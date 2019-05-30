Template Select
The
template Select platform allows you to create a Select with templated values
using lambdas.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
options (Required, list): The list of options this Select has.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current option of the select.
-
set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the Select option. The new option is available to lambdas in the
xvariable.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the select by executing the
lambda. Defaults to
60s.
-
optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the Template Select will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
initial_option (Optional, string): The option to set the option to on setup if not restored with
restore_value. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to the first option in the
optionslist.
-
All other options from Select.
NOTE
If you don’t set a
lambda and
optimistic is
false (default), updates to the select component state will need to be taken care of as part of your
set_action using
id(my_select).publish_state(x); (in a lambda). Do not use
select.set Action here, as this would generate a loop.
Section titled “select.set Action”
select.set Action
You can also set an option for the template select from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
select.set Action.