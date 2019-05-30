XIDIBEI XDB401 Pressure Sensor
The XIDIBEI XDB401 is available with either I²C or analog output; this ESPHome platform supports the I²C variant.
The sensor is sold in several maximum pressure ranges (1 to 100 bar), see
pressure_range_bar below. Pressure is
reported in Pascal (Pa) and temperature in °C.
To use the sensor, set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- temperature (Optional): The measured temperature in °C. All options from Sensor.
- pressure (Optional): The measured pressure in Pascal (Pa). All options from Sensor.
- pressure_range_bar (Optional, int): The maximum pressure range of your sensor model in bar. One of
1,
2,
5,
10,
20,
50,
100. Defaults to
10.
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x7F.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.