Changelog - Version 1.18.0 - 19th May 2021
It feels like I was just writing the release notes for 1.17 not long ago, so here’s to getting ESPHome going on a regular schedule.
Releases will be set for the 3rd Wednesday of each month, with a beta release starting 1 week earlier for those who would like to test that and help make sure it is stable.
Apart from a few new sensors, we now have built in support for External Components, check it out. Thanks @OttoWinter and @glmnet
Also now, an ESPHome device is able to connect to other BLE devices and become a Ble Client, reading sensors and controlling switches etc. You can read basic sensor values using the Ble Client component or use the data displayed in the logs to build a new native component that provides the sensors/switches/etc directly.
Jesse
New IntegrationsSection titled “New Integrations”
- esphome: Add I2CMultiplexer in general and the TCA9548A in special esphome#1410 by @andreashergert1984 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add BME680 via BSEC integration esphome#1313 by @trvrnrth (new-integration)
- esphome: Adds support for b-parasite soil moisture sensor esphome#1666 by @rbaron (new-integration)
- esphome: Sgp40 esphome#1513 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for SHT4X esphome#1512 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- esphome: Add Grow Fingerprint Reader esphome#1356 by @loongyh (new-integration)
- esphome: Support for TOF10120 distance sensor esphome#1375 by @wstrzalka (new-integration)
- esphome: BLE client support on ESP32 esphome#1177 by @buxtronix (new-integration)
- esphome: Implement external custom components installing from YAML esphome#1630 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- esphome: Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- esphome: Raise minimum python version to 3.7 esphome#1673 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- esphome: Change wifi signal strength unit to dBm esphome#1734 by @mbo18 (breaking-change)
- esphome: Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- docs: Update allowed characters for node names esphome.io#1072 by @pkuehne (cherry-picked)
- docs: Fix missed merge conflict esphome.io#1155 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- docs: Replaced set_password with new_password esphome.io#1157 by @PaulAntonDeen (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix build issues for idf 4.2 (Support ESP32-S2) esphome#1433 by @misery (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Upgrade the version of AsyncTCP-esphome to v1.2.2 esphome#1762 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Add sm2135 component esphome.io#1127 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked)
- docs: Some clarification added to external components. esphome.io#1165 by @mmakaay (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Allow RC522 components to have multiple configurations esphome#1782 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- esphome: Add I2CMultiplexer in generel and the TCA9548A in special esphome#1410 by @andreashergert1984 (new-integration)
- docs: Add i2c multiplexer esphome.io#897 by @andreashergert1984
- esphome: Add the display.is_displaying_page condition esphome#1646 by @numo68
- docs: Add documentation for the display.is_displaying_page condition esphome.io#1079 by @numo68
- esphome: Add BME680 via BSEC integration esphome#1313 by @trvrnrth (new-integration)
- docs: Add BME680 BSEC docs esphome.io#793 by @trvrnrth
- esphome: Fixed CustomComponentConstructor::get_component() esphome#1653 by @dataway
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.2.2 to 6.2.3 esphome#1663 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.15.6 to 3.15.7 esphome#1662 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Rewrite sun component calculations esphome#1661 by @OttoWinter
- esphome: Raise minimum python version to 3.7 esphome#1673 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- esphome: Adds support for b-parasite soil moisture sensor esphome#1666 by @rbaron (new-integration)
- docs: Adds docs for the b-parasite soil moisture sensor esphome.io#1086 by @rbaron
- esphome: mqtt_client: Added MQTTClientComponent::unsubscribe() esphome#1672 by @dataway
- esphome: Disallow _ in node name esphome#1632 by @pkuehne
- esphome: Receive long MQTT payload esphome#1590 by @gaco79
- esphome: Daylight Saving Time spelling fix esphome#1677 by @dashdrum
- esphome: Support custom build_flags for bme680_bsec esphome#1678 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Add Arduino ESP32 version mapping esphome#1679 by @OttoWinter
- esphome: Automate building and publishing of esphome-lint docker image esphome#1680 by @OttoWinter
- esphome: Sgp40 esphome#1513 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)
- docs: sgp40 esphome.io#985 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.15.7 to 3.15.8 esphome#1682 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Implementing the remainder of GPS data for the GPS component. esphome#1676 by @coogle
- docs: Updating docs for the gps component. esphome.io#1094 by @coogle
- esphome: Bump AsyncTCP-esphome to 1.2.1. esphome#1693 by @mmakaay
- esphome: Revert “Bump AsyncTCP-esphome to 1.2.1.” esphome#1709 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix name_add_mac_suffix using_ instead of - esphome#1702 by @glmnet
