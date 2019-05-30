Nextion Binary Sensor Component

The nextion binary sensor platform supports the many switched components in the Nextion as well as integer variables (>0 == true). It can be a component or variable in the Nextion display. It is best to set the components vscope to global in the Nextion Editor. This way the component will be available if the page is shown or not.

See Nextion for setting up the display

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 # ... binary_sensor : - platform : nextion page_id : 0 component_id : 8 component_name : page0.mode # Only needed to support changing colors id : mode - platform : nextion id : r0_binary_sensor name : " Radio 0 Binary Sensor " component_name : page0.r0 # r0 is a global component in the Nextion Editor on page 0 update_interval : 4s - platform : nextion id : darkmode name : " Is Darkmode Set " variable_name : darkmode

nextion_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display. component_name (Optional, string): The name of the Nextion component.

(Optional, string): The name of the Nextion component. variable_name (Optional, string): The name of the Nextion variable. Any value over 0 is considered to be on

(Optional, string): The name of the Nextion variable. Any value over is considered to be page_id (Optional, string): The ID of the page the component is on. Use 0 for the default page.

(Optional, string): The ID of the page the component is on. Use for the default page. component_id (Optional, string): The ID (the number, not name!) of the component to track.

(Optional, string): The ID (the number, not name!) of the component to track. update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol this should not be used

(Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol this should not be used background_color (Optional, Color): The background color

(Optional, Color): The background color foreground_color (Optional, Color): The foreground color

(Optional, Color): The foreground color visible (Optional, boolean): Visible or not

(Optional, boolean): Visible or not All other options from Binary Sensor.

Touch Sensor: The Nextion will send a page_id and component_id when the Send Component ID check box is selected for the component. To enable this native event page_id and component_id are required. No Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol is required. If page_id and component_id are set then the component will only react to touch events from the Nextion. Setting component_name will allow setting options like foreground color.

NOTE background_color(s) , foreground_color(s) and visible do not retain their state on page change. Binary Sensor Settings. A Nextion Sensor with a custom protocol sending the current page can be used to execute the API call Update Components By Prefix to update all the components for that page

Example:

- platform : nextion id : current_page nextion_id : nextion1 name : current_page variable_name : current_page on_value : lambda : |- id(nextion1).update_components_by_page_prefix("page"+x+".");

See How things Update for additional information

The Nextion does not retain data on Nextion page changes. Additionally if a page is changed and the nextion_component_name does not exist on that page then nothing will be updated. To get around this the Nextion components can be changed to have a vscope of global . If this is set then the nextion_component_name should be prefixed with the page name (page0/page1).

Example: nextion_component_name: page0.r0

You can also publish a state to a Nextion binary sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the binary_sensor.nextion.publish action.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : nextion id : nextion_bsensor ... # in some trigger on_... : - binary_sensor.nextion.publish : id : nextion_bsensor state : true # These are optional. Defaults to true. publish_state : true send_to_nextion : true # Templated - binary_sensor.nextion.publish : id : nextion_bsensor state : !lambda ' return true; ' # These are optional. Defaults to true. publish_state : true send_to_nextion : true

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Nextion switch.

state ( Required , string, templatable): The boolean state to publish.

publish_state (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Home Assistant. Default is true.

send_to_nextion (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Nextion display which will update component. Default is true.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas. See Lambda Calls

From lambdas, you can call several methods to access some more advanced functions (see the full API Reference: nextion_binarysensor.h for more info).

set_state(bool value, bool publish, bool send_to_nextion) : Set the state to value. Publish the new state to HASS. Send_to_Nextion is to publish the state to the Nextion.

update() : Poll from the Nextion

set_background_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_background_pressed_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_foreground_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_foreground_pressed_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_visible(bool visible) : Sets visible or not. If set to false, no updates will be sent to the component

A Nextion component with an integer value (.val) or Nextion variable will be automatically polled if update_interval is set. To have the Nextion send the data you can use the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol for this. Add the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol to the component or function you want to trigger the send. Typically this is in Touch Press Event but some components, like a slider, should have it set in the Touch Release Event to capture all the changes. Since this is a custom protocol it can be sent from anywhere (timers/functions/components) in the Nextion.

NOTE There is no need to check the Send Component ID for the Touch Press Event or Touch Release Event for an integer value component since this will be sending the real value to esphome, but make sure you have both checked for a touch sensor.

Using the above yaml example:

“mode” is a touch sensor and will trigger when a user presess the component with ID 8 in page 0

“Radio 0 Binary Sensor” will poll the Nextion for the r0.val value and set the state accordingly.

“Is Darkmode Set” will NOT poll the Nextion. Either the Nextion will need to use the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol or use a lambda:

Lambda Calls.

NOTE No updates will be sent to the Nextion if it is sleeping. Once it wakes the components will be updated. If a component is invisible, visible(false) , then it won’t update until it is set to be visible.

Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol Section titled “Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol”

All lines are required

printh 93 prints " r0 " , 0 printh 0 0 prints r0.val, 0 printh FF FF FF

printh 93 Tells the library this is a binary sensor bool/integer data

Tells the library this is a binary sensor bool/integer data prints "r0",0 Sends the name that matches nextion_component_name or nextion_variable_name

Sends the name that matches or printh 00 Sends a NULL

Sends a NULL prints r0.val,0 The actual value to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name r0 with out .val

The actual value to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name with out printh FF FF FF Nextion command ack

Reacting to Custom Binary Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation) Section titled “Reacting to Custom Binary Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation)”

In addition to updating a Nextion binary sensor entity, the Nextion Custom Binary Sensor Protocol (0x93) can also trigger automations directly on the Nextion display component.

This is useful when binary data from the Nextion is intended to be handled as an event rather than as persistent state, for example:

button or mode changes that should immediately trigger logic

lightweight command or control signals

custom interaction patterns where no Home Assistant entity is required

display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 uart_id : uart_nextion on_custom_binary_sensor : then : - lambda : |- // key: name sent by the Nextion (string) // value: decoded boolean value if (key == "r0") { ESP_LOGI("nextion", "Binary sensor r0 = %s", ONOFF(value)); }

Parameters passed to the automation Section titled “Parameters passed to the automation”

key ( string ):

The name sent by the Nextion using the custom binary sensor protocol.

This corresponds to the value sent in prints "<name>",0 .

value ( bool ):

The boolean value decoded from the protocol frame.

Any value greater than 0 is interpreted as true .