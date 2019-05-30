Analog To Digital Sensor

The Analog To Digital ( adc ) Sensor allows you to use the built-in ADC in your device to measure a voltage on certain pins.

ESP8266: Only pin A0 (GPIO17) can be used.

ESP32: Available pins vary by variant, see ESP32 pins and Hardware Details.

RP2040: GPIO26 through GPIO29 can be used.

nRF52840: AIN0 through AIN7, VDD, VDDHDIV5 can be used.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : adc pin : GPIOXX name : " Living Room Brightness " update_interval : 60s

pin ( Required , Pin): The pin to measure the voltage on. Or on the ESP8266 or Raspberry Pi Pico it could alternatively be set to VCC , see Measuring VCC.

attenuation (Optional): Only on ESP32. Specify the ADC attenuation to use. See ESP32 Attenuation. Defaults to 0db .

raw (Optional): Allows to read the raw ADC output without any conversion or calibration. See Different ESP32-ADC behavior since 2021.11. Defaults to false .

samples (Optional): The amount of ADC readings to take per sensor update. On the ESP32 this value is ignored if attenuation is set to auto . Defaults to 1 .

sampling_mode (Optional): Sampling method to use when multiple samples are taken. avg average of all samples ( Default ) min minimal value from all samples max maximal value from all samples

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Sensor.

NOTE This component prints the voltage as seen by the chip pin. On the ESP8266, this is always 0.0V to 1.0V Some development boards like the Wemos D1 mini include external voltage divider circuitry to scale down a 3.3V input signal to the chip-internal 1.0V. If your board has this circuitry, add a multiply filter to get correct values: sensor : - platform : adc # ... filters : - multiply : 3.3

On the ESP32 the voltage measured with the ADC caps out at ~1.1V by default as the sensing range (attenuation of the ADC) is set to 0db by default. Measuring higher voltages requires setting attenuation to one of the following values: 0db , 2.5db , 6db , 12db . There’s more information at the manufacturer’s website.

To simplify this, we provide the setting attenuation: auto for an automatic/seamless transition among scales. Our implementation combines all available ranges to allow the best resolution without having to compromise on a specific attenuation.

NOTE In our tests, the usable ADC range was from ~0.075V to ~3.12V (with the attenuation: auto setting), and anything outside that range capped out at either end. Even though the measurements are calibrated, the range limits are variable among chips due to differences in the internal voltage reference.

ESP32 pins and Hardware Details Section titled “ESP32 pins and Hardware Details”

Variant ADC1 ADC2 ESP32 GPIO32 - GPIO39 GPIO0, GPIO2, GPIO4, GPIO12 - GPIO15, GPIO25 - GPIO27 ESP32-C2 GPIO0 - GPIO4 GPIO5 ESP32-C3 GPIO0 - GPIO4 GPIO5 ESP32-C5 GPIO1 - GPIO6 no ADC2 ESP32-C6 GPIO0 - GPIO6 no ADC2 ESP32-C61 GPIO1, GPIO3 - GPIO5 no ADC2 ESP32-H2 GPIO1 - GPIO5 no ADC2 ESP32-S2 GPIO1 - GPIO10 GPIO11 - GPIO20 ESP32-S3 GPIO1 - GPIO10 GPIO11 - GPIO20 ESP32-P4 GPIO16 - GPIO23 GPIO49 - GPIO54

Different ESP32 variants use different ADC calibration methods:

Original ESP32 (non-variant) & ESP32-S2: Use line-fitting calibration

ESP32-C3, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61, ESP32-H2, ESP32-S3 & ESP32-P4: Use curve-fitting calibration

This is handled automatically by the code, but it’s worth noting if you’re debugging ADC readings or need to understand the calibration process.

WARNING On ESP32-C5, GPIO2 is a strapping pin used during boot. While it can be used as an ADC input, avoid connecting circuits that might interfere with the boot process.

The ADC output reads voltage very accurately since 2021.11 where manufacturer calibration was incorporated. Before this every ESP32 would read different voltages and be largely inaccurate/nonlinear. Users with a manually calibrated setup are encouraged to check their installations to ensure proper output. For users that don’t need a precise voltage reading, the “raw” output option allows to have the raw ADC values (0-4095 for ESP32) prior to manufacturer calibration. It is possible to get the old uncalibrated measurements with a filter multiplier:

# To replicate old uncalibrated output, set raw:true and keep only one of the multiplier lines. raw : true filters : - multiply : 0.00026862 # 1.1/4095, for attenuation 0db - multiply : 0.00036630 # 1.5/4095, for attenuation 2.5db - multiply : 0.00053724 # 2.2/4095, for attenuation 6db - multiply : 0.00095238 # 3.9/4095, for attenuation 12db # your existing filters would go here

Note we don’t recommend this method as it will change between chips, and newer ESP32 modules have different ranges (i.e. 0-8191); it is better to use the new calibrated voltages and update any existing filters accordingly.

The following configuration block adds the sensor reflecting VCC on a supported hardware platform. Please see specific sections below of what voltage is actually measured.

sensor : - platform : adc pin : VCC name : " VCC Voltage "

On the ESP8266 you can even measure the voltage the chip is getting. This can be useful in situations where you want to shut down the chip if the voltage is low when using a battery.

To measure the VCC voltage, set pin: to VCC and make sure nothing is connected to the A0 pin.

NOTE To avoid confusion: It measures the voltage at the chip, and not at the VCC pin of the board. It should usually be around 3.3V.

On Raspberry Pi Pico Section titled “On Raspberry Pi Pico”

On the Raspberry Pi Pico and Pico W, setting pin: to VCC allows you to measure the VSYS voltage through ADC3 (GPIO29).

The reading will reflect either:

Direct power supply voltage when powered through the VSYS pin

USB voltage (VBUS) minus diode drop when powered via USB

Our experiments indicate the diode drop being ~0.1V for Pico and ~0.25V for Pico W; you can use sensor filters to adjust the final value.

NOTE On Raspberry Pi Pico W the ADC GPIO29 pin for VSYS is shared with WiFi chip, so attempting to use it explicitly will likely hang the WiFi connection. It is recommended to use VCC as ADC pin in that case.

RP2040 Internal Core Temperature Section titled “RP2040 Internal Core Temperature”

The RP2040 has an internal temperature sensor that can be used to measure the core temperature. This sensor is not available on the GPIO pins, but is available on the internal ADC. The below code is how you can access the temperature and expose as a sensor. The filter values are taken from the RP2040 datasheet to calculate Voltage to Celcius.

sensor : - platform : adc pin : TEMPERATURE name : " Core Temperature " unit_of_measurement : " °C " filters : - lambda : return 27 - (x - 0.706f) / 0.001721f;

Multiple ADC Sensors Section titled “Multiple ADC Sensors”

You can only use as many ADC sensors as your device can support. The ESP8266 only has one ADC and can only handle one sensor at a time. For example, on the ESP8266, you can measure the value of an analog pin (A0 on ESP8266) or VCC (see above) but NOT both simultaneously. Using both at the same time will result in incorrect sensor values.

Measuring battery voltage on the Firebeetle ESP32-E Section titled “Measuring battery voltage on the Firebeetle ESP32-E”

This board has a internal voltage divider and the battery voltage can easily be measured like this using 12dB attenuation on GPIO34.

- platform : adc name : " Battery voltage " pin : GPIO34 accuracy_decimals : 2 update_interval : 60s attenuation : 12dB samples : 10 filters : - multiply : 2.0 # The voltage divider requires us to multiply by 2

This works on SKU:DFR0654. For more information see: manufacturer’s website.