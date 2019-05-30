Time Based Cover
The
time_based cover platform allows you to create covers with position control that do not
have any position feedback. The state of the cover is thus always an assumed one, the current
position is approximated with the time the cover has been moving in a direction. The state
of the cover can be restored at node reboot.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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open_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to be opened.
-
open_duration (Required, Time): The amount of time it takes the cover to open up from the fully-closed state.
-
close_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to be closed.
-
close_duration (Required, Time): The amount of time it takes the cover to close from the fully-open state.
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stop_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed to stop the cover when the remote requests the cover to be stopped or when the cover has been opening/closing for the given durations.
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has_built_in_endstop (Optional, boolean): Indicates that the cover has built in end stop detectors. In this configuration the
stop_actionis not performed when the open or close time is completed and if the cover is commanded to open or close the corresponding actions will be performed without checking current state. Defaults to
false.
-
manual_control (Optional, boolean): For covers with manual external controls. With this configuration if the cover is commanded to open or close the corresponding actions will be performed even if the current state fully open or fully closed matches desired state, then
stop_actionwill be called after the full duration of the action elapses. The current state will then be relearned upon completion. It’s recommended to set
assumed_stateto true so the cover control button aren’t disabled in the interface. Defaults to
false.
-
assumed_state (Optional, boolean): Whether the true state of the cover is not known. This will make the Home Assistant frontend show buttons for both OPEN and CLOSE actions, instead of hiding or disabling one of them. Defaults to
true.
-
All other options from Cover.
NOTE
The stop button on the UI is always enabled even when the cover is stopped and each press
on the button will cause the
stop_action to be performed.
Handle stop_actionSection titled “Handle stop_action”
For some cover controllers, separate switches for UP and DOWN action are used while a stop is issued when sending a counter command. This can be handled at the stop_action by using the following lambda function: