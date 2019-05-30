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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MCP4461 Component

The MCP4461 output component enables the use of an 8‑bit external quad digital potentiometer/rheostat via I²C. See the MCP4461 Datasheet for more information.

# Example configuration entry
mcp4461:
  - id: mcp4461_output

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I2C address of the digipot. Defaults to 0x2C.

  • disable_wiper_0 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 0. Defaults to false.

  • disable_wiper_1 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 1. Defaults to false.

  • disable_wiper_2 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 2. Defaults to false.

  • disable_wiper_3 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 3. Defaults to false.

MCP4461 Output

Section titled “MCP4461 Output”

The MCP4461 output component exposes 8 MCP4461 (wiper-)channels of a global MCP4461 as float outputs.

# Individual outputs
# A-D are volatile wipers 0-3
# E-H are nonvolatile wipers 0-3
# (AE, BF, CG, DH belonging together)
output:
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_0
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: A
  initial_value: 0.5  # always initialize volatile wiper 0 with wiper @ medium resistance range on start
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_1
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: B
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_2
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: C
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_3
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: D
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_4
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: E
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_5
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: F
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_6
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: G
- platform: mcp4461
  id: digipot_channel_7
  mcp4461_id: mcp4461_output
  channel: H

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • mcp4461_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the MCP4461. Use this if you have multiple MCP4461 ICs you want to use at the same time.

  • channel (Required, string): Choose the channel of this MCP4461 output component. One of A, B, C, D, E, F, G or H.

  • initial_value (Optional, float): Set initial wiper value, valid range is 0 - 1.0

  • terminal_a (Optional, bool): Set to false if terminal “A” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to true

  • terminal_b (Optional, bool): Set to false if terminal “B” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to true

  • terminal_w (Optional, bool): Set to false if terminal “W” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to true

  • All other configuration variables from Output.

The tap count for 7 and 8-bit digipot/rheostat devices is usually 100/257.

For the MCP4461, valid output states in range from 0 - 1.0 will be multiplied internally by 256 to get the integer tap count in range [0-256].

NOTE

If you do not specify the initial_value configuration variable, you can use read_state() and update_state() to fetch the current state at boot. The potentiometer (not rheostat) can be handled in the same way. See the example below.

esphome:
  on_boot:
    priority: 100
    then:
      - number.set:
          id: digipot_volatile_0
          value: !lambda |-
            uint16_t wiper_level = id(digipot_wiper_0).read_state();
            return wiper_level;


      - lambda: |-
          id(digipot_wiper_0).update_state();

See Also

Section titled “See Also”