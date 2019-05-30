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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.6.1

XIDIBEI XDB401 Pressure Sensor

The XIDIBEI XDB401 is available with either I²C or analog output; this ESPHome platform supports the I²C variant. The sensor is sold in several maximum pressure ranges (1 to 100 bar), see pressure_range_bar below. Pressure is reported in Pascal (Pa) and temperature in °C.

XDB401 Pressure Sensor
XDB401 Pressure Sensor. (Credit: XIDIBEI, image cropped and compressed)

To use the sensor, set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry
# Pressure is reported in Pa; the filter converts it to bar
sensor:
  - platform: xdb401
    update_interval: 1s
    temperature:
      id: temperature
      name: "Temperature"
      accuracy_decimals: 2
    pressure_range_bar: 10
    pressure:
      id: pressure_bar
      name: "Pressure"
      unit_of_measurement: "bar"
      accuracy_decimals: 2
      filters:
        - multiply: 0.00001   # Pa -> bar

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • temperature (Optional): The measured temperature in °C. All options from Sensor.
  • pressure (Optional): The measured pressure in Pascal (Pa). All options from Sensor.
  • pressure_range_bar (Optional, int): The maximum pressure range of your sensor model in bar. One of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100. Defaults to 10.
  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x7F.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”