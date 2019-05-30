MCP4461 Component
The MCP4461 output component enables the use of an 8‑bit external quad digital potentiometer/rheostat via I²C. See the MCP4461 Datasheet for more information.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I2C address of the digipot. Defaults to
0x2C.
-
disable_wiper_0 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 0. Defaults to
false.
-
disable_wiper_1 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 1. Defaults to
false.
-
disable_wiper_2 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 2. Defaults to
false.
-
disable_wiper_3 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 3. Defaults to
false.
MCP4461 OutputSection titled “MCP4461 Output”
The MCP4461 output component exposes 8 MCP4461 (wiper-)channels of a global MCP4461 as float outputs.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
mcp4461_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the MCP4461. Use this if you have multiple MCP4461 ICs you want to use at the same time.
-
channel (Required, string): Choose the channel of this MCP4461 output component. One of
A,
B,
C,
D,
E,
F,
Gor
H.
-
initial_value (Optional, float): Set initial wiper value, valid range is
0 - 1.0
-
terminal_a (Optional, bool): Set to
falseif terminal “A” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to
true
-
terminal_b (Optional, bool): Set to
falseif terminal “B” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to
true
-
terminal_w (Optional, bool): Set to
falseif terminal “W” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to
true
-
All other configuration variables from Output.
The tap count for 7 and 8-bit digipot/rheostat devices is usually 100/257.
For the MCP4461, valid output states in range from 0 - 1.0 will be multiplied internally by 256 to get the integer tap count in range [0-256].
NOTE
If you do not specify the
initial_value configuration variable, you can use
read_state() and
update_state() to fetch the current state at boot. The potentiometer (not rheostat) can be handled in the same
way. See the example below.