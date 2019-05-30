ESPHome 2025.3.0 - 19th March 2025
Our second release of 2025 is a bit smaller — Jesse is away, so we are a bit short-staffed. 😅
Even so, we do still have a few new additions (as above), so we thought we’d proceed with a release just the same. Of note, the long-awaited Ld2450 has landed; as there are now a few products available with this sensor, it seemed about time to get it baked in. That said, I’ll keep it short. Happy hacking!
Release 2025.3.1 - March 22Section titled “Release 2025.3.1 - March 22”
- [ft63x6] Get correct dimensions from display esphome#8417 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Set correct buffer size esphome#8442 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Ensure non-zero screen dimensions during init esphome#8444 by @clydebarrow
Release 2025.3.2 - March 25Section titled “Release 2025.3.2 - March 25”
- [gt911][cst226][ektf2232] Swap x and y calibration values esphome#8450 by @clydebarrow
- [font] More robust handling of fixed font sizes. esphome#8443 by @clydebarrow
- fix 1bpp rendering esphome#8463 by @ssieb
- [media_player] Don’t reset enqueue command esphome#8465 by @kahrendt
- [speaker] Bugfix: Fix rapidly adding items to playlist esphome#8466 by @kahrendt
- [ld2450] Fix bluetooth state not reported correctly esphome#8458 by @kbx81
Release 2025.3.3 - March 31Section titled “Release 2025.3.3 - March 31”
- [display] Don’t assume glyph x_offset is zero. esphome#8473 by @clydebarrow
- Bump ESP mdns to 1.8.2 esphome#8482 by @bdraco
- [speaker] Bugfix: Media player always unpauses when receiving a stop command esphome#8474 by @kahrendt
- [lvgl] Implement switch restore esphome#8481 by @clydebarrow
- [speaker] Bugfixes: two pause state issues esphome#8488 by @kahrendt
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- [ld2450] Add new component esphome#5674 by @hareeshmu (new-integration)
- Adding support for chsc6x touch controller esphome#8258 by @kkosik20 (new-integration)
- MSA311 and MSA301 accelerometer support esphome#6795 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Cover component for Tormatic and Novoferm garage doors esphome#5933 by @ti-mo (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- [mlx90393] Fix inverted gain and resolution. Expose temperature_compensation and hallconf. esphome#7635 by @functionpointer (breaking-change)
- [touchscreen] Axis swap bugfix esphome#8376 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
- [cst816] Remove binary sensor esphome#8377 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Bump mdns library to 1.8.0 esphome#8378 by @bdraco
- [audio, mixer] Memory and CPU performance improvements esphome#8387 by @kahrendt
- [speaker, resampler, mixer] Make volume and mute getters virtual esphome#8391 by @kahrendt
- [core] add reallocation support to RAMAllocator esphome#8390 by @kahrendt
- [api] add voice assistant announce to the api esphome#8395 by @kahrendt
- Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.6.0 esphome#8396 by @bdraco
- Rework pyproject.toml to make it parseable by dependabot esphome#8397 by @bdraco
- Bump cryptography to 44.0.2 esphome#8399 by @bdraco
- Bump tornado from 6.4 to 6.4.2 esphome#8398 by @dependabot[bot]
- [font] Fix issues with bitmap fonts esphome#8407 by @clydebarrow
- Added getters for graphs ymin and ymax esphome#8112 by @Duckle29
- [docker] Bump curl, git, openssh-client, libopenjp2-7, nginx-light esphome#8419 by @kbx81
- [docker] Bump libfreetype esphome#8426 by @kbx81
- [core] Handle mis-typed platform name more cleanly esphome#8424 by @clydebarrow
- [audio] Bugfix: fix flac decoding glitches by using esp-audio-libs v1.1.3 esphome#8431 by @kahrendt
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- [modbus_controller] Extend tests esphome#8245 by @kbx81
- Switch to native arm runners for docker CI esphome#8262 by @bdraco
- Use the process CPU count to determine how many children to create esphome#8268 by @bdraco
- Bump actions/cache from 4.2.0 to 4.2.1 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#8273 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.2.0 to 4.2.1 esphome#8271 by @dependabot[bot]
- Ruff format for CI esphome#8276 by @stellar-aria
- [ld2450] Add new component esphome#5674 by @hareeshmu (new-integration)
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.13.0 to 6.14.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#8281 by @dependabot[bot]
