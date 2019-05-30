SCD4X CO₂, Temperature and Relative Humidity Sensor

The scd4x sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SCD4X CO₂ (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : scd4x co2 : name : " Workshop CO2 " temperature : name : " Workshop Temperature " humidity : name : " Workshop Humidity "

WARNING The white membrane on the sensor must not be removed or tampered with to ensure proper operation.

co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the Humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.

temperature_offset (Optional, float): The temperature offset can depend on various factors such as the SCD4x measurement mode, self-heating of close components, the ambient temperature and air flow. This variable allows the compensation of those effects by setting a temperature offset. Defaults to 4°C .

automatic_self_calibration (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable automatic self calibration (ASC). Defaults to true .

ambient_pressure_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensation of measured CO₂ values based on given ambient pressure in mBar.

altitude_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensating deviations due to current altitude (in metres). Notice: setting altitude_compensation is ignored if ambient_pressure_compensation is set.

measurement_mode (Optional): Set measurement mode for scd4x. periodic : The sensor takes a new measurement every 5 seconds. This is the default mode. low_power_periodic : The sensor takes a new measurement every 30 seconds. Make sure update_interval is at least 30 seconds. single_shot : A measurement is started in every update interval. A measurement takes 5 seconds. This mode is only available on scd41 and useful if low power consumption is required. The automatic self-calibration is optimized for single shot measurements performed every 5 minutes. To reduce noise levels, you can can perform several single shot measurements in a row and average the output values using a Sensor Filters. single_shot_rht_only : A measurement is started in every update interval. A measurement takes 50 ms. Only humidity and temperature is measured. CO2 is reported as 0 ppm. This mode is only available on scd41 and useful if low power consumption is required.

ambient_pressure_compensation_source (Optional, ID): Set an external pressure sensor ID used for ambient pressure compensation. The pressure sensor must report pressure in hPa. the correction is applied before updating the state of the co2 sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x62 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

This action manually calibrates the sensor to the provided value in ppm. Operate the SCD4x in the operation mode later used in normal sensor operation (periodic measurement, low power periodic measurement or single shot) for > 3 minutes in an environment with homogenous and constant CO2 concentration before performing a forced recalibration. As of March 2025, the global monthly mean CO₂ concentration is 426 ppm.

on_... : then : - scd4x.perform_forced_calibration : # Global Monthly Mean CO₂ # https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/global.html value : 426 id : my_scd41

value can also be a template, for example to define a Home Assistant calibration action:

api : actions : - action : calibrate_co2_value variables : co2_ppm : int then : - scd4x.perform_forced_calibration : value : !lambda ' return co2_ppm; ' id : my_scd41

This action triggers a factory reset of the sensor. Calibration settings are restored from factory settings.

on_... : then : - scd4x.factory_reset : my_scd41

A static ambient pressure value can be set with ambient_pressure_compensation or altitude_compensation . It can also be changed dynamically with lambdas using set_ambient_pressure_compensation(<mBar>) , or by pointing ambient_pressure_compensation_source to a local pressure sensor.

Example with a local sensor Section titled “Example with a local sensor”

Note: remember your pressure sensor needs to output in mBar

sensor : - platform : bme280 pressure : name : " Ambient Pressure " id : bme_pressure - platform : scd4x measurement_mode : low_power_periodic ambient_pressure_compensation_source : bme_pressure temperature_offset : 0 co2 : name : " CO2 level "

Example with a remote sensor Section titled “Example with a remote sensor”

This example creates a service set_ambient_pressure that can be called from Home Assistant: