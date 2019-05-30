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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

INA219 DC Current Sensor

The ina219 sensor platform allows you to use your INA219 High Side DC Current Sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

INA219 DC Current Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ina219
    address: 0x40
    shunt_resistance: 0.1 ohm
    current:
      name: "INA219 Current"
    power:
      name: "INA219 Power"
    bus_voltage:
      name: "INA219 Bus Voltage"
    shunt_voltage:
      name: "INA219 Shunt Voltage"
    max_voltage: 32.0V
    max_current: 3.2A
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x40.

  • shunt_resistance (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor on the board for current calculation. Defaults to 0.1 ohm.

  • max_voltage (Optional, float): The maximum bus voltage you are expecting. ESPHome will use this to configure the sensor optimally. Defaults to 32V (the max).

  • max_current (Optional, float): The maximum current you are expecting. ESPHome will use this to configure the sensor optimally. Defaults to 3.2A.

  • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • power (Optional): Use the power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • bus_voltage (Optional): Use the bus voltage (voltage of the high side contact) value of the sensor in V. All options from Sensor.

  • shunt_voltage (Optional): Use the shunt voltage (voltage across the shunt resistor) value of the sensor in V. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”