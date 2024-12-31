Template Datetime
The
template datetime platform allows you to create a datetime with templated values
using lambdas.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
type (Required, enum): The type of the datetime. Can be one of
dateor
time.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the datetime.
-
set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the dateime value. The new value is available to lambdas in the
xvariable.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the datetime by executing the
lambda. Defaults to
60s.
-
optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template datetime will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
initial_value (Optional, string): The value to set the state to on setup if not restored with
restore_value. Can be one of:
-
For
type: date:
- A string in the format
%Y-%m-%d, eg:
"2023-12-04".
- An object including
year,
month,
day.
- A string in the format
-
-
For
type: time:
- A string in the format
%H:%M:%S, eg:
"12:34:56".
- An object including
hour,
minute,
second.
- A string in the format
-
For
type: datetime:
- A string in the format
%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S, eg:
"2023-12-04 12:34:56".
- An object including
year,
month,
day,
hour,
minute,
second.
- A string in the format
- All other options from Datetime.