ESPHome 2025.3.0 - 19th March 2025

Our second release of 2025 is a bit smaller — Jesse is away, so we are a bit short-staffed. 😅

Even so, we do still have a few new additions (as above), so we thought we’d proceed with a release just the same. Of note, the long-awaited Ld2450 has landed; as there are now a few products available with this sensor, it seemed about time to get it baked in. That said, I’ll keep it short. Happy hacking!

[ft63x6] Get correct dimensions from display esphome#8417 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Set correct buffer size esphome#8442 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Ensure non-zero screen dimensions during init esphome#8444 by @clydebarrow

[gt911][cst226][ektf2232] Swap x and y calibration values esphome#8450 by @clydebarrow

[font] More robust handling of fixed font sizes. esphome#8443 by @clydebarrow

fix 1bpp rendering esphome#8463 by @ssieb

[media_player] Don’t reset enqueue command esphome#8465 by @kahrendt

[speaker] Bugfix: Fix rapidly adding items to playlist esphome#8466 by @kahrendt

[ld2450] Fix bluetooth state not reported correctly esphome#8458 by @kbx81

[display] Don’t assume glyph x_offset is zero. esphome#8473 by @clydebarrow

Bump ESP mdns to 1.8.2 esphome#8482 by @bdraco

[speaker] Bugfix: Media player always unpauses when receiving a stop command esphome#8474 by @kahrendt

[lvgl] Implement switch restore esphome#8481 by @clydebarrow

[speaker] Bugfixes: two pause state issues esphome#8488 by @kahrendt

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[ld2450] Add new component esphome#5674 by @hareeshmu (new-integration)

Adding support for chsc6x touch controller esphome#8258 by @kkosik20 (new-integration)

MSA311 and MSA301 accelerometer support esphome#6795 by @latonita (new-integration)

Cover component for Tormatic and Novoferm garage doors esphome#5933 by @ti-mo (new-integration)

[mlx90393] Fix inverted gain and resolution. Expose temperature_compensation and hallconf. esphome#7635 by @functionpointer (breaking-change)

[touchscreen] Axis swap bugfix esphome#8376 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[cst816] Remove binary sensor esphome#8377 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

Bump mdns library to 1.8.0 esphome#8378 by @bdraco

[audio, mixer] Memory and CPU performance improvements esphome#8387 by @kahrendt

[speaker, resampler, mixer] Make volume and mute getters virtual esphome#8391 by @kahrendt

[core] add reallocation support to RAMAllocator esphome#8390 by @kahrendt

[api] add voice assistant announce to the api esphome#8395 by @kahrendt

Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.6.0 esphome#8396 by @bdraco

Rework pyproject.toml to make it parseable by dependabot esphome#8397 by @bdraco

Bump cryptography to 44.0.2 esphome#8399 by @bdraco

Bump tornado from 6.4 to 6.4.2 esphome#8398 by @dependabot[bot]

[font] Fix issues with bitmap fonts esphome#8407 by @clydebarrow

Added getters for graphs ymin and ymax esphome#8112 by @Duckle29

[docker] Bump curl, git, openssh-client, libopenjp2-7, nginx-light esphome#8419 by @kbx81

[docker] Bump libfreetype esphome#8426 by @kbx81

[core] Handle mis-typed platform name more cleanly esphome#8424 by @clydebarrow

[audio] Bugfix: fix flac decoding glitches by using esp-audio-libs v1.1.3 esphome#8431 by @kahrendt