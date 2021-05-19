Changelog - Version 1.18.0 - 19th May 2021

It feels like I was just writing the release notes for 1.17 not long ago, so here’s to getting ESPHome going on a regular schedule.

Releases will be set for the 3rd Wednesday of each month, with a beta release starting 1 week earlier for those who would like to test that and help make sure it is stable.

Apart from a few new sensors, we now have built in support for External Components, check it out. Thanks @OttoWinter and @glmnet

Also now, an ESPHome device is able to connect to other BLE devices and become a Ble Client, reading sensors and controlling switches etc. You can read basic sensor values using the Ble Client component or use the data displayed in the logs to build a new native component that provides the sensors/switches/etc directly.

Jesse

esphome: Add I2CMultiplexer in general and the TCA9548A in special esphome#1410 by @andreashergert1984 (new-integration)

esphome: Add BME680 via BSEC integration esphome#1313 by @trvrnrth (new-integration)

esphome: Adds support for b-parasite soil moisture sensor esphome#1666 by @rbaron (new-integration)

esphome: Sgp40 esphome#1513 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for SHT4X esphome#1512 by @sjtrny (new-integration)

esphome: Add Grow Fingerprint Reader esphome#1356 by @loongyh (new-integration)

esphome: Support for TOF10120 distance sensor esphome#1375 by @wstrzalka (new-integration)

esphome: BLE client support on ESP32 esphome#1177 by @buxtronix (new-integration)

esphome: Implement external custom components installing from YAML esphome#1630 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)

esphome: Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

esphome: Raise minimum python version to 3.7 esphome#1673 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)

esphome: Change wifi signal strength unit to dBm esphome#1734 by @mbo18 (breaking-change)

esphome: Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)

docs: Update allowed characters for node names esphome.io#1072 by @pkuehne (cherry-picked)

docs: Fix missed merge conflict esphome.io#1155 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

docs: Replaced set_password with new_password esphome.io#1157 by @PaulAntonDeen (cherry-picked)

esphome: Fix build issues for idf 4.2 (Support ESP32-S2) esphome#1433 by @misery (cherry-picked)

esphome: Upgrade the version of AsyncTCP-esphome to v1.2.2 esphome#1762 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

esphome: Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)

esphome: Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

docs: Add sm2135 component esphome.io#1127 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked)

docs: Some clarification added to external components. esphome.io#1165 by @mmakaay (cherry-picked)

esphome: Allow RC522 components to have multiple configurations esphome#1782 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)