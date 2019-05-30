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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Wiegand keypad and tag reader

The wiegand component allows you to integrate Wiegand-standard key input and card or tag reader panels in Home Assistant.

S20-ID keypad and tag reader

NOTE

Some keypads are preconfigured by the factory to act as Wiegand input devices. In order to work with this component, they may need to be reconfigured to act as Wiegand 26 output or Wiegand 34 output devices.

# Example configuration entry
wiegand:
  - id: mykeypad
    d0: GPIOXX
    d1: GPIOXX
    on_key:
      - lambda: ESP_LOGI("KEY", "received key %d", x);
    on_tag:
      - lambda: ESP_LOGI("TAG", "received tag %s", x.c_str());
    on_raw:
      - lambda: ESP_LOGI("RAW", "received raw %d bits, value %llx", bits, value);

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this device for use in lambdas.

  • d0 (Required, Pin Schema): The pin where the D0 output of the Wiegand’s interface connects.

  • d1 (Required, Pin Schema): The pin where the D1 output of the Wiegand’s interface connects.

Triggers

Section titled “Triggers”

  • on_key (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a key has been pressed on the pad. The key is in a variable called x.

  • on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a Wiegand-compatible card or a tag has been read by the device. The tag code is in a variable called x.

  • on_raw (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform for any data sent by the device. The value is in a variable called value, the number of bits is in a variable called bits. Note that this will include parity bits as well and no parity checking is done.

NOTE

Automatic handling of multiple keys (e.g. PIN code entry) is possible with the the Key Collector component.

Keys 10 and 11 are * and #. They might be labelled as ENT or ESC, but check the logs to see which key code you get and use the corresponding character.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”