- Finish up transition from black-format to ruff esphome#8294 by @stellar-aria
- [core, dashboard] load external component to get get_download_types esphome#8139 by @tomaszduda23
- [ota] set USE_OTA_VERSION 2 in defines esphome#8299 by @tomaszduda23
- [socket] add connect method esphome#8308 by @kahrendt
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 7.0.6 to 7.0.7 esphome#8314 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/upload-artifact from 4.6.0 to 4.6.1 esphome#8295 by @dependabot[bot]
- [api] ensure fair network sharing + prevent lost state changes via deferred publish at high event load esphome#7547 by @nkinnan
- ili9xxx: Add support for GC9D01N circle display esphome#8302 by @rforro
- web_server: ensure fair network sharing + prevent lost state changes via deferred publish at high event load esphome#7538 by @nkinnan
- [i2c] python code style esphome#8311 by @tomaszduda23
- Adding support for chsc6x touch controller esphome#8258 by @kkosik20 (new-integration)
- [core] make upload_program more generic esphome#8321 by @tomaszduda23
- [i2c] Fix i2c issue on idf 5.3 esphome#8283 by @swoboda1337
- [core] SplitDefault unit test esphome#8324 by @tomaszduda23
- Add option to include vars in remote packages esphome#7606 by @pszafer
- [ld2450] Fix for “unknown” sensor states esphome#8305 by @kbx81
- Update arduino-heatpumpir and add new protocol for Panasonic AC esphome#8309 by @barchasse38
- MSA311 and MSA301 accelerometer support esphome#6795 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Include the bluetooth mac address in the device info when proxy is enabled esphome#8203 by @bdraco
- dashboard: Implement automatic ping fallback esphome#8263 by @bdraco
- [ld2450] Fix misplaced
ifdefand related logic esphome#8335 by @kbx81
- Bump the docker-actions group with 2 updates esphome#8330 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/download-artifact from 4.1.8 to 4.1.9 esphome#8331 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.14.0 to 6.15.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#8332 by @dependabot[bot]
- [mlx90393] Fix inverted gain and resolution. Expose temperature_compensation and hallconf. esphome#7635 by @functionpointer (breaking-change)
- [font] Use freetype instead of Pillow for font rendering esphome#8300 by @clydebarrow
- Bump actions/cache from 4.2.1 to 4.2.2 esphome#8336 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.2.1 to 4.2.2 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#8337 by @dependabot[bot]
- [zeroconf] Ruff formatting esphome#8338 by @jesserockz
- [nrf52, core] unified way how all platforms handle SplitDefault esphome#7715 by @tomaszduda23
- Cover component for Tormatic and Novoferm garage doors esphome#5933 by @ti-mo (new-integration)
- [io_bus] Initial implementation esphome#8227 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [tmp1075] fix component for TMP1075N esphome#8317 by @ssieb
- Bump docker/setup-qemu-action from 3.5.0 to 3.6.0 in the docker-actions group esphome#8346 by @dependabot[bot]
- [dashboard] Rename trash/delete to archive esphome#8357 by @jesserockz
- [helpers] Allow RAMAllocator to be told the size of the object manually esphome#8356 by @jesserockz
- [ld2450] fix null exception & zone target_count not published esphome#8348 by @mistic100
- [bmp085] Fix error in read of pressure esphome#8359 by @gusdleon
- [udp] fix clang tidy esphome#8351 by @tomaszduda23
- [i2s_audio] Bugfix: Speaker incorrectly delays when sending data esphome#8361 by @kahrendt
- Initialise h-bridge switch to requested initial state esphome#8363 by @AnyOldName3
- [lvgl] Fix initialisation race condition (Bugfix) esphome#8369 by @clydebarrow
- [time] fix recalc_timestamp_local esphome#8239 by @qraynaud
- allow touchscreen buttons outside of display dimensions esphome#8296 by @zendes
- [touchscreen] Axis swap bugfix esphome#8376 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
- [cst816] Remove binary sensor esphome#8377 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
- Revert “[io_bus] Initial implementation” esphome#8384 by @clydebarrow
- Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.5.1 esphome#8364 by @bdraco
- Bump esptool to 4.8.1latest esphome#8367 by @shvmm
- Bump zeroconf to 0.146.1 esphome#8365 by @bdraco
- mcp2515: Add missing CFG1 assignment to be able to use 50kbps with a 16MHz crystal. esphome#8375 by @djasper-ha