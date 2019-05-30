Sen5x Series Environmental sensor

The sen5x sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SEN50, SEN54 and SEN55 Environmental sensor (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. This sensor supports both UART and I²C communication. Only I²C communication is implemented in this component.

pm_1_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 1μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_4_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 4μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

auto_cleaning_interval (Optional): Reads/Writes the interval in seconds of the periodic fan-cleaning.

temperature (Optional): Temperature.Note only available with Sen54 or Sen55. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): Relative Humidity. Note only available with Sen54 or Sen55. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. All options from Sensor.

voc (Optional): VOC Index. Note only available with Sen54 or Sen55. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. algorithm_tuning (Optional): The VOC algorithm can be customized by tuning 6 different parameters. For more details see Engineering Guidelines for SEN5x index_offset (Optional): VOC index representing typical (average) conditions. Allowed values are in range 1..250. The default value is 100. learning_time_offset_hours (Optional): Time constant to estimate the VOC algorithm offset from the history in hours. Past events will be forgotten after about twice the learning time. Allowed values are in range 1..1000. The default value is 12 hour learning_time_gain_hours (Optional): Time constant to estimate the VOC algorithm gain from the history in hours. Past events will be forgotten after about twice the learning time. Allowed values are in range 1..1000. The default value is 12 hours. gating_max_duration_minutes (Optional): Maximum duration of gating in minutes (freeze of estimator during high VOC index signal). Zero disables the gating. Allowed values are in range 0..3000. The default value is 180 minutes std_initial (Optional): Initial estimate for standard deviation. Lower value boosts events during initial learning period, but may result in larger device-to-device variations. Allowed values are in range 10..5000. The default value is 50. gain_factor (Optional): Gain factor to amplify or to attenuate the VOC index output. Allowed values are in range 1..1000. The default value is 230.

All other options from Sensor.

nox (Optional): NOx Index. Note: Only available with Sen55. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. algorithm_tuning (Optional): The NOx algorithm can be customized by tuning 5 different parameters. For more details see Engineering Guidelines for SEN5x index_offset (Optional): NOx index representing typical (average) conditions. Allowed values are in range 1..250. The default value is 1. learning_time_offset_hours (Optional): Time constant to estimate the NOx algorithm offset from the history in hours. Past events will be forgotten after about twice the learning time. The default value is 12 hour learning_time_gain_hours (Optional): Time constant to estimate the NOx algorithm gain from the history in hours. Past events will be forgotten after about twice the learning time. Allowed values are in range 1..1000. The default value is 12 hours. gating_max_duration_minutes (Optional): Maximum duration of gating in minutes (freeze of estimator during high NOx index signal). Zero disables the gating. Allowed values are in range 0..3000. The default value is 720 minutes std_initial (Optional): The initial estimate for standard deviation parameter has no impact for NOx. This parameter is still in place for consistency reasons with the VOC tuning parameters command. This parameter must always be set to 50. gain_factor (Optional): Gain factor to amplify or to attenuate the VOC index output. Allowed values are in range 1..1000. The default value is 230.

All other options from Sensor.

store_baseline (Optional, boolean): Stores and retrieves the baseline VOC and NOx information for quicker startups. Defaults to true

temperature_compensation (Optional): These parameters allow to compensate temperature effects of the design-in at customer side by applying a custom temperature offset to the ambient temperature. The compensated ambient temperature is calculated as follows: T_Ambient_Compensated = T_Ambient + (slope * T_Ambient) + offset Where slope and offset are the values set with this command, smoothed with the specified time constant. The time constant is how fast the slope and offset are applied. After the specified value in seconds, 63% of the new slope and offset are applied. More details about the tuning of these parameters are included in the application note Temperature Acceleration and Compensation Instructions for SEN5x. offset (Optional): Temperature offset [°C]. Defaults to 0

(Optional): Temperature offset [°C]. Defaults to normalized_offset_slope (Optional): Normalized temperature offset slope. Defaults to 0

(Optional): Normalized temperature offset slope. Defaults to time_constant (Optional): Time constant in seconds. Defaults to 0

acceleration_mode (Optional): Allowed value are low , medium and high . (default is low ) By default, the RH/T acceleration algorithm is optimized for a sensor which is positioned in free air. If the sensor is integrated into another device, the ambient RH/T output values might not be optimal due to different thermal behavior. This parameter can be used to adapt the RH/T acceleration behavior for the actual use-case, leading in an improvement of the ambient RH/T output accuracy. There is a limited set of different modes available. Medium and high accelerations are particularly indicated for air quality monitors which are subjected to large temperature changes. Low acceleration is advised for stationary devices not subject to large variations in temperature.