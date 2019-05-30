BME280 Environment
The Bme280 is a simple temperature, humidity, and pressure sensor with communication over I²C or SPI. With some simple math it is possible to either determine the height of the sensor, or the current pressure at sea level. This guide can be applied to any sensor measuring temperature and pressure at the same time, like the Bmp280, or Bme680.
The first step is to connect the sensor as described here.
After validating the sensor is working, we can proceed and add some formulas.
In the example below, modify
platform: bme280 as appropriate for your hardware (either
bme280_i2c or
bme280_spi).
See Bme280 for specific details.
Altitude and absolute humiditySection titled “Altitude and absolute humidity”
The first block
sensor starts with the normal bme280 sensor components
temperature,
pressure,
and
humidity with each their own id.
After the bme280 sensor, a Template is defined to calculate the altitude in a lambda.
The variable
STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE (in hPa), should be filled in for your location.
The formula derived from finitespace/BME280
on GitHub,
converts the currently measured pressure to the altitudes in meters including temperature compensation.
The second block uses the Absolute Humidity component which converts the currently measured temperature and relative humidity to absolute humidity (grams/m^3).
NOTE
Calculating the altitude with the BME280 sensor accurately requires this value to be known at sea level for your location and day.
This can be achieved by replacing the global constant
STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE by for example
pulling this value live from the internet or a stationary sensor via MQTT.
Equivalent sea level pressureSection titled “Equivalent sea level pressure”
Calculating the sea level pressure with a statically mounted sensor can be used as reference for moving sensors as mentioned in the note above.
NOTE
For calculating the equivalent sea level pressure, the sensor needs to be mounted at a fixed altitude. Therefore it is not possible to calculate altitude at the same time, and vice versa!