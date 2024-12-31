The template datetime platform allows you to create a datetime with templated values using lambdas.

type (Required, enum): The type of the datetime. Can be one of date or time .

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the datetime.

set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the dateime value. The new value is available to lambdas in the x variable.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the datetime by executing the lambda . Defaults to 60s .

optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template datetime will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to false .

restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to false .