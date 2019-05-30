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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TE-M3200 Pressure Sensor

The tem3200 sensor platform allows you to use your TE-M3200 (datasheet, product page) pressure sensors with ESPHome.

TE-M3200 Pressure Sensor.

Configuration

Section titled “Configuration”

I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tem3200
    raw_pressure:
      name: "Raw Pressure"
    temperature:
      name: Temperature

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • raw_pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. See Converting units.

  • All other options from Sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Readings in degrees celsius (°C).

  • All other options from Sensor.

  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component. Defaults to the default I²C bus.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x28. See datasheet (page 10).

Converting units

Section titled “Converting units”

The TE-M3200 pressure sensor is not calibrated to units, you have to convert the measurement to units yourself.

Estimated

Section titled “Estimated”

On page 6 of the datasheet the value 1000 maps to approximately 0% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g. 0 psi for a 100 psi sensor); the value 8000 maps to approximately 50% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g. 50 psi for a 100 psi sensor); the value 15000 maps to approximately 100% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g. 100 psi for the 100 psi sensor). Use calibrate_linear filter to map these sensor values:

# Extract of configuration
filters:
  - calibrate_linear:
    - 1000 -> 0.0
    - 8000 -> 50.0
    - 15000 -> 100.0

Calibrated

Section titled “Calibrated”
  1. Expose the sensor to a low known pressure, for example 5 psi.
  2. Observe the value of the raw pressure sensor, for example 990.
  3. Expose the sensor to a high pressure, for example 90 psi.
  4. Observe the value of the raw pressure sensor, for example 13550.
  5. Use calibrate_linear filter to map the incoming value to the calibrated one:
# Extract of configuration
filters:
  - calibrate_linear:
    - 990 -> 5.0
    - 13550 -> 90.0

See Also

Section titled “See Also”