LVGL Text
The
lvgl text platform creates an editable text component from an LVGL textual widget and requires LVGL to be configured.
Supported widgets are
label and
textarea. A single text supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome text component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- widget (Required): The ID of a
textareawidget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the text component.
- All other variables from Text.
Example:
NOTE
Widget-specific actions (
lvgl.label.update,
lvgl.textarea.update ) will trigger correspponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant.