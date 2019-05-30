RD-03D mmWave Radar
ComponentSection titled “Component”
The
rd03d component allows you to use the Ai-Thinker RD-03D 24GHz millimeter-wave radar module with ESPHome for
multi-target trajectory tracking.
The RD-03D can simultaneously track up to 3 moving targets, providing real-time position (X/Y coordinates), speed, and distance information for each target. It is primarily intended for indoor use to track moving human targets.
As an FMCW radar, the RD-03D depends on Doppler shift in order to detect objects and cannot detect or range objects that are not moving.
The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. The
parity
must be
NONE,
stop_bits must be
1, and
baud_rate must be
256000. Use of a hardware UART is highly
recommended to properly support the 256000 baud rate.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component to use. Required if you have multiple UARTs configured.
-
tracking_mode (Optional, string): The tracking mode to configure. If not specified, no command is sent and the radar uses its default mode (typically multi-target). Requires a TX pin to be configured.
single: Single target tracking mode. The radar will only report the primary detected target.
multi: Multi-target tracking mode. The radar can track up to 3 targets simultaneously.
-
-
throttle (Optional, Time): Minimum time between sensor updates. The radar sends data very frequently; use this to reduce the update rate sent to Home Assistant. For example,
500msor
1s.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
rd03d binary sensor provides presence detection for targets.
- rd03d_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RD-03D component.
- target (Optional): True if any target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.
- target_N (Optional): True if the specific target (N = 1 to 3) is detected:
target_1,
target_2,
target_3. All options from Binary Sensor.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
rd03d sensor provides detailed information about detected targets.
-
rd03d_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RD-03D component.
-
target_count (Optional, int): Total number of targets currently detected (0 to 3). All options from Sensor.
-
target_N (Optional): Details about each target (N = 1 to 3). Up to 3 targets can be tracked simultaneously:
target_1,
target_2,
target_3.
-
x (Optional, int): X coordinate of the target in millimeters. Negative values indicate the left side of the sensor, positive values indicate the right side. All options from Sensor.
-
y (Optional, int): Y coordinate of the target in millimeters, representing distance in front of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
speed (Optional, int): Speed of the target in mm/s. Positive values indicate the target is moving away from the sensor, negative values indicate the target is approaching. All options from Sensor.
-
distance (Optional, float): Calculated distance from the sensor to the target in millimeters, derived from X and Y coordinates. All options from Sensor.
-
angle (Optional, float): Angle of the target in degrees relative to the sensor’s forward direction (Y-axis). Negative angles indicate targets to the left, positive angles to the right. All options from Sensor.
-
resolution (Optional, int): Target detection resolution in millimeters. All options from Sensor.
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Example configurationSection titled “Example configuration”
Here is a complete example configuration for the RD-03D radar.