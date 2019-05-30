The template valve platform allows you to create simple valves out of just a few actions and a value lambda. Once defined, it will automatically appear in Home Assistant as a valve and can be controlled through the frontend.

# Example configuration entry valve : - platform : template name : " Template Valve " lambda : |- if (id(top_end_stop).state) { return VALVE_OPEN; } else { return VALVE_CLOSED; } open_action : - switch.turn_on : open_valve_switch close_action : - switch.turn_on : close_valve_switch stop_action : - switch.turn_on : stop_valve_switch optimistic : true

Possible return values for the optional lambda:

return VALVE_OPEN; if the valve should be reported as OPEN.

if the valve should be reported as OPEN. return VALVE_CLOSED; if the valve should be reported as CLOSED.

if the valve should be reported as CLOSED. return {}; if the last state should be repeated.

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current state of the valve.

open_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests the valve to be opened.

close_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the valve to be closed.

stop_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the valve to be stopped.

optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template valve will immediately update the reported state and no lambda needs to be used. Defaults to false .

restore_mode (Optional, enum): Control how the valve attempts to restore state on bootup. NO_RESTORE (Default): Do not save or restore state. RESTORE : Attempts to restore the state on startup, but doesn’t instruct the valve to return to that state. RESTORE_AND_CALL : Attempts to restore the state on startup and instructs the valve to return to the restored state.

assumed_state (Optional, boolean): Whether the true state of the valve is not known. This will make the Home Assistant frontend show buttons for both OPEN and CLOSE actions, instead of hiding one of them. Defaults to false .

has_position (Optional, boolean): Whether this valve will publish its position as a floating point number. By default ( false ), the valve only publishes OPEN/CLOSED position.

position_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests the valve be set to a specific position. The desired position is available in the lambda in the pos variable. Requires has_position (above) to be set to true .

All other options from Valve.

You can also publish a state to a template valve from elsewhere in your YAML filewith the valve.template.publish action.

# Example configuration entry valve : - platform : template name : " Template Valve " id : my_template_valve # in some trigger on_... : - valve.template.publish : id : my_template_valve state : OPEN # Templated - valve.template.publish : id : my_template_valve state : !lambda ' return VALVE_OPEN; '

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the template valve.

state (Optional, templatable): The state to publish. One of OPEN , CLOSED . If using a lambda, use VALVE_OPEN or VALVE_CLOSED .

position (Optional, float, templatable): The position to publish, from 0 (CLOSED) to 1.0 (OPEN)

current_operation (Optional, string, templatable): The current operation mode to publish. One of IDLE , OPENING and CLOSING . If using a lambda, use VALVE_OPERATION_IDLE , VALVE_OPERATION_OPENING , and VALVE_OPERATION_CLOSING .