RD-03D mmWave Radar

The rd03d component allows you to use the Ai-Thinker RD-03D 24GHz millimeter-wave radar module with ESPHome for multi-target trajectory tracking.

The RD-03D can simultaneously track up to 3 moving targets, providing real-time position (X/Y coordinates), speed, and distance information for each target. It is primarily intended for indoor use to track moving human targets.

As an FMCW radar, the RD-03D depends on Doppler shift in order to detect objects and cannot detect or range objects that are not moving.

The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. The parity must be NONE , stop_bits must be 1 , and baud_rate must be 256000 . Use of a hardware UART is highly recommended to properly support the 256000 baud rate.

# RD-03D configuration uart : rx_pin : GPIOXX tx_pin : GPIOXX # Required only if using tracking_mode baud_rate : 256000 parity : NONE stop_bits : 1 rd03d : id : rd03d_radar

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component to use. Required if you have multiple UARTs configured.

tracking_mode (Optional, string): The tracking mode to configure. If not specified, no command is sent and the radar uses its default mode (typically multi-target). Requires a TX pin to be configured. single : Single target tracking mode. The radar will only report the primary detected target. multi : Multi-target tracking mode. The radar can track up to 3 targets simultaneously.

throttle (Optional, Time): Minimum time between sensor updates. The radar sends data very frequently; use this to reduce the update rate sent to Home Assistant. For example, 500ms or 1s .

The rd03d binary sensor provides presence detection for targets.

binary_sensor : - platform : rd03d rd03d_id : rd03d_radar target : name : Presence target_1 : name : Target-1 Presence target_2 : name : Target-2 Presence target_3 : name : Target-3 Presence

rd03d_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RD-03D component.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RD-03D component. target (Optional): True if any target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

(Optional): True if any target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor. target_N (Optional): True if the specific target (N = 1 to 3) is detected: target_1 , target_2 , target_3 . All options from Binary Sensor.

The rd03d sensor provides detailed information about detected targets.

sensor : - platform : rd03d rd03d_id : rd03d_radar target_count : name : Target Count target_1 : x : name : Target-1 X y : name : Target-1 Y speed : name : Target-1 Speed angle : name : Target-1 Angle distance : name : Target-1 Distance resolution : name : Target-1 Resolution target_2 : x : name : Target-2 X y : name : Target-2 Y speed : name : Target-2 Speed angle : name : Target-2 Angle distance : name : Target-2 Distance resolution : name : Target-2 Resolution target_3 : x : name : Target-3 X y : name : Target-3 Y speed : name : Target-3 Speed angle : name : Target-3 Angle distance : name : Target-3 Distance resolution : name : Target-3 Resolution

rd03d_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RD-03D component.

target_count (Optional, int): Total number of targets currently detected (0 to 3). All options from Sensor.

target_N (Optional): Details about each target (N = 1 to 3). Up to 3 targets can be tracked simultaneously: target_1 , target_2 , target_3 . x (Optional, int): X coordinate of the target in millimeters. Negative values indicate the left side of the sensor, positive values indicate the right side. All options from Sensor. y (Optional, int): Y coordinate of the target in millimeters, representing distance in front of the sensor. All options from Sensor. speed (Optional, int): Speed of the target in mm/s. Positive values indicate the target is moving away from the sensor, negative values indicate the target is approaching. All options from Sensor. distance (Optional, float): Calculated distance from the sensor to the target in millimeters, derived from X and Y coordinates. All options from Sensor. angle (Optional, float): Angle of the target in degrees relative to the sensor’s forward direction (Y-axis). Negative angles indicate targets to the left, positive angles to the right. All options from Sensor. resolution (Optional, int): Target detection resolution in millimeters. All options from Sensor.



Here is a complete example configuration for the RD-03D radar.