ILI9xxx TFT LCD Series

With this display driver you can control the following displays:

GC9A01A

GC9D01N

ILI9341

ILI9342

ILI9481

ILI9481-18 (ILI9481 in 18 bit, i.e. 262K color, mode)

ILI9486

ILI9488

ILI9488_A (alternative gamma configuration for ILI9488)

M5STACK

S3BOX

S3BOX_LITE

ST7735

ST7796

ST7789V

TFT 2.4

TFT 2.4R

WAVESHARE_RES_3_5 (Waveshare Pico-ResTouch-LCD-3.5)

More display drivers will come in the future.

This component is the successor of the ILI9341 component supporting more display driver chips from the ILI and related families.

The ILI9xxx display platform allows you to use ILI9341 (datasheet) and other displays from the same chip family with ESPHome. As this is a somewhat higher resolution display and requires additional pins beyond the basic SPI connections, and a reasonable amount of RAM, it is not well suited for the ESP8266.

WARNING This component has been made redundant since this class of displays is now supported by the MIPI SPI Display Driver. This component may be removed in a future release.

NOTE PSRAM is not automatically enabled on the ESP32 (this changed with the 2025.2 release.) If PSRAM is available, you should enable it with the PSRAM configuration. Use of 16 bit colors requires twice the amount of RAM as 8 bit, and may not be usable unless PSRAM is available.

NOTE The default color depth is 16 bit (RGB565). 8 bit color is also supported, but the color palette must be set to one of the available options. Use of 16 bit colors requires twice the amount of RAM as 8 bit, and may not be usable unless PSRAM is available.

ILI9341 display

# Example minimal configuration entry display : - platform : ili9xxx model : ili9341 dc_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX invert_colors : false show_test_card : true

All graphical display configuration options are available, plus the following.

model ( Required ): The model of the display. Options are: M5STACK , TFT 2.4 , TFT 2.4R , S3BOX , S3BOX_LITE , WSPICOLCD ILI9341 , ILI9342 , ILI9486 , ILI9488 , ILI9488_A (alternative gamma configuration for ILI9488) ILI9481 , ILI9481-18 (18 bit mode) ST7789V , ST7796 , ST7735 GC9A01A , GC9D01N , CUSTOM

dc_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DC pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin.

NOTE A DC pin is always required, the CS pin and RESET pin will only be needed if the specific board has those pins wired to GPIOs.

color_palette (Optional): When using 8 bit colors, this controls the type of color palette that will be used in the ESP’s internal 8-bits-per-pixel buffer. This can be used to improve color depth quality of the image. For example if you know that the display will only be showing grayscale images, the clarity of the display can be improved by targeting the available colors to monochrome only. Options are: NONE (default) Colors will be 16 bit RGB565 8BIT Colors will be 8 bit RGB332 GRAYSCALE Colors will be 8 bit grayscale IMAGE_ADAPTIVE Colors will be 8 bit and the color palette will be generated from the images in the color_palette_images list below.

color_order (Optional): Should be one of bgr (default) or rgb .

color_palette_images (Optional): A list of image files that will be used to generate the color palette for the display. This should only be used in conjunction with color_palette: IMAGE_ADAPTIVE . The images will be analysed at compile time and a custom color palette will be created based on the most commonly occuring colors. A typical setting would be a sample image that represented the fully populated display. This can significantly improve the quality of displayed images. Note that these images are not stored on the ESP device, just the 256byte color palette created from them.

dimensions (Optional): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g 320x240 ) or with separate config keys. If not provided the dimensions will be determined by the model selected. height ( Required , int): Specifies height of display in pixels. width ( Required , int): Specifies width of display. offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when an LCD is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0 offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.

invert_colors ( Required ): Specifies whether the display colors should be inverted. Options are true or false - if you are unsure, use false and change if the colors are not as expected.

pixel_mode (Optional): Allows forcing the display into 18 or 16 bit mode. Options are 18bit or 16bit . If unspecified, the pixel mode will be determined by the model choice. Not all displays will work in both modes.

rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of 0° , 90° , 180° , or 270° . This option cannot be used with transform .

transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are false . This option cannot be used with rotation . swap_xy (Optional, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes. mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis. mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.



