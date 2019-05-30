TE-M3200 Pressure Sensor
The
tem3200 sensor platform allows you to use your TE-M3200 (datasheet,
product page) pressure sensors with ESPHome.
ConfigurationSection titled “Configuration”
I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
raw_pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. See Converting units.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Readings in degrees celsius (°C).
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component. Defaults to the default I²C bus.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x28. See datasheet (page 10).
Converting unitsSection titled “Converting units”
The TE-M3200 pressure sensor is not calibrated to units, you have to convert the measurement to units yourself.
EstimatedSection titled “Estimated”
On page 6 of the datasheet
the value
1000 maps to approximately
0% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g.
0 psi for a
100 psi sensor);
the value
8000 maps to approximately
50% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g.
50 psi for a
100 psi sensor);
the value
15000 maps to approximately
100% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g.
100 psi for the
100 psi sensor).
Use
calibrate_linear filter to map these sensor values:
CalibratedSection titled “Calibrated”
- Expose the sensor to a low known pressure, for example
5psi.
- Observe the value of the raw pressure sensor, for example
990.
- Expose the sensor to a high pressure, for example
90psi.
- Observe the value of the raw pressure sensor, for example
13550.
- Use
calibrate_linearfilter to map the incoming value to the calibrated one: