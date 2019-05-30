Online Image Component

The online_image platform of the image component allows you to define images that will be downloaded, decoded and drawn at runtime.

NOTE Current supported formats: BMP images 1-bit / binary / black and white 8-bit / indexed 24-bit / RGB

JPEG images, currently only baseline images (no progressive support)

PNG images

WARNING This component requires a fair amount of RAM; both for downloading the image, and for storing the decoded image. It might work on devices without PSRAM, but there is no guarantee.

This component has a dependency to Http Request; the configuration options you set to the http_request component will also apply here.

image : - platform : online_image url : " https://example.com/example.png " format : PNG type : RGB565 id : my_online_image

url ( Required , url): The URL where the image will be downloaded from.

request_headers (Optional, mapping): Map of HTTP headers. Values are templatable.

id ( Required , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.

format ( Required ): The format that the image is encoded with. AUTO : The format is detected automatically from the downloaded image content. BMP : The image on the server is encoded in BMP format. JPEG : The image on the server is encoded in JPEG format. PNG : The image on the server is encoded in PNG format.

resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions WIDTHxHEIGHT and preserve the aspect ratio.

placeholder (Optional, ID): ID of another image to display while the downloaded image is not yet ready. This placeholder image will not be resized; regardless of the resize option value for the online_image .

type ( Required ): Specifies how to encode image internally. BINARY : Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only chroma_key transparency is available. GRAYSCALE : Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte. RGB565 : Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel RGB : Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.

transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are opaque (default), chroma_key and alpha_channel . See the discussion on transparency in the image component.

byte_order (Optional, string): For RGB565 images, the pixels are converted to 16 bit values. By default these will be stored in little endian byte order (LSB first), but you can override this by setting byte_order to big_endian . Options are little_endian (default) and big_endian . Not applicable to other image formats.

update_interval (Optional, Time): Redownload the image when the specified time has elapsed. Defaults to never (i.e. the update component action needs to be called manually).

Advanced options:

buffer_size (Optional, int): Explicitly specify the size of the buffer where the image chunks are being downloaded while decoding. The default value (65536) should be OK for most use cases, but you can try to reduce the size for slow connections, to avoid watchdog timeouts.

on_download_finished (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the image has been successfully downloaded.

The variable cached is a boolean available in lambdas that indicates cache status:

true if the image was loaded from cache (cache hit).

if the image was loaded from cache (cache hit). false if the image was freshly downloaded (cache miss).

Caching follows standard HTTP mechanisms (see HTTP caching), utilizing the Last-Modified and ETag headers.

For example:

image : - platform : online_image url : " https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/4/47/PNG_transparency_demonstration_1.png/280px-PNG_transparency_demonstration_1.png " format : PNG type : RGB565 id : my_online_image on_download_finished : lambda : |- if (cached) { ESP_LOGD("online_image", "Cache hit: using cached image"); } else { ESP_LOGD("online_image", "Cache miss: fresh download"); }

A good example for that is to update the display component after the download succeeded.

on_error (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when an error happened during download or decode.

Change the URL where the image is downloaded from. A re-download will be automatically triggered unless update is set to false .

id ( Required , ID): The image to update the URL for.

( , ID): The image to update the URL for. url ( Required , url, templatable): The new URL to download the image from.

( , url, templatable): The new URL to download the image from. update (Optional, bool, templatable): If true , the image will be updated (fetched) immediately after setting the new URL. If false , the URL will be set but the image will not be updated until you call the update action. Defaults to true

on_... : - online_image.set_url : id : my_online_image url : " https://www.example.com/new_image.png " - component.update : my_online_image

Release the memory currently used by an image. Can be used if different display pages need different images, to avoid wasting memory on an image that is currently not being displayed.

id (Required, ID): The image to update the URL for.

on_... : - online_image.release : my_online_image

image : - platform : online_image url : " https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/4/47/PNG_transparency_demonstration_1.png/280px-PNG_transparency_demonstration_1.png " format : PNG type : RGB565 id : my_online_image on_download_finished : component.update : my_display

And then later in code:

display : - platform : ... id : my_display # ... lambda : |- // Draw the image my_online_image at position [x=0,y=0] it.image(0, 0, id(my_online_image));

For monochrome displays the image method accepts two additional color parameters which can be supplied to specify the color used to draw bright and dark pixels respectively. In this case the image will be internally converted to a grayscale image and then to monochrome based on an internally defined threshold.

display : - platform : ... id : my_display # ... lambda : |- // Draw the image my_image at position [x=0,y=0] // with front color "OFF" and back color "ON" it.image(0, 0, id(my_online_image), COLOR_OFF, COLOR_ON);

By default the online_image platform is configured to not automatically update/download the image; in order to do the initial download, you can either:

Add a component.update <image_id> in the on_connect: action on the Wifi component.

in the action on the Wifi component. Explicitly set an update_interval .

. Call component.update <image_id> in an Interval block.

in an Interval block. Call component.update <image_id> where you need the image to be downloaded/updated.