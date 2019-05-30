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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Text

The lvgl text platform creates an editable text component from an LVGL textual widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are label and textarea. A single text supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome text component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a textarea widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the text component.
  • All other variables from Text.

Example:

text:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: textarea_id
    name: "Textarea 1 text"

NOTE

Widget-specific actions (lvgl.label.update, lvgl.textarea.update ) will trigger correspponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”