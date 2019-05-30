MCP4461 Component

The MCP4461 output component enables the use of an 8‑bit external quad digital potentiometer/rheostat via I²C. See the MCP4461 Datasheet for more information.

# Example configuration entry mcp4461 : - id : mcp4461_output

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this output component.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I2C address of the digipot. Defaults to 0x2C .

disable_wiper_0 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 0. Defaults to false .

disable_wiper_1 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 1. Defaults to false .

disable_wiper_2 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 2. Defaults to false .

disable_wiper_3 (Optional, bool): Disable wiper 3. Defaults to false .

The MCP4461 output component exposes 8 MCP4461 (wiper-)channels of a global MCP4461 as float outputs.

# Individual outputs # A-D are volatile wipers 0-3 # E-H are nonvolatile wipers 0-3 # (AE, BF, CG, DH belonging together) output : - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_0 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : A initial_value : 0.5 # always initialize volatile wiper 0 with wiper @ medium resistance range on start - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_1 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : B - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_2 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : C - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_3 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : D - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_4 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : E - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_5 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : F - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_6 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : G - platform : mcp4461 id : digipot_channel_7 mcp4461_id : mcp4461_output channel : H

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

mcp4461_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the MCP4461. Use this if you have multiple MCP4461 ICs you want to use at the same time.

channel ( Required , string): Choose the channel of this MCP4461 output component. One of A , B , C , D , E , F , G or H .

initial_value (Optional, float): Set initial wiper value, valid range is 0 - 1.0

terminal_a (Optional, bool): Set to false if terminal “A” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to true

terminal_b (Optional, bool): Set to false if terminal “B” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to true

terminal_w (Optional, bool): Set to false if terminal “W” shall be disabled on boot. Defaults to true

All other configuration variables from Output.

The tap count for 7 and 8-bit digipot/rheostat devices is usually 100/257.

For the MCP4461, valid output states in range from 0 - 1.0 will be multiplied internally by 256 to get the integer tap count in range [0-256].

NOTE If you do not specify the initial_value configuration variable, you can use read_state() and update_state() to fetch the current state at boot. The potentiometer (not rheostat) can be handled in the same way. See the example below.