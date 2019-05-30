MIPI RGB Display Driver

Types of Display Section titled “Types of Display”

This display driver supports displays with 16 bit parallel interfaces, often referred to as “RGB”. Two classes of display fall under this category, the first are those that only have the RGB interface and require no special configuration of the driver chip. The second are those that have both the RGB interface and an SPI interface which is used to configure the driver chip.

Supported boards and driver chips Section titled “Supported boards and driver chips”

The driver supports a number of display driver chips, and can be configured for custom displays. As well as support for driver chips, there are also specific configurations for several ESP32 boards with integrated displays. For those boards the predefined configuration will set the correct pins and dimensions for the display.

For custom displays, the driver can be configured with the correct pins and dimensions, and the driver chip can be specified, or a custom init sequence can be provided.

Driver Chip Typical Dimensions ST7701S 480x480 RPI varies CUSTOM varies

The RPI driver chip represents displays without an SPI interface, so no init sequence is required. The CUSTOM model has no predefined config options so requires a full yaml configuration.

Supported integrated display boards Section titled “Supported integrated display boards”

These boards have completely pre-filled configurations for the display driver, so the only required configuration option is model .

Board Driver Chip Manufacturer Product link GUITION-4848S040 ST7701s Guition https://devices.esphome.io/devices/Guition-ESP32-S3-4848S040 T-PANEL-S3 ST7701s Lilygo https://lilygo.cc/products/t-panel-s3 T-RGB-2.1 ST7701s Lilygo https://lilygo.cc/products/t-rgb T-RGB-2.8 ST7701s Lilygo https://lilygo.cc/products/t-rgb SEEED-INDICATOR-D1 ST7701s Seeed Studio https://www.seeedstudio.com/SenseCAP-Indicator-D1L-p-5646.html ESP32-8048S050 RPI Sunton https://www.makerfabs.com/sunton-esp32-s3-5-inch-ips-with-touch.html ESP32-8048S070 RPI Sunton https://www.makerfabs.com/sunton-esp32-s3-7-inch-tn-display-with-touch.html ESP32-S3-TOUCH-LCD-4.3 RPI Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-touch-lcd-4.3.htm ESP32-S3-TOUCH-LCD-7-800X480 RPI Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-touch-lcd-7.htm WAVESHARE-3.16-320X820 ST7701s Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-lcd-3.16.htm WAVESHARE-4-480X480 RPI Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-touch-lcd-4.htm WAVESHARE-5-1024X600 RPI Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-touch-lcd-5.htm

This component requires an ESP32 (usually an ESP32-S3 because of the number of GPIO pins required) and the use of ESP-IDF. PSRAM is a requirement due to the size of the display buffer.

Sensecap Indicator display

# Example minimal configuration entry display : - platform : mipi_rgb model : WAVESHARE-4-480x480 id : my_display

rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of 0° , 90° , 180° , or 270° . This option cannot be used with transform .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): If the display should be cleared before each update. Defaults to true if a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

dimensions ( Required ): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g 320x240 ) or with separate config keys. height ( Required , int): Specifies height of display in pixels. width ( Required , int): Specifies width of display. offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when an LCD is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0 offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.

data_pins ( Required ): A list of pins used for the databus. Specified in 3 groups. red ( Required , Pin Schema): Exactly 5 pins for the red databits, listed from least to most significant bit. green ( Required , Pin Schema): Exactly 6 pins for the green databits, listed from least to most significant bit. blue ( Required , Pin Schema): Exactly 5 pins for the blue databits, listed from least to most significant bit.

de_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DE pin.

pclk_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The PCLK pin.

hsync_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The Horizontal sync pin.

vsync_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The Vertical sync pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

hsync_pulse_width (Optional, int): The horizontal sync pulse width.

hsync_front_porch (Optional, int): The horizontal front porch length.

hsync_back_porch (Optional, int): The horizontal back porch length.

vsync_pulse_width (Optional, int): The vertical sync pulse width.

vsync_front_porch (Optional, int): The vertical front porch length.

vsync_back_porch (Optional, int): The vertical back porch length.

pclk_frequency (Optional): Set the pixel clock speed. Default is 8MHz.

pclk_inverted (Optional, bool): If the pclk is active negative (default is True)

The horizontal and vertical pulse_width , front_porch and back_porch values are optional, but will likely require changing from the default values for a specific display. Refer to the manufacturer’s sample code for suitable values. These specify timing requirements for the display.

Additional Configuration for non-RPI displays Section titled “Additional Configuration for non-RPI displays”

Displays needing a custom init sequence require an SPI bus to be configured, plus these options:

dc_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The DC pin.

data_rate (Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of 80MHz , 40MHz , 20MHz , 10MHz , 5MHz , 2MHz , 1MHz (default), 200kHz , 75kHz or 1kHz .

spi_mode (Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is MODE0 but some displays require MODE3 .

spi_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the SPI interface to use - may be omitted if only one SPI bus is configured.

init_sequence (Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display. Predefined boards have a default init sequence, which can be overridden. A custom board can specify the init sequence using this variable (RPI displays should provide an empty sequence in which case the SPI bus is not required.)

pixel_mode (Optional, string): Set the pixel mode of the RGB bus interface - one of 16bit (default) or 18bit .

invert_colors (Optional): Inverts the display colors, (white becomes black.) Defaults to false.

color_order (Optional): Should be one of bgr (default) or rgb .

transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. This is typically used only to correct for displays that have x or y drivers wired backwards. To rotate the display the rotation option is preferred - it will automatically use hardware transform if possible. The default values for the mirror_x and mirror_y options are model dependent. For the CUSTOM model, use of transform: disabled will prevent a rotation being translated to a hardware transform. mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x-axis. mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y-axis. Note: To rotate the display in hardware by 180 degrees set both mirror_x and mirror_y to true .



The init_sequence requires a list of elements, which must be byte arrays providing additional init commands, each consisting of a command byte followed by zero or more data bytes.

A delay may be specified with delay <N>ms

These will be collected and sent to the display via SPI during initialisation. The SPI bus need not be implemented in hardware (i.e. it may use interface: software ) and it will be released after initialisation, before the RGB driver is configured. This caters for boards that use the SPI bus pins as RGB pins.

If copying init sequences from other code, note that the array length should not be included as it will be inferred from the number of bytes provided. The SLPOUT, PIXFMT, INVON, INVOFF and DISPLAY_ON commands will be automatically appended based on config options and should not be included in the init sequence in yaml.

This is an example of a custom configuration.