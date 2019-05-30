AHT10 Temperature+Humidity Sensor
The
aht10 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your AHT10
(datasheet), AHT20 (datasheet) or AHT30 (datasheet) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome.
The DHT20 (datasheet) sensor has the packaging of the Dht series, but has the AHT20 inside and is speaking I²C as well.
NOTE
When configured for humidity, the log ‘Components should block for at most 20-30ms in loop().’ will be generated in verbose mode. This is due to technical specs of the sensor and can not be avoided.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
variant (Optional, enum): Set the variant of the device in use. Defaults to
AHT10.
AHT10- For AHT10 devices.
AHT20- For AHT20 and AHT30 devices.
-
NOTE
Even if the sensor chip housing is labeled as AHT10, it may require the
AHT20 variant configuration.
If recognized at the address but data fetch fails, try the AHT20 variant.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.