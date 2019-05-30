Update Core
The
update component allows your ESPHome devices to install updates from a remote source; instead of
“pushing” an update to your device, the device can retrieve an update and
install it on its own.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the update entity. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the light to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the update entity. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/binary_sensor/#device-class for a list of available options.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the update entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options.
-
icon (Optional, icon): The icon to use for the update entity in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Specifying an
idwithout a
namewill
-
on_update_available (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when an update is available.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “update.perform Action”
update.perform Action
This action allows you to trigger the update entity to start the update process.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the update entity.
- force_update (Optional, boolean, templatable): Perform the update even if the device is already running the same version.
Defaults to
false.
Section titled “update.check Action”
update.check Action
This action allows you to trigger the update entity to check for, but not install, updates.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the update entity.
Section titled “update.is_available Condition”
update.is_available Condition
This condition checks if an update is available for the device.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the update entity.