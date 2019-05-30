The template Select platform allows you to create a Select with templated values using lambdas.

options (Required, list): The list of options this Select has.

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current option of the select.

set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the Select option. The new option is available to lambdas in the x variable.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the select by executing the lambda . Defaults to 60s .

optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the Template Select will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to false .

restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to false .

initial_option (Optional, string): The option to set the option to on setup if not restored with restore_value . Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to the first option in the options list.