Binary Sensor Component
With ESPHome you can use different types of binary sensors. They will automatically appear in the Home Assistant front-end and have several configuration options.
Base Binary Sensor ConfigurationSection titled “Base Binary Sensor Configuration”
All binary sensors have a platform and an optional device class. By default, the binary will chose the appropriate device class itself, but you can always override it.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the binary sensor. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the binary sensor to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/binary_sensor/#device-class for a list of available options.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the binary sensor in the frontend.
-
filters (Optional, list): A list of filters to apply on the binary sensor values such as inverting signals. See Binary Sensor Filters.
Automations:
-
on_press (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed. See
on_press.
-
on_release (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is released. See
on_release.
-
on_state (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a state change is published. See
on_state.
-
on_click (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is held down for a specified period of time. See
on_click.
-
on_double_click (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed twice for specified periods of time. See
on_double_click.
-
on_multi_click (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed in a specific sequence. See
on_multi_click.
Advanced options:
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
trigger_on_initial_state (Optional, boolean): If true, any applicable triggers will be fired when the binary sensor state changes from
unknownto a valid state. This applies to the first valid state set, and any valid state set after a
binary_sensor.invalidate_stateaction has been executed. The default is
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If MQTT enabled, all other options from MQTT Component.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “binary_sensor.invalidate_state Action”
binary_sensor.invalidate_state Action
This action will invalidate the current state of the sensor. It is most useful with the Template binary sensor.
After the state is invalidated, it will be reported to Home Assistant as
unknown. Example:
The state may also be invalidated by an API call in a lambda - see the API reference linked below.
Binary Sensor FiltersSection titled “Binary Sensor Filters”
With binary sensor filters you can customize how ESPHome handles your binary sensor values even more. They are similar to Sensor Filters. All filters are processed in a pipeline. This means all binary sensor filters are processed in the order given in the configuration (so order of these entries matters!)
Section titled “invert”
invert
Simple filter that just inverts every value from the binary sensor.
Section titled “delayed_on”
delayed_on
(Required, time, templatable): When a signal ON is received, wait for the specified time period until publishing an ON state. If an OFF value is received while waiting, the ON action is discarded. Or in other words: Only send an ON value if the binary sensor has stayed ON for at least the specified time period. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing push buttons.
Section titled “delayed_off”
delayed_off
(Required, time, templatable): When a signal OFF is received, wait for the specified time period until publishing an OFF state. If an ON value is received while waiting, the OFF action is discarded. Or in other words: Only send an OFF value if the binary sensor has stayed OFF for at least the specified time period. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing push buttons.
Section titled “delayed_on_off”
delayed_on_off
Only send an ON or OFF value if the binary sensor has stayed in the same state for at least the specified time period.
This filter uses two time delays: on and off.
If the delays are equal, then you can configure the filter in short form by passing the time parameter:
(Required, time, templatable): ON and OFF delay. When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds. Useful for debouncing binary switches.
If the delays are different, then you need to pass them as in the example below:
Configuration variables:
- time_on (Required, time, templatable): ON delay.
- time_off (Required, time, templatable): OFF delay.
When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds.
Section titled “autorepeat”
autorepeat
A filter implementing the autorepeat behavior. The filter is parametrized by a list of timing descriptions.
When a signal ON is received it is passed to the output and the first
delay is started. When this
interval expires the output is turned OFF and toggles using the
time_off and
time_on durations
for the OFF and ON state respectively. At the same time the
delay of the second timing description
is started and the process is repeated until the list is exhausted, in which case the timing of the
last description remains in use. Receiving an OFF signal stops the whole process and immediately outputs OFF.
The example thus waits one second with the output being ON, toggles it once per second for five seconds, then toggles twice per second until OFF is received.
An
autorepeat filter with no timing description is equivalent to one timing with all the parameters
set to default values.
Configuration variables:
- delay (Optional, Time): Delay to proceed to the next timing. Defaults to
1s.
- time_off (Optional, Time): Interval to hold the output at OFF. Defaults to
100ms.
- time_on (Optional, Time): Interval to hold the output at ON. Defaults to
900ms.
Section titled “lambda”
lambda
Specify any lambda for more complex filters. The input value from
the binary sensor is
x and you can return
true for ON,
false for OFF, and
{} to stop
the filter chain.
Section titled “settle”
settle
(Required, time, templatable): When a signal is received, publish the state
but wait for the received state to remain the same for specified time period before publishing any
additional state changes. This filter complements the
delayed_on_off filter but publishes value changes at
the beginning of the delay period.
When using a lambda call, you should return the delay value in milliseconds.
Useful for debouncing binary switches.
Section titled “timeout”
timeout
(Required, time, templatable): If no value is published for the specified time period, invalidate the state.
Binary Sensor AutomationSection titled “Binary Sensor Automation”
The triggers for binary sensors in ESPHome use the lingo from computer mouses.
For example, a
press is triggered in the first moment when the button on your mouse is pushed down.
You can access the current state of the binary sensor in lambdas using
id(binary_sensor_id).state.
Section titled “on_press”
on_press
This automation will be triggered when the button is first pressed down, or in other words on the leading edge of the signal.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “on_release”
on_release
This automation will be triggered when a button press ends, or in other words on the falling edge of the signal.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “on_state”
on_state
This automation will be triggered when a new state is received (and thus combines
on_press
and
on_release into one trigger). The new state will be given as the variable
x as a boolean
and can be used in lambdas. It will not be called when the state is invalidated; it will be called when
the state initially becomes valid only if
trigger_on_initial_state is true.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “on_state_change”
on_state_change
An alternative to
on_state that is also triggered when the binary sensor state is invalidated. It is passed two parameters,
x as for
on_change
will be the new value, and
x_previous is the value immediately prior to the change. Both these parameters are of type
optional<bool> so also indicate
if the values were valid. Note that this is called on all state changes, including initial states.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “on_click”
on_click
This automation will be triggered when a button is pressed down for a time period of length
min_length to
max_length. Any click longer or shorter than this will not trigger the automation.
The automation is therefore triggered on the falling edge of the signal.
Configuration variables:
- min_length (Optional, Time): The minimum duration the click should last. Defaults to
50ms.
- max_length (Optional, Time): The maximum duration the click should last. Defaults to
350ms.
- See Automation.
NOTE
Multiple
on_click entries can be defined like this (see also
on_multi_click
for more complex matching):
Entries are evaluated independently, so all matching automations will trigger.
Section titled “on_double_click”
on_double_click
This automation will be triggered when a button is pressed down twice, with the first click lasting between
min_length and
max_length. When a second leading edge then happens within
min_length and
max_length, the automation is triggered.
Configuration variables:
- min_length (Optional, Time): The minimum duration the click should last. Defaults to
50ms.
- max_length (Optional, Time): The maximum duration the click should last. Defaults to
350ms.
- See Automation.
Section titled “on_multi_click”
on_multi_click
This automation will be triggered when a button is pressed in a user-specified sequence.
IMPORTANT
When using
on_multi_click with a physical button, attach a
debounce filter to the binary sensor.
Mechanical switches bounce on press and release, producing extra ON/OFF transitions
inside the timing windows. A bounce edge arriving inside a sequence’s final
window will cancel the pending trigger, so patterns like double click
(and similar that rely on a settled final transition) will be missed.
A
delayed_on_off: 20ms filter is a good starting point for most tactile
switches and only takes one extra line:
Configuration variables:
-
timing (Required): The timing of the multi click. This uses a language-based grammar using these styles:
<ON/OFF> for <TIME> to <TIME>
<ON/OFF> for at least <TIME>
<ON/OFF> for at most <TIME>
-
-
invalid_cooldown (Optional, Time): If a multi click is started, but the timing set in
timingdoes not match, a “cool down” period will be activated during which no timing will be matched. Defaults to
1s.
-
See Automation.
NOTE
Getting the timing right for your use-case can sometimes be a bit difficult. If you set the
global log level to
VERBOSE, the multi click trigger shows logs
about what stopped the trigger from happening.
You can use an
OFF timing at the end of the timing sequence to differentiate between different
kinds of presses. For example the configuration below will differentiate between double, long and short
presses.
While
on_click only triggers on the falling edge of the signal,
and
on_double_click only on the second leading edge, an
automation for
on_multi_click can trigger at any time. For example, an
ON for at least
timing without an
OFF does not await a falling edge. This supports implementing a
continuous longpress, optionally also handling clicks for the very same sensor:
Section titled “binary_sensor.is_on / binary_sensor.is_off Condition”
binary_sensor.is_on /
binary_sensor.is_off Condition
This Condition checks if the given binary sensor is ON (or OFF).
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all binary sensors to do some advanced stuff.
publish_state(): Manually cause the binary sensor to publish and store a state from anywhere in the program.
.state: Retrieve the current state of the binary sensor.