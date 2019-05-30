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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Nextion Binary Sensor Component

The nextion binary sensor platform supports the many switched components in the Nextion as well as integer variables (>0 == true). It can be a component or variable in the Nextion display. It is best to set the components vscope to global in the Nextion Editor. This way the component will be available if the page is shown or not.

See Nextion for setting up the display

# Example configuration entry
display:
  - platform: nextion
    id: nextion1
    # ...


binary_sensor:
  - platform: nextion
    page_id: 0
    component_id: 8
    component_name: page0.mode # Only needed to support changing colors
    id: mode
  - platform: nextion
    id: r0_binary_sensor
    name: "Radio 0 Binary Sensor"
    component_name: page0.r0 # r0 is a global component in the Nextion Editor on page 0
    update_interval: 4s
  - platform: nextion
    id: darkmode
    name: "Is Darkmode Set"
    variable_name: darkmode

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • nextion_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display.
  • component_name (Optional, string): The name of the Nextion component.
  • variable_name (Optional, string): The name of the Nextion variable. Any value over 0 is considered to be on
  • page_id (Optional, string): The ID of the page the component is on. Use 0 for the default page.
  • component_id (Optional, string): The ID (the number, not name!) of the component to track.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol this should not be used
  • background_color (Optional, Color): The background color
  • foreground_color (Optional, Color): The foreground color
  • visible (Optional, boolean): Visible or not
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

Touch Sensor: The Nextion will send a page_id and component_id when the Send Component ID check box is selected for the component. To enable this native event page_id and component_id are required. No Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol is required. If page_id and component_id are set then the component will only react to touch events from the Nextion. Setting component_name will allow setting options like foreground color.

NOTE

background_color(s), foreground_color(s) and visible do not retain their state on page change. Binary Sensor Settings. A Nextion Sensor with a custom protocol sending the current page can be used to execute the API call Update Components By Prefix to update all the components for that page

Example:

- platform: nextion
  id: current_page
  nextion_id: nextion1
  name: current_page
  variable_name: current_page
  on_value:
    lambda: |-
      id(nextion1).update_components_by_page_prefix("page"+x+".");

See How things Update for additional information

Globals

Section titled “Globals”

The Nextion does not retain data on Nextion page changes. Additionally if a page is changed and the nextion_component_name does not exist on that page then nothing will be updated. To get around this the Nextion components can be changed to have a vscope of global. If this is set then the nextion_component_name should be prefixed with the page name (page0/page1).

Example: nextion_component_name: page0.r0

binary_sensor.nextion.publish Action

Section titled “binary_sensor.nextion.publish Action”

You can also publish a state to a Nextion binary sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the binary_sensor.nextion.publish action.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: nextion
    id: nextion_bsensor
    ...
# in some trigger
on_...:
  - binary_sensor.nextion.publish:
      id: nextion_bsensor
      state: true
      # These are optional. Defaults to true.
      publish_state: true
      send_to_nextion: true
  # Templated
  - binary_sensor.nextion.publish:
      id: nextion_bsensor
      state: !lambda 'return true;'
      # These are optional. Defaults to true.
      publish_state: true
      send_to_nextion: true

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the Nextion switch.

  • state (Required, string, templatable): The boolean state to publish.

  • publish_state (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Home Assistant. Default is true.

  • send_to_nextion (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Nextion display which will update component. Default is true.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas. See Lambda Calls

Lambda Calls

Section titled “Lambda Calls”

From lambdas, you can call several methods to access some more advanced functions (see the full API Reference: nextion_binarysensor.h for more info).

  • set_state(bool value, bool publish, bool send_to_nextion) : Set the state to value. Publish the new state to HASS. Send_to_Nextion is to publish the state to the Nextion.
  • update() : Poll from the Nextion
  • set_background_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color
  • set_background_pressed_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color
  • set_foreground_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color
  • set_foreground_pressed_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color
  • set_visible(bool visible) : Sets visible or not. If set to false, no updates will be sent to the component

How things Update

Section titled “How things Update”

A Nextion component with an integer value (.val) or Nextion variable will be automatically polled if update_interval is set. To have the Nextion send the data you can use the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol for this. Add the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol to the component or function you want to trigger the send. Typically this is in Touch Press Event but some components, like a slider, should have it set in the Touch Release Event to capture all the changes. Since this is a custom protocol it can be sent from anywhere (timers/functions/components) in the Nextion.

NOTE

There is no need to check the Send Component ID for the Touch Press Event or Touch Release Event for an integer value component since this will be sending the real value to esphome, but make sure you have both checked for a touch sensor.

Using the above yaml example:

  • “mode” is a touch sensor and will trigger when a user presess the component with ID 8 in page 0

  • “Radio 0 Binary Sensor” will poll the Nextion for the r0.val value and set the state accordingly.

  • “Is Darkmode Set” will NOT poll the Nextion. Either the Nextion will need to use the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol or use a lambda:

  • Lambda Calls.

NOTE

No updates will be sent to the Nextion if it is sleeping. Once it wakes the components will be updated. If a component is invisible, visible(false), then it won’t update until it is set to be visible.

Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol

Section titled “Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol”

All lines are required

printh 93
prints "r0",0
printh 00
prints r0.val,0
printh FF FF FF

Explanation

Section titled “Explanation”
  • printh 93 Tells the library this is a binary sensor bool/integer data
  • prints "r0",0 Sends the name that matches nextion_component_name or nextion_variable_name
  • printh 00 Sends a NULL
  • prints r0.val,0 The actual value to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name r0 with out .val
  • printh FF FF FF Nextion command ack

Reacting to Custom Binary Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation)

Section titled “Reacting to Custom Binary Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation)”

In addition to updating a Nextion binary sensor entity, the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol (0x93) can also trigger automations directly on the Nextion display component.

This is useful when binary data from the Nextion is intended to be handled as an event rather than as persistent state, for example:

  • button or mode changes that should immediately trigger logic
  • lightweight command or control signals
  • custom interaction patterns where no Home Assistant entity is required

Example

Section titled “Example”
display:
  - platform: nextion
    id: nextion1
    uart_id: uart_nextion
    on_custom_binary_sensor:
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            // key: name sent by the Nextion (string)
            // value: decoded boolean value
            if (key == "r0") {
              ESP_LOGI("nextion", "Binary sensor r0 = %s", ONOFF(value));
            }

Parameters passed to the automation

Section titled “Parameters passed to the automation”

  • key (string):
    The name sent by the Nextion using the custom binary sensor protocol.
    This corresponds to the value sent in prints "<name>",0.

  • value (bool):
    The boolean value decoded from the protocol frame.
    Any value greater than 0 is interpreted as true.

Notes

Section titled “Notes”
  • The automation is triggered when the custom protocol frame is received, not when a binary sensor entity updates.
  • Defining a binary_sensor: entry is not required to use this automation.
  • Existing Nextion binary sensor entities and polling behavior are unchanged.
  • This automation reflects the same protocol described in Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol.
  • This mechanism allows event-driven handling of Nextion binary data without the overhead of maintaining a binary sensor entity when no persistent state is needed.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”