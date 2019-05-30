Wiegand keypad and tag reader

The wiegand component allows you to integrate Wiegand-standard key input and card or tag reader panels in Home Assistant.

S20-ID keypad and tag reader

NOTE Some keypads are preconfigured by the factory to act as Wiegand input devices. In order to work with this component, they may need to be reconfigured to act as Wiegand 26 output or Wiegand 34 output devices.

# Example configuration entry wiegand : - id : mykeypad d0 : GPIOXX d1 : GPIOXX on_key : - lambda : ESP_LOGI("KEY", "received key %d", x); on_tag : - lambda : ESP_LOGI("TAG", "received tag %s", x.c_str()); on_raw : - lambda : ESP_LOGI("RAW", "received raw %d bits, value %llx", bits, value);

id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this device for use in lambdas.

d0 ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin where the D0 output of the Wiegand’s interface connects.

d1 (Required, Pin Schema): The pin where the D1 output of the Wiegand’s interface connects.

on_key (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a key has been pressed on the pad. The key is in a variable called x .

on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a Wiegand-compatible card or a tag has been read by the device. The tag code is in a variable called x .

on_raw (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform for any data sent by the device. The value is in a variable called value , the number of bits is in a variable called bits . Note that this will include parity bits as well and no parity checking is done.