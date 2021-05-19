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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.18.0 - 19th May 2021

BME6​8​0​ ​via ​BSEC
b-​parasite
SGP4​0​
SHT4​X
TCA9​5​4​8​A ​I²​C ​Multiplexer
Grow ​Fingerprint ​Reader
TOF1​0​1​2​0​
SM2​1​3​5​
ESP3​2​ ​BLE ​Client
BLE ​Sensor
External ​Components

It feels like I was just writing the release notes for 1.17 not long ago, so here’s to getting ESPHome going on a regular schedule.

Releases will be set for the 3rd Wednesday of each month, with a beta release starting 1 week earlier for those who would like to test that and help make sure it is stable.

Apart from a few new sensors, we now have built in support for External Components, check it out. Thanks @OttoWinter and @glmnet

Also now, an ESPHome device is able to connect to other BLE devices and become a Ble Client, reading sensors and controlling switches etc. You can read basic sensor values using the Ble Client component or use the data displayed in the logs to build a new native component that provides the sensors/switches/etc directly.

Jesse

New Integrations

Section titled “New Integrations”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”