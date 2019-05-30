The camera component is the base abstraction layer for camera implementations in ESPHome. It provides a standardized interface between camera hardware/software implementations and the ESPHome API layer.

NOTE This component cannot be used directly. It serves as the base platform that specific camera implementations (like Esp32 Camera) build upon.

The camera component acts as a foundation for camera integrations, with Esp32 Camera being the first implementation using this framework.

All camera implementations in ESPHome inherit from this base component, ensuring a consistent API for image capture and transmission to Home Assistant or other consumers.