- docs: Update name_add_mac_suffix use dash esphome.io#1111 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add monochromatic effects: Pulse, Random esphome#1616 by @ferbar
- docs: Add ‘pulse’ effect doc esphome.io#1067 by @ferbar
- esphome: Add support for SHT4X esphome#1512 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- docs: Add docs for SHT4X esphome.io#1002 by @sjtrny
- esphome: Addition of forward and reverse active energy counters to ATM90E32 sensor component esphome#1271 by @elyorkhakimov
- docs: Add Atm90e32 energy docs esphome.io#1120 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add Grow Fingerprint Reader esphome#1356 by @loongyh (new-integration)
- docs: Add Grow fingerprint reader docs esphome.io#835 by @loongyh
- esphome: Support for TOF10120 distance sensor esphome#1375 by @wstrzalka (new-integration)
- docs: Documentation for TOF10120 support esphome.io#846 by @wstrzalka
- esphome: Swap fan and swing fields for Fujitu ACs esphome#1635 by @alex-richards
- esphome: BLE client support on ESP32 esphome#1177 by @buxtronix (new-integration)
- docs: Ble client docs esphome.io#702 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Update email addresses esphome#1733 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Ble client fixes esphome#1739 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Fix #1940: Implement speed_count in TuyaFan esphome#1654 by @0x0a11c0de
- docs: Add speed_count to tuya fan esphome.io#1080 by @0x0a11c0de
- docs: Fix mcp3008 reference esphome.io#1131 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add Hyperion Support esphome#1339 by @d-two
- docs: Add note about hyperion classic udp port esphome.io#1135 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Call
Stepper::should_step_every loop iteration esphome#1373 by @akonradi
- esphome: Add support for controlling Tuya fan direction esphome#1409 by @rmounce
- docs: Document Tuya fan direction datapoint esphome.io#877 by @rmounce
- esphome: Change wifi signal strength unit to dBm esphome#1734 by @mbo18 (breaking-change)
- docs: Change wifi signal strength unit to dBm esphome.io#1125 by @mbo18
- esphome: Added an option to disable mDNS esphome#1716 by @dnetguru
- docs: Added docs for enable_mdns option esphome.io#1118 by @dnetguru
- docs: add External components docs esphome.io#1107 by @glmnet
- esphome: Implement external custom components installing from YAML esphome#1630 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- esphome: Update copyright year esphome#1760 by @bonanitech
- docs: Fixed datasheet link for RC522 esphome.io#1144 by @0nikola1
- docs: Added receive for Fujitsu ACs esphome.io#1037 by @alex-richards
- docs: Update allowed characters for node names esphome.io#1072 by @pkuehne (cherry-picked)
- docs: Update docs: Add references to alternative ICs to HLW8012 and CSE7766 esphome.io#902 by @kubik369
- docs: Update pulse_counter.rst esphome.io#1089 by @Chupaka
- docs: Remove deprecated board_flash_mode from configuration example esphome.io#1149 by @frenck
- docs: Update deep_sleep.rst esphome.io#1152 by @theOzzieRat
- docs: Utalize pip3 for commands esphome.io#1143 by @rradar
- docs: FAQ page: Converting from “I” to “we” wording esphome.io#1103 by @spacegaier
- docs: thermostat min/max temperature clarification esphome.io#1057 by @larsonmpdx
- docs: Added compatibility notes esphome.io#1033 by @Dezorian
- docs: Specify format for BSSID entries. esphome.io#1046 by @marcteale
- docs: add font to usage example esphome.io#1050 by @azrael783
- docs: Fix missed merge conflict esphome.io#1155 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- docs: Sample codeblock has incorrect variables esphome.io#1156 by @jcallaghan
- docs: Replaced set_password with new_password esphome.io#1157 by @PaulAntonDeen (cherry-picked)
- docs: pulse counter: Show how calculations are made esphome.io#861 by @fredrike
- esphome: Upgrade the version of AsyncTCP-esphome to v1.2.2 esphome#1762 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix build issues for idf 4.2 (Support ESP32-S2) esphome#1433 by @misery (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
- docs: Fix docs for inkplate esphome.io#1158 by @NobodysNightmare
- docs: Fixed wrong link in i2c_id esphome.io#1163 by @petrepa
- docs: Explain where to upload .ttf font files esphome.io#1133 by @TheGroundZero
- esphome: Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Add sm2135 component esphome.io#1127 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked)
- docs: Some clarification added to external components. esphome.io#1165 by @mmakaay (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add new disconnect reasons to the FAQ. esphome.io#1129 by @mmakaay
- esphome: Allow RC522 components to have multiple configurations esphome#1782 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- docs: Update max frequency esphome.io#1172 by @bookcasey
- docs: Update web-api id component esphome.io#1168 by @meijerwynand
- docs: Fix docker build failure esphome.io#1179 by @martgras
- docs: Update ifan02 example with new fan speed options esphome.io#1177 by @workingmanrob
- docs: Document missing use_address in Ethernet component esphome.io#1176 by @xsnoopy
- docs: Lambda over multiple lines. added esphome.io#1173 by @klenaers
- docs: changed LG example to existing, working code esphome.io#1171 by @qqgg231
- docs: GPIO Switch: simplify Momentary Switch example esphome.io#1121 by @ianchi
- docs: Added warning: GPIOs are LIVE in power measurement devices esphome.io#583 by @CarlosGS