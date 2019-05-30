Online Image Component
The
online_image platform of the image component allows you to define images that will be
downloaded, decoded and drawn at runtime.
NOTE
Current supported formats:
-
BMP images
- 1-bit / binary / black and white
- 8-bit / indexed
- 24-bit / RGB
-
JPEG images, currently only baseline images (no progressive support)
-
PNG images
WARNING
This component requires a fair amount of RAM; both for downloading the image, and for storing the decoded image. It might work on devices without PSRAM, but there is no guarantee.
This component has a dependency to Http Request; the configuration options you set to the
http_request component will also apply here.
-
url (Required, url): The URL where the image will be downloaded from.
-
request_headers (Optional, mapping): Map of HTTP headers. Values are templatable.
-
id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.
-
format (Required): The format that the image is encoded with.
AUTO: The format is detected automatically from the downloaded image content.
BMP: The image on the server is encoded in BMP format.
JPEG: The image on the server is encoded in JPEG format.
PNG: The image on the server is encoded in PNG format.
-
-
resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions
WIDTHxHEIGHTand preserve the aspect ratio.
-
placeholder (Optional, ID): ID of another image to display while the downloaded image is not yet ready. This placeholder image will not be resized; regardless of the
resizeoption value for the
online_image.
-
type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally.
-
BINARY: Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only
chroma_keytransparency is available.
-
GRAYSCALE: Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.
-
RGB565: Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel
-
RGB: Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.
-
-
transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are
opaque(default),
chroma_keyand
alpha_channel. See the discussion on transparency in the image component.
-
byte_order (Optional, string): For RGB565 images, the pixels are converted to 16 bit values. By default these will be stored in little endian byte order (LSB first), but you can override this by setting
byte_orderto
big_endian. Options are
little_endian(default) and
big_endian. Not applicable to other image formats.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): Redownload the image when the specified time has elapsed. Defaults to
never(i.e. the update component action needs to be called manually).
Advanced options:
- buffer_size (Optional, int): Explicitly specify the size of the buffer where the image chunks are being downloaded while decoding. The default value (65536) should be OK for most use cases, but you can try to reduce the size for slow connections, to avoid watchdog timeouts.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
- on_download_finished (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the image has been successfully downloaded.
The variable
cached is a boolean available in lambdas that indicates cache status:
trueif the image was loaded from cache (cache hit).
falseif the image was freshly downloaded (cache miss).
Caching follows standard HTTP mechanisms (see HTTP caching), utilizing the
Last-Modified and
ETag headers.
For example:
A good example for that is to update the display component after the download succeeded.
- on_error (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when an error happened during download or decode.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “online_image.set_url Action”
online_image.set_url Action
Change the URL where the image is downloaded from. A re-download will be automatically triggered unless
update is set to
false.
- id (Required, ID): The image to update the URL for.
- url (Required, url, templatable): The new URL to download the image from.
- update (Optional, bool, templatable): If
true, the image will be updated (fetched) immediately after setting the new URL. If
false, the URL will be set but the image will not be updated until you call the
updateaction. Defaults to
true
Section titled “online_image.release Action”
online_image.release Action
Release the memory currently used by an image. Can be used if different display pages need different images, to avoid wasting memory on an image that is currently not being displayed.
- id (Required, ID): The image to update the URL for.
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
And then later in code:
For monochrome displays the
image method accepts two additional color parameters which can
be supplied to specify the color used to draw bright and dark pixels respectively.
In this case the image will be internally converted to a grayscale image and then to monochrome
based on an internally defined threshold.
By default the
online_image platform is configured to not automatically update/download the image; in order to do the initial download, you can either:
- Add a
component.update <image_id>in the
on_connect:action on the Wifi component.
- Explicitly set an
update_interval.
- Call
component.update <image_id>in an Interval block.
- Call
component.update <image_id>where you need the image to be downloaded/updated.