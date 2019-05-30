The time_based cover platform allows you to create covers with position control that do not have any position feedback. The state of the cover is thus always an assumed one, the current position is approximated with the time the cover has been moving in a direction. The state of the cover can be restored at node reboot.

open_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to be opened.

open_duration (Required, Time): The amount of time it takes the cover to open up from the fully-closed state.

close_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to be closed.

close_duration (Required, Time): The amount of time it takes the cover to close from the fully-open state.

stop_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed to stop the cover when the remote requests the cover to be stopped or when the cover has been opening/closing for the given durations.

has_built_in_endstop (Optional, boolean): Indicates that the cover has built in end stop detectors. In this configuration the stop_action is not performed when the open or close time is completed and if the cover is commanded to open or close the corresponding actions will be performed without checking current state. Defaults to false .

manual_control (Optional, boolean): For covers with manual external controls. With this configuration if the cover is commanded to open or close the corresponding actions will be performed even if the current state fully open or fully closed matches desired state, then stop_action will be called after the full duration of the action elapses. The current state will then be relearned upon completion. It’s recommended to set assumed_state to true so the cover control button aren’t disabled in the interface. Defaults to false .

assumed_state (Optional, boolean): Whether the true state of the cover is not known. This will make the Home Assistant frontend show buttons for both OPEN and CLOSE actions, instead of hiding or disabling one of them. Defaults to true .