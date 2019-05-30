SCD4X CO₂, Temperature and Relative Humidity Sensor
The
scd4x sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SCD4X CO₂
(datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
WARNING
The white membrane on the sensor must not be removed or tampered with to ensure proper operation.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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humidity (Optional): The information for the Humidity sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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temperature_offset (Optional, float): The temperature offset can depend on various factors such as the SCD4x measurement mode, self-heating of close components, the ambient temperature and air flow. This variable allows the compensation of those effects by setting a temperature offset. Defaults to
4°C.
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automatic_self_calibration (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable automatic self calibration (ASC). Defaults to
true.
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ambient_pressure_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensation of measured CO₂ values based on given ambient pressure in mBar.
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altitude_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensating deviations due to current altitude (in metres). Notice: setting altitude_compensation is ignored if ambient_pressure_compensation is set.
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measurement_mode (Optional): Set measurement mode for scd4x.
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periodic: The sensor takes a new measurement every 5 seconds. This is the default mode.
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low_power_periodic: The sensor takes a new measurement every 30 seconds. Make sure
update_intervalis at least 30 seconds.
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single_shot: A measurement is started in every update interval. A measurement takes 5 seconds. This mode is only available on scd41 and useful if low power consumption is required. The automatic self-calibration is optimized for single shot measurements performed every 5 minutes. To reduce noise levels, you can can perform several single shot measurements in a row and average the output values using a Sensor Filters.
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single_shot_rht_only: A measurement is started in every update interval. A measurement takes 50 ms. Only humidity and temperature is measured. CO2 is reported as 0 ppm. This mode is only available on scd41 and useful if low power consumption is required.
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ambient_pressure_compensation_source (Optional, ID): Set an external pressure sensor ID used for ambient pressure compensation. The pressure sensor must report pressure in hPa. the correction is applied before updating the state of the co2 sensor.
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address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x62.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “scd4x.perform_forced_calibration Action”
scd4x.perform_forced_calibration Action
This action manually calibrates the sensor to the provided value in ppm. Operate the SCD4x in the operation mode later used in normal sensor operation (periodic measurement, low power periodic measurement or single shot) for > 3 minutes in an environment with homogenous and constant CO2 concentration before performing a forced recalibration. As of March 2025, the global monthly mean CO₂ concentration is 426 ppm.
value can also be a template, for example to define a Home Assistant calibration action:
Section titled “scd4x.factory_reset Action”
scd4x.factory_reset Action
This action triggers a factory reset of the sensor. Calibration settings are restored from factory settings.
Pressure compensationSection titled “Pressure compensation”
A static ambient pressure value can be set with
ambient_pressure_compensation or
altitude_compensation. It can also be changed dynamically with lambdas using
set_ambient_pressure_compensation(<mBar>), or by pointing
ambient_pressure_compensation_source to a local pressure sensor.
Example with a local sensorSection titled “Example with a local sensor”
Note: remember your pressure sensor needs to output in mBar
Example with a remote sensorSection titled “Example with a remote sensor”
This example creates a service
set_ambient_pressure that can be called from Home Assistant: