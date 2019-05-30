The sht4x sensor platform allows you to use your SHT4X temperature and humidity sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

sensor : - platform : sht4x temperature : name : " Temperature " humidity : name : " Relative Humidity "

temperature (Optional): Temperature. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): Relative Humidity. All options from Sensor.

precision (Optional, string): The measurement precision, either High , Med or Low . Default is High .

heater_max_duty (Optional, float): The maximum duty cycle of the heater (limited to 0.05 ). Default is 0.0 , i.e. heater off.

heater_power (Optional, string): The heater power, either High , Med or Low . Default is High .

heater_time (Optional, string): The length of time to run the heater, either Long (1000ms) or Short (100ms). Default is Long .

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Default is 0x44 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

The SHT4X includes an on-chip heater which is intended to remove condensation from the sensor that has been sprayed onto the sensor or in high humidity environments. This can help maintain accurate humidity measurements.

The heater can be enabled by setting heater_max_duty up to a maximum duty cycle of 5% ( 0.05 ). This runs the heater on a regular interval. While the heater is in operation the sensor disables measurements so no updates will be published.

See the (datasheet) for more information about heater operation.