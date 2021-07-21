Changelog - Version 1.20.0 - 21st July 2021

Here’s to another timely release bringing a few new components and a whole bunch of changes under the hood to existing ones.

Creating number entities in Home Assistant from ESPHome is now supported. This basically replaces creating an input_number and then importing that sensor into ESPHome as a sensor with platform: homeassistant . The state of the number can also be updated directly on the ESPHome device and will be reflected in Home Assistant.

I would like to see what other platforms people can come up with for the number component, I have a few ideas myself.

Unfortunately, some breaking changes had to be made:

For addressable RGBW lights, the brightness now also applies to the white channel (this was already the case for non-addressable RGBW lights). If you want to control only the brightness of the color channel, use the new color_brightness option.

For RGBW lights, the white channel is no longer normalized by the color intensity in the light.turn_on and light.control actions. In previous versions, if the red value was set to 60% and the white value to 30%, this would result in the white channel being at 50% brightness. Starting with this version, this will result in the white channel being set to 30%, as expected.

Thanks @balloob for making a small, but very significant change to the dashboard cards so now people who suffer from color-blindness will know whether or not the node is online.

The Nextion component has had a major rewrite this release bringing many more features to those that use the displays. I am not sure how to describe the changes except for listing the main change points from the PR and linking to the docs for you to read yourself. Nextion

Sensors/binary sensors/switch/text sensors and touch have all been added.

Over the air TFT file upload

Polling has been added to all the components

Display on_wake/on_sleep

Many API helpers (get_string/get_int) have been added

Fix git pull for external_components esphome#2055 by @mmakaay

midea_ac: fix presets implementation esphome#2054 by @dudanov

Fixes new auto mode COOL and HEAT after esphome#1994 esphome#2053 by @carstenschroeder

Log warning about lack of support for Anova nano esphome#2063 by @buxtronix

Couple more updates for the Tuya component esphome#2065 by @nuttytree

Fix MQTT climate custom fan modes without regular ones esphome#2071 by @OttoWinter

More Tuya MCU robustness esphome#2080 by @jkl1337

Bump esphome dashboard to 20210728.0 esphome#2081 by @jesserockz

HLW8012 - Dump energy sensor config esphome#2082 by @jesserockz

Use sensor_schema for total_daily_energy esphome#2090 by @jesserockz

Set pulse meter total to use state class measurement and last reset type auto esphome#2097 by @jesserockz

Correctly invert esp32 RMT TX esphome#2022 by @WeekendWarrior1

Move configure_rmt() into setup() esphome#2028 by @WeekendWarrior1

Fix climate restore schema changed resulting in invalid restore esphome#2068 by @OttoWinter

Fix PID climate breaks when restoring old modes esphome#2086 by @OttoWinter

fix diplay trigger missing base class esphome#2099 by @glmnet

Fix min/max keys in MQTT Number to match Home Assistant esphome#2102 by @paulmonigatti

Use proper schema for the analog pin shorthand esphome#2103 by @nonameplum

[duty_cycle] initialize two missing variables esphome#2088 by @CarlosGS

Fix time.on_time triggering if time jumped back esphome#1806 by @brambo123

Fix external components not refreshing with default or high refresh time esphome#2122 by @OttoWinter

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Allow WiFi AP to use device name esphome#1990 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)

Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)

Adding last_reset_type to sensors that should support it. esphome#2039 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-feature)

Climate component for Ballu air conditioners with remote model YKR-K/002E esphome#1939 by @bazuchan (new-integration)

Anova ble component esphome#1752 by @buxtronix (new-integration)

Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)

Added support for havells_solar sensor esphome#1988 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)

remote_receiver use config parent receiver for registering dumpers esphome#1980 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Change color model to fix white channel issues esphome#1895 by @oxan (breaking-change)

Remove a whole bunch of deprecated/removed stuff esphome#1981 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

catch 0.0 in float set_level pre-adjustment esphome#2013 by @WeekendWarrior1 (breaking-change)

Climate mode meaning was changed esphome#1995 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)

Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)

Fix ethernet component hostname handling esphome#2010 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)

Refactor docker build system and workflows esphome#2023 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)

GH Actions CI use GHCR esphome#2027 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)

Dashboard disable assets caching esphome#2025 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)

Improve external components error messages esphome#2026 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)

Number and Template Number updates esphome#2036 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Add restore_value to template number esphome#2041 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

midea_ac: Fix turbo boost mode. Preset PRESET_BOOST. esphome#2029 by @dudanov (cherry-picked)

Bump dashboard to 20210719.0 esphome#2043 by @balloob (cherry-picked)

Correct ADS1115 handling of multiple sensors in continuous mode esphome#2016 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)

ESP32 ADC use esp-idf esphome#2024 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)

Fix white value transition for addressable lights esphome#2045 by @oxan (cherry-picked)

Adding last_reset_type to sensors that should support it. esphome#2039 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-feature)

Remove superfluous polling on ADS1115 esphome#2015 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)

Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)

Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)