Update Core

The update component allows your ESPHome devices to install updates from a remote source; instead of “pushing” an update to your device, the device can retrieve an update and install it on its own.

# Example configuration entry update : - platform : ...

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the update entity. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the light to use that name, you can set name: None .

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the update entity. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/binary_sensor/#device-class for a list of available options.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the update entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options.

icon (Optional, icon): The icon to use for the update entity in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Specifying an id without a name will

on_update_available (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when an update is available.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

This action allows you to trigger the update entity to start the update process.

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the update entity.

( , ID): The ID of the update entity. force_update (Optional, boolean, templatable): Perform the update even if the device is already running the same version. Defaults to false .

This action allows you to trigger the update entity to check for, but not install, updates.

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the update entity.

This condition checks if an update is available for the device.

Configuration variables: