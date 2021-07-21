Changelog - Version 1.20.0 - 21st July 2021
Here’s to another timely release bringing a few new components and a whole bunch of changes under the hood to existing ones.
Number EntitiesSection titled “Number Entities”
Creating
number entities in Home Assistant from ESPHome is now supported. This basically replaces
creating an
input_number and then importing that sensor into ESPHome as a sensor with
platform: homeassistant. The state of the number can also be updated directly on the ESPHome device
and will be reflected in Home Assistant.
I would like to see what other platforms people can come up with for the number component, I have a few ideas myself.
Light ChangesSection titled “Light Changes”
Unfortunately, some breaking changes had to be made:
-
For addressable RGBW lights, the brightness now also applies to the white channel (this was already the case for non-addressable RGBW lights). If you want to control only the brightness of the color channel, use the new
color_brightnessoption.
-
For RGBW lights, the white channel is no longer normalized by the color intensity in the
light.turn_onand
light.controlactions. In previous versions, if the red value was set to 60% and the white value to 30%, this would result in the white channel being at 50% brightness. Starting with this version, this will result in the white channel being set to 30%, as expected.
ESPHome DashboardSection titled “ESPHome Dashboard”
Thanks @balloob for making a small, but very significant change to the dashboard cards so now people who suffer from color-blindness will know whether or not the node is online.
NextionSection titled “Nextion”
The Nextion component has had a major rewrite this release bringing many more features to those that use the displays. I am not sure how to describe the changes except for listing the main change points from the PR and linking to the docs for you to read yourself. Nextion
- Sensors/binary sensors/switch/text sensors and touch have all been added.
- Over the air TFT file upload
- Polling has been added to all the components
- Display on_wake/on_sleep
- Many API helpers (get_string/get_int) have been added
Release 1.20.1 - July 27Section titled “Release 1.20.1 - July 27”
- Fix git pull for external_components esphome#2055 by @mmakaay
- midea_ac: fix presets implementation esphome#2054 by @dudanov
- Fixes new auto mode COOL and HEAT after esphome#1994 esphome#2053 by @carstenschroeder
- Log warning about lack of support for Anova nano esphome#2063 by @buxtronix
- Couple more updates for the Tuya component esphome#2065 by @nuttytree
- Fix MQTT climate custom fan modes without regular ones esphome#2071 by @OttoWinter
Release 1.20.2 - July 29Section titled “Release 1.20.2 - July 29”
- More Tuya MCU robustness esphome#2080 by @jkl1337
- Bump esphome dashboard to 20210728.0 esphome#2081 by @jesserockz
- HLW8012 - Dump energy sensor config esphome#2082 by @jesserockz
- Use sensor_schema for total_daily_energy esphome#2090 by @jesserockz
Release 1.20.3 - July 30Section titled “Release 1.20.3 - July 30”
- Set pulse meter total to use state class measurement and last reset type auto esphome#2097 by @jesserockz
Release 1.20.4 - August 4Section titled “Release 1.20.4 - August 4”
- Correctly invert esp32 RMT TX esphome#2022 by @WeekendWarrior1
- Move configure_rmt() into setup() esphome#2028 by @WeekendWarrior1
- Fix climate restore schema changed resulting in invalid restore esphome#2068 by @OttoWinter
- Fix PID climate breaks when restoring old modes esphome#2086 by @OttoWinter
- fix diplay trigger missing base class esphome#2099 by @glmnet
- Fix min/max keys in MQTT Number to match Home Assistant esphome#2102 by @paulmonigatti
- Use proper schema for the analog pin shorthand esphome#2103 by @nonameplum
- [duty_cycle] initialize two missing variables esphome#2088 by @CarlosGS
- Fix time.on_time triggering if time jumped back esphome#1806 by @brambo123
- Fix external components not refreshing with default or high refresh time esphome#2122 by @OttoWinter
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Allow WiFi AP to use device name esphome#1990 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)
- Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)
- Adding last_reset_type to sensors that should support it. esphome#2039 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Climate component for Ballu air conditioners with remote model YKR-K/002E esphome#1939 by @bazuchan (new-integration)
- Anova ble component esphome#1752 by @buxtronix (new-integration)
- Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)
- Added support for havells_solar sensor esphome#1988 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- remote_receiver use config parent receiver for registering dumpers esphome#1980 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Change color model to fix white channel issues esphome#1895 by @oxan (breaking-change)
- Remove a whole bunch of deprecated/removed stuff esphome#1981 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- catch 0.0 in float set_level pre-adjustment esphome#2013 by @WeekendWarrior1 (breaking-change)
- Climate mode meaning was changed esphome#1995 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)
- Fix ethernet component hostname handling esphome#2010 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)
- Refactor docker build system and workflows esphome#2023 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- GH Actions CI use GHCR esphome#2027 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Dashboard disable assets caching esphome#2025 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Improve external components error messages esphome#2026 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Number and Template Number updates esphome#2036 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Add restore_value to template number esphome#2041 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- midea_ac: Fix turbo boost mode. Preset PRESET_BOOST. esphome#2029 by @dudanov (cherry-picked)
- Bump dashboard to 20210719.0 esphome#2043 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Correct ADS1115 handling of multiple sensors in continuous mode esphome#2016 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)
