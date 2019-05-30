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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BME280 Environment

The Bme280 is a simple temperature, humidity, and pressure sensor with communication over I²C or SPI. With some simple math it is possible to either determine the height of the sensor, or the current pressure at sea level. This guide can be applied to any sensor measuring temperature and pressure at the same time, like the Bmp280, or Bme680.

The first step is to connect the sensor as described here. After validating the sensor is working, we can proceed and add some formulas. In the example below, modify platform: bme280 as appropriate for your hardware (either bme280_i2c or bme280_spi). See Bme280 for specific details.

sensor:
  - platform: bme280_i2c
    temperature:
      name: "BME280 Temperature"
      id: bme280_temperature
    pressure:
      name: "BME280 Pressure"
      id: bme280_pressure
    humidity:
      name: "BME280 Relative Humidity"
      id: bme280_humidity
    address: 0x77
    update_interval: 15s
  - platform: template
    name: "Altitude"
    lambda: |-
      const float STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE = 1013.25; //in hPa, see note
      return ((id(bme280_temperature).state + 273.15) / 0.0065) *
        (powf((STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE / id(bme280_pressure).state), 0.190234) - 1); // in meter
    update_interval: 15s
    icon: 'mdi:signal'
    unit_of_measurement: 'm'
  - platform: absolute_humidity
    name: "Absolute Humidity"
    temperature: bme280_temperature
    humidity: bme280_humidity
  - platform: template
    name: "Dew Point"
    lambda: |-
      return (243.5*(log(id(bme280_humidity).state/100)+((17.67*id(bme280_temperature).state)/
      (243.5+id(bme280_temperature).state)))/(17.67-log(id(bme280_humidity).state/100)-
      ((17.67*id(bme280_temperature).state)/(243.5+id(bme280_temperature).state))));
    unit_of_measurement: °C
    icon: 'mdi:thermometer-alert'

Altitude and absolute humidity

Section titled “Altitude and absolute humidity”

The first block sensor starts with the normal bme280 sensor components temperature, pressure, and humidity with each their own id. After the bme280 sensor, a Template is defined to calculate the altitude in a lambda. The variable STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE (in hPa), should be filled in for your location. The formula derived from finitespace/BME280 on GitHub, converts the currently measured pressure to the altitudes in meters including temperature compensation.

The second block uses the Absolute Humidity component which converts the currently measured temperature and relative humidity to absolute humidity (grams/m^3).

NOTE

Calculating the altitude with the BME280 sensor accurately requires this value to be known at sea level for your location and day.

This can be achieved by replacing the global constant STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE by for example pulling this value live from the internet or a stationary sensor via MQTT.

Equivalent sea level pressure

Section titled “Equivalent sea level pressure”

Calculating the sea level pressure with a statically mounted sensor can be used as reference for moving sensors as mentioned in the note above.

sensor:
  - platform: bme280
    temperature:
      name: "BME280 Temperature"
      id: bme280_temperature
    pressure:
      name: "BME280 Pressure"
      id: bme280_pressure
    humidity:
      name: "BME280 Relative Humidity"
      id: bme280_humidity
    address: 0x77
    update_interval: 15s
  - platform: template
    name: "Equivalent sea level pressure"
    lambda: |-
      const float STANDARD_ALTITUDE = 0.6; // in meters, see note
      return id(bme280_pressure).state / powf(1 - ((0.0065 * STANDARD_ALTITUDE) /
        (id(bme280_temperature).state + (0.0065 * STANDARD_ALTITUDE) + 273.15)), 5.257); // in hPa
    update_interval: 15s
    unit_of_measurement: 'hPa'

NOTE

For calculating the equivalent sea level pressure, the sensor needs to be mounted at a fixed altitude. Therefore it is not possible to calculate altitude at the same time, and vice versa!

Formula explanation

Section titled “Formula explanation”

See Also

Section titled “See Also”