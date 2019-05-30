Microphone Components
The
microphone domain contains common functionality shared across the
microphone platforms.
Base Microphone ConfigurationSection titled “Base Microphone Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- on_data (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when new data is received.
Microphone Source ConfigurationSection titled “Microphone Source Configuration”
A microphone source configuration is used by components to ensure that it receives audio in the required format.
Configuration variables:
-
microphone (Required, ID): The microphone to use for input.
-
bits_per_sample (Optional, int): The bits per sample to use as input to the component. May be restricted by the component to a specific value.
-
channels (Optional, list): A list of 0-indexed channel numbers enabling them to use as input to the component. The total amount may be restricted by the component. Defaults to 0, the first channel read by the microphone.
-
gain_factor (Optional, int): The gain factor to apply to audio read from the microphone. Ranges from 1 to 64. Defaults to 1, no gain.
Microphone ActionsSection titled “Microphone Actions”
All
microphone actions can be used without specifying an
id if you have only one
microphone in
your configuration YAML.
Configuration variables:
id (Optional, ID): The microphone to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “microphone.capture Action”
microphone.capture Action
This action will start capturing audio data from the microphone. The data will be passed to any components listening
and will be available in the
on_data trigger.
Section titled “microphone.stop_capture Action”
microphone.stop_capture Action
This action will stop capturing audio data from the microphone.
Section titled “microphone.mute Action”
microphone.mute Action
This action will apply a software mute to the audio data from the microphone before passing it to any listening components.
Section titled “microphone.unmute Action”
microphone.unmute Action
This action will disable applying a software mute initiated with
microphone.mute.
Microphone TriggersSection titled “Microphone Triggers”
Section titled “microphone.on_data Trigger”
microphone.on_data Trigger
This trigger will fire when new data is received from the microphone.
The data is available as a
std::vector<uint8_t> in the variable
x.
This data is the raw microphone audio and includes all the read bits per sample and channels.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The microphone to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Microphone ConditionsSection titled “Microphone Conditions”
All
microphone conditions can be used without specifying an
id if you have only one
microphone in
your configuration YAML.
Configuration variables:
id (Optional, ID): The microphone to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “microphone.is_capturing Condition”
microphone.is_capturing Condition
This condition will check if the microphone is currently capturing audio data.
Section titled “microphone.is_muted Condition”
microphone.is_muted Condition
This condition will check if the microphone is currently apply a software mute.