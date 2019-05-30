BME280 Environment

The Bme280 is a simple temperature, humidity, and pressure sensor with communication over I²C or SPI. With some simple math it is possible to either determine the height of the sensor, or the current pressure at sea level. This guide can be applied to any sensor measuring temperature and pressure at the same time, like the Bmp280, or Bme680.

The first step is to connect the sensor as described here. After validating the sensor is working, we can proceed and add some formulas. In the example below, modify platform: bme280 as appropriate for your hardware (either bme280_i2c or bme280_spi ). See Bme280 for specific details.

sensor : - platform : bme280_i2c temperature : name : " BME280 Temperature " id : bme280_temperature pressure : name : " BME280 Pressure " id : bme280_pressure humidity : name : " BME280 Relative Humidity " id : bme280_humidity address : 0x77 update_interval : 15s - platform : template name : " Altitude " lambda : |- const float STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE = 1013.25; //in hPa, see note return ((id(bme280_temperature).state + 273.15) / 0.0065) * (powf((STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE / id(bme280_pressure).state), 0.190234) - 1); // in meter update_interval : 15s icon : ' mdi:signal ' unit_of_measurement : ' m ' - platform : absolute_humidity name : " Absolute Humidity " temperature : bme280_temperature humidity : bme280_humidity - platform : template name : " Dew Point " lambda : |- return (243.5*(log(id(bme280_humidity).state/100)+((17.67*id(bme280_temperature).state)/ (243.5+id(bme280_temperature).state)))/(17.67-log(id(bme280_humidity).state/100)- ((17.67*id(bme280_temperature).state)/(243.5+id(bme280_temperature).state)))); unit_of_measurement : °C icon : ' mdi:thermometer-alert '

Altitude and absolute humidity Section titled “Altitude and absolute humidity”

The first block sensor starts with the normal bme280 sensor components temperature , pressure , and humidity with each their own id. After the bme280 sensor, a Template is defined to calculate the altitude in a lambda. The variable STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE (in hPa), should be filled in for your location. The formula derived from finitespace/BME280 on GitHub, converts the currently measured pressure to the altitudes in meters including temperature compensation.

The second block uses the Absolute Humidity component which converts the currently measured temperature and relative humidity to absolute humidity (grams/m^3).

NOTE Calculating the altitude with the BME280 sensor accurately requires this value to be known at sea level for your location and day. This can be achieved by replacing the global constant STANDARD_SEA_LEVEL_PRESSURE by for example pulling this value live from the internet or a stationary sensor via MQTT.

Equivalent sea level pressure Section titled “Equivalent sea level pressure”

Calculating the sea level pressure with a statically mounted sensor can be used as reference for moving sensors as mentioned in the note above.

sensor : - platform : bme280 temperature : name : " BME280 Temperature " id : bme280_temperature pressure : name : " BME280 Pressure " id : bme280_pressure humidity : name : " BME280 Relative Humidity " id : bme280_humidity address : 0x77 update_interval : 15s - platform : template name : " Equivalent sea level pressure " lambda : |- const float STANDARD_ALTITUDE = 0.6; // in meters, see note return id(bme280_pressure).state / powf(1 - ((0.0065 * STANDARD_ALTITUDE) / (id(bme280_temperature).state + (0.0065 * STANDARD_ALTITUDE) + 273.15)), 5.257); // in hPa update_interval : 15s unit_of_measurement : ' hPa '