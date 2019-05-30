XIDIBEI XDB401 Pressure Sensor

The XIDIBEI XDB401 is available with either I²C or analog output; this ESPHome platform supports the I²C variant. The sensor is sold in several maximum pressure ranges (1 to 100 bar), see pressure_range_bar below. Pressure is reported in Pascal (Pa) and temperature in °C.

XDB401 Pressure Sensor. (Credit: XIDIBEI , image cropped and compressed)

To use the sensor, set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry # Pressure is reported in Pa; the filter converts it to bar sensor : - platform : xdb401 update_interval : 1s temperature : id : temperature name : " Temperature " accuracy_decimals : 2 pressure_range_bar : 10 pressure : id : pressure_bar name : " Pressure " unit_of_measurement : " bar " accuracy_decimals : 2 filters : - multiply : 0.00001 # Pa -> bar