The tem3200 sensor platform allows you to use your TE-M3200 (datasheet, product page) pressure sensors with ESPHome.

TE-M3200 Pressure Sensor.

I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : tem3200 raw_pressure : name : " Raw Pressure " temperature : name : Temperature

raw_pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. See Converting units.

All other options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Readings in degrees celsius (°C).

All other options from Sensor.

i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component. Defaults to the default I²C bus.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x28 . See datasheet (page 10).

The TE-M3200 pressure sensor is not calibrated to units, you have to convert the measurement to units yourself.

On page 6 of the datasheet the value 1000 maps to approximately 0% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g. 0 psi for a 100 psi sensor); the value 8000 maps to approximately 50% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g. 50 psi for a 100 psi sensor); the value 15000 maps to approximately 100% of the maximum value of the sensor (e.g. 100 psi for the 100 psi sensor). Use calibrate_linear filter to map these sensor values:

# Extract of configuration filters : - calibrate_linear : - 1000 -> 0.0 - 8000 -> 50.0 - 15000 -> 100.0

Expose the sensor to a low known pressure, for example 5 psi. Observe the value of the raw pressure sensor, for example 990 . Expose the sensor to a high pressure, for example 90 psi. Observe the value of the raw pressure sensor, for example 13550 . Use calibrate_linear filter to map the incoming value to the calibrated one: