in ESPHome use the lingo from computer mouses. For example, a press is triggered in the first moment when the button on your mouse is pushed down.

You can access the current state of the binary sensor in lambdas using id(binary_sensor_id).state .

This automation will be triggered when the button is first pressed down, or in other words on the leading edge of the signal.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_press : then : - switch.turn_on : relay_1

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This automation will be triggered when a button press ends, or in other words on the falling edge of the signal.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_release : then : - switch.turn_off : relay_1

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This automation will be triggered when a new state is received (and thus combines on_press and on_release into one trigger). The new state will be given as the variable x as a boolean and can be used in lambdas. It will not be called when the state is invalidated; it will be called when the state initially becomes valid only if trigger_on_initial_state is true.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_state : then : - switch.turn_off : relay_1

Configuration variables: See Automation.

An alternative to on_state that is also triggered when the binary sensor state is invalidated. It is passed two parameters, x as for on_change will be the new value, and x_previous is the value immediately prior to the change. Both these parameters are of type optional<bool> so also indicate if the values were valid. Note that this is called on all state changes, including initial states.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_state_change : then : - logger.log : format : " Old state was %s " args : [ ' x_previous.has_value() ? ONOFF(x_previous.value()) : "Unknown" ' ] - logger.log : format : " New state is %s " args : [ ' x.has_value() ? ONOFF(x.value()) : "Unknown" ' ]

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This automation will be triggered when a button is pressed down for a time period of length min_length to max_length . Any click longer or shorter than this will not trigger the automation. The automation is therefore triggered on the falling edge of the signal.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_click : min_length : 50ms max_length : 350ms then : - switch.turn_off : relay_1

Configuration variables:

min_length (Optional, Time): The minimum duration the click should last. Defaults to 50ms .

(Optional, Time): The minimum duration the click should last. Defaults to . max_length (Optional, Time): The maximum duration the click should last. Defaults to 350ms .

(Optional, Time): The maximum duration the click should last. Defaults to . See Automation.

NOTE Multiple on_click entries can be defined like this (see also on_multi_click for more complex matching): binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_click : - min_length : 50ms max_length : 350ms then : - switch.turn_off : relay_1 - min_length : 500ms max_length : 1000ms then : - switch.turn_on : relay_1 Entries are evaluated independently, so all matching automations will trigger.

This automation will be triggered when a button is pressed down twice, with the first click lasting between min_length and max_length . When a second leading edge then happens within min_length and max_length , the automation is triggered.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_double_click : min_length : 50ms max_length : 350ms then : - switch.turn_off : relay_1

Configuration variables:

min_length (Optional, Time): The minimum duration the click should last. Defaults to 50ms .

(Optional, Time): The minimum duration the click should last. Defaults to . max_length (Optional, Time): The maximum duration the click should last. Defaults to 350ms .

(Optional, Time): The maximum duration the click should last. Defaults to . See Automation.

This automation will be triggered when a button is pressed in a user-specified sequence.

IMPORTANT When using on_multi_click with a physical button, attach a debounce filter to the binary sensor. Mechanical switches bounce on press and release, producing extra ON/OFF transitions inside the timing windows. A bounce edge arriving inside a sequence’s final window will cancel the pending trigger, so patterns like double click (and similar that rely on a settled final transition) will be missed. A delayed_on_off: 20ms filter is a good starting point for most tactile switches and only takes one extra line: binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX name : " My Button " filters : - delayed_on_off : 20ms on_multi_click : - timing : - ON for at most 1s - OFF for at most 1s - ON for at most 1s - OFF for at least 0.2s then : - logger.log : " Double Clicked "

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio # ... on_multi_click : - timing : - ON for at most 1s - OFF for at most 1s - ON for 0.5s to 1s - OFF for at least 0.2s then : - logger.log : " Double-Clicked "

Configuration variables:

timing ( Required ): The timing of the multi click. This uses a language-based grammar using these styles: <ON/OFF> for <TIME> to <TIME> <ON/OFF> for at least <TIME> <ON/OFF> for at most <TIME>

invalid_cooldown (Optional, Time): If a multi click is started, but the timing set in timing does not match, a “cool down” period will be activated during which no timing will be matched. Defaults to 1s .

See Automation.

NOTE Getting the timing right for your use-case can sometimes be a bit difficult. If you set the global log level to VERBOSE , the multi click trigger shows logs about what stopped the trigger from happening.

You can use an OFF timing at the end of the timing sequence to differentiate between different kinds of presses. For example the configuration below will differentiate between double, long and short presses.

on_multi_click : - timing : - ON for at most 1s - OFF for at most 1s - ON for at most 1s - OFF for at least 0.2s then : - logger.log : " Double Clicked " - timing : - ON for 1s to 2s - OFF for at least 0.5s then : - logger.log : " Single Long Clicked " - timing : - ON for at most 1s - OFF for at least 0.5s then : - logger.log : " Single Short Clicked "

While on_click only triggers on the falling edge of the signal, and on_double_click only on the second leading edge, an automation for on_multi_click can trigger at any time. For example, an ON for at least timing without an OFF does not await a falling edge. This supports implementing a continuous longpress, optionally also handling clicks for the very same sensor:

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio id : button_1 # ... on_multi_click : # One can also replace this part with `on_click` - timing : - ON for at most 0.7s then : - light.turn_on : id : light_1 brightness : 10% - timing : - ON for at least 1s then : - while : condition : # Self-reference this very sensor binary_sensor.is_on : button_1 then : - light.dim_relative : id : light_1 relative_brightness : 5% transition_length : 0.1s - delay : 0.1s

This Condition checks if the given binary sensor is ON (or OFF).

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : # Same syntax for is_off binary_sensor.is_on : my_binary_sensor

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all binary sensors to do some advanced stuff.

publish_state() : Manually cause the binary sensor to publish and store a state from anywhere in the program.

// Within lambda, publish an OFF state. id(my_binary_sensor).publish_state(false); // Within lambda, publish an ON state. id(my_binary_sensor).publish_state(true);

.state : Retrieve the current state of the binary sensor.