- ESP32 ADC use esp-idf esphome#2024 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Fix white value transition for addressable lights esphome#2045 by @oxan (cherry-picked)
- Adding last_reset_type to sensors that should support it. esphome#2039 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-feature)
- Remove superfluous polling on ADS1115 esphome#2015 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)
- Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Update ambiguous command esphome#1889 by @jesserockz
- Configure clang-format for consistent pointer alignment esphome#1890 by @OttoWinter
- Activate some clang-tidy checks esphome#1884 by @OttoWinter
- Avoid non-const globals and enable clang-tidy check esphome#1892 by @agners
- Convert st7735.cpp to use Unix line separators esphome#1894 by @oxan
- Split files in light component esphome#1893 by @oxan
- Fix CI by avoiding non-const global esphome#1907 by @oxan
- Adds support cpp to vscode esphome#1828 by @dentra
- Support ESP8266 Arduino 3.0.0 esphome#1897 by @agners
- Run script/setup in devcontainer instead of pip install esphome#1913 by @OttoWinter
- Fix typo in test3.yaml esphome#1928 by @loongyh
- Fix error print in script/helpers.py esphome#1935 by @agners
- Add variable bit width for Samsung protocol esphome#1927 by @kbx81
- Add data sizes to log message esphome#1938 by @jesserockz
- Update generation script to add const esphome#1945 by @jesserockz
- Bump dashboard to 20210621.0 esphome#1946 by @balloob
- Improve DHT read timings esphome#1901 by @agners
- More VSCode devcontainer improvements esphome#1934 by @agners
- Validate color temperature values for RGBWW/CWWW lights esphome#1957 by @oxan
- Fix on_multi_click min_length esphome#1960 by @jesserockz
- Climate component for Ballu air conditioners with remote model YKR-K/002E esphome#1939 by @bazuchan (new-integration)
- Simplify initializing glyph_data esphome#1970 by @gladhorn
- Add device_class support for MQTT integration esphome#1832 by @definitio
- Rename master branch to release esphome#1976 by @OttoWinter
- Fix tuya fan speed send esphome#1978 by @trvrnrth
- Time Based Cover: Fixed apparent race condition on ESP32 chips esphome#1984 by @pdoidge
- Fix invalid escape sequences in regex (fix pytest warning) esphome#1814 by @oxan
- Bump hypothesis from 5.21.0 to 5.49.0 esphome#1753 by @mweinelt
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.5.1 to 3.6.1 esphome#1754 by @dependabot[bot]
- hlw8012: fix constants for BL0937 esphome#1973 by @ianchi
- Anova ble component esphome#1752 by @buxtronix (new-integration)
- Add stepper.set_acceleration and stepper.set_deceleration to stepper component esphome#1977 by @WeekendWarrior1
- remote_receiver use config parent receiver for registering dumpers esphome#1980 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Don’t try compat parsing for “esphome version” esphome#1966 by @oxan
- Change color model to fix white channel issues esphome#1895 by @oxan (breaking-change)
- Allow WiFi AP to use device name esphome#1990 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Support custom fan modes in mqtt_climate esphome#1989 by @mgorven
- Bump protobuf from 3.17.0 to 3.17.3 esphome#1986 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-cov from 2.11.1 to 2.12.1 esphome#1855 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.14.0 to 0.15.1 esphome#1793 by @dependabot[bot]
- Improve climate mode code docs esphome#1995 by @OttoWinter
- Climate modes COOL and HEAT are auto modes esphome#1994 by @carstenschroeder
- Add state callback to ota component esphome#1816 by @mmakaay
- Fix deprecation message for old climate swing mode methods esphome#2003 by @oxan
- Add Number entities (from Home Assistant) esphome#1971 by @jesserockz (new-feature) (new-integration) (notable-change)
- Fixed lolin32 lite key esphome#2001 by @monkeyclass
- Add support for IBS-TH1 External Sensor esphome#1983 by @MikkoTervala
- Bang bang climate new mode meanings esphome#1996 by @OttoWinter
- Sgp30 sensor improvements esphome#1510 by @huubeikens
- Color brightness fixes esphome#2008 by @oxan
- Bump black from 21.5b1 to 21.6b0 esphome#2011 by @dependabot[bot]
- Added support for havells_solar sensor esphome#1988 by @sourabhjaiswal (new-integration)
- Remove a whole bunch of deprecated/removed stuff esphome#1981 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- catch 0.0 in float set_level pre-adjustment esphome#2013 by @WeekendWarrior1 (breaking-change)
- Introduce clamp as a template function esphome#1953 by @agners
- [Teleinfo] do not stop parsing frame if there is only a CRC error on … esphome#1999 by @St4n
- Nextion upload and sensors esphome#1464 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked) (new-feature) (notable-change)
- Fix ethernet component hostname handling esphome#2010 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)
- Refactor docker build system and workflows esphome#2023 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- GH Actions CI use GHCR esphome#2027 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Dashboard disable assets caching esphome#2025 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Improve external components error messages esphome#2026 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Number and Template Number updates esphome#2036 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Add restore_value to template number esphome#2041 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- midea_ac: Fix turbo boost mode. Preset PRESET_BOOST. esphome#2029 by @dudanov (cherry-picked)
- Bump dashboard to 20210719.0 esphome#2043 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Correct ADS1115 handling of multiple sensors in continuous mode esphome#2016 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)
- ESP32 ADC use esp-idf esphome#2024 by @OttoWinter (cherry-picked)
- Fix white value transition for addressable lights esphome#2045 by @oxan (cherry-picked)
- Adding last_reset_type to sensors that should support it. esphome#2039 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-feature)
- Remove superfluous polling on ADS1115 esphome#2015 by @flacjacket (cherry-picked)