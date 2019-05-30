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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2025.3.0 - 19th March 2025

CHSC6​X
LD2​4​5​0​
MSA3​0​1​/​MSA3​1​1​
Tormatic/​Novoferm

Our second release of 2025 is a bit smaller — Jesse is away, so we are a bit short-staffed. 😅

Even so, we do still have a few new additions (as above), so we thought we’d proceed with a release just the same. Of note, the long-awaited Ld2450 has landed; as there are now a few products available with this sensor, it seemed about time to get it baked in. That said, I’ll keep it short. Happy hacking!

Release 2025.3.1 - March 22

Section titled “Release 2025.3.1 - March 22”

Release 2025.3.2 - March 25

Section titled “Release 2025.3.2 - March 25”

Release 2025.3.3 - March 31

Section titled “Release 2025.3.3 - March 31”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”