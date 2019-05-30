SHT4X Temperature and Humidity Sensor
The
sht4x sensor platform allows you to use your SHT4X temperature and humidity sensor
(datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): Temperature.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): Relative Humidity.
- All options from Sensor.
-
precision (Optional, string): The measurement precision, either
High,
Medor
Low. Default is
High.
-
heater_max_duty (Optional, float): The maximum duty cycle of the heater (limited to
0.05). Default is
0.0, i.e. heater off.
-
heater_power (Optional, string): The heater power, either
High,
Medor
Low. Default is
High.
-
heater_time (Optional, string): The length of time to run the heater, either
Long(1000ms) or
Short(100ms). Default is
Long.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Default is
0x44.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Heater ConfigurationSection titled “Heater Configuration”
The SHT4X includes an on-chip heater which is intended to remove condensation from the sensor that has been sprayed onto the sensor or in high humidity environments. This can help maintain accurate humidity measurements.
The heater can be enabled by setting
heater_max_duty up to a maximum duty cycle
of
5% (
0.05 ). This runs the heater on a regular interval. While the heater
is in operation the sensor disables measurements so no updates will be published.
See the (datasheet) for more information about heater operation.