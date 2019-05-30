The aht10 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your AHT10 (datasheet), AHT20 (datasheet) or AHT30 (datasheet) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome.

The DHT20 (datasheet) sensor has the packaging of the Dht series, but has the AHT20 inside and is speaking I²C as well.

AHT10 Temperature & Humidity Sensor.

NOTE When configured for humidity, the log ‘Components should block for at most 20-30ms in loop().’ will be generated in verbose mode. This is due to technical specs of the sensor and can not be avoided.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : aht10 variant : AHT10 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s

variant (Optional, enum): Set the variant of the device in use. Defaults to AHT10 . AHT10 - For AHT10 devices. AHT20 - For AHT20 and AHT30 devices.



NOTE Even if the sensor chip housing is labeled as AHT10, it may require the AHT20 variant configuration. If recognized at the address but data fetch fails, try the AHT20 variant.