NOTE The rotation variable will do a software based rotation. It is better to use the transform option to rotate the display in hardware. Use one of the following combinations: 90 degrees - use swap_xy with mirror_x

with 180 degrees - use mirror_x with mirror_y

with 270 degrees - use swap_xy with mirror_y With 90 and 270 rotations you will also need to swap the height and width in dimensions (see example below.

init_sequence (Optional): Allows custom initialisation sequences to be added. See below for more information.

To modify the SPI setting see SPI bus. The default data_rate is set to 40MHz and the spi_mode mode is MODE0 but some displays require MODE3 (*).

Note: The maximum achievable data rate will depend on the chip type (e.g. ESP32 vs ESP32-S3) the pins used (on ESP32 using the default SPI pins allows higher rates) and the connection type (on-board connections will support higher rates than long cables or DuPont wires.) If in doubt, start with a low speed and test higher rates to find what works. A MISO pin should preferably not be specified, as this will limit the maximum rate in some circumstances, and is not required if the SPI bus is used only for the display.

Additional inititialisation sequences Section titled “Additional inititialisation sequences”

The init_sequence option allows additional configuration of the driver chip. Provided commands will be sent to the driver chip in addition to, and after the chosen model’s pre-defined commands. It requires a list of byte sequences:

init_sequence : - [ 0xD0 , 0x07 , 0x42 , 0x18 ] - [ 0xD1 , 0x00 , 0x07 , 0x10 ]

Each entry represents a single-byte command followed by zero or more data bytes.

The CUSTOM model selection is provided for otherwise unsupported displays, and requires both dimensions: and init_sequence: to be specified. There is no pre-defined init sequence.

To use hardware rotation, use both dimensions and transform , e.g. this config will turn a landscape display with height 320 and width 480 into portrait. Note that the dimensions are those of the final display.

transform : swap_xy : true mirror_x : true dimensions : height : 480 width : 320

To utilize the color capabilities of this display module, you’ll likely want to add a color: section to your YAML configuration; please see color for more detail on this configuration section.

To use colors in your lambda:

color : - id : my_red red : 100% green : 3% blue : 5% ... display : ... lambda : |- it.rectangle(0, 0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images:

image : - file : " image.jpg " id : my_image resize : 200x200 type : RGB24 ... display : ... lambda : |- it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));

To configure a dimmable backlight:

# Define a PWM output on the ESP32 output : - platform : ledc pin : GPIOXX id : backlight_pwm # Define a monochromatic, dimmable light for the backlight light : - platform : monochromatic output : backlight_pwm name : " Display Backlight " id : back_light restore_mode : ALWAYS_ON

To configure an image adaptive color palette to show greater than 8 bit color depth with a RAM limited screen buffer:

image : - file : " sample_100x100.png " id : myimage resize : 100x100 type : RGB24 display : - platform : ili9xxx model : ili9341 dc_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX rotation : 90 id : tft_ha color_palette : IMAGE_ADAPTIVE color_palette_images : - " sample_100x100.png " - " display_design.png " lambda : |- it.image(0, 0, id(myimage));

Using the transform options to hardware rotate the display on a Lilygo T-Embed. This has an st7789v but only uses 170 pixels of the 240 width. This config rotates the display into landscape mode using the driver chip.

display : - platform : ili9xxx model : st7789v dimensions : height : 170 width : 320 offset_height : 35 offset_width : 0 transform : swap_xy : true mirror_x : false mirror_y : true color_order : bgr invert_colors : true data_rate : 80MHz cs_pin : GPIOXX dc_pin : GPIO13 reset_pin : GPIO9

For Lilygo TTGO Boards if you move from the st7789v to this you need the following settings to make it work.