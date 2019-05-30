AirThings BLE Sensors

The airthings_wave_plus and airthings_wave_mini sensor platforms lets you track the output of AirThings Bluetooth Low Energy devices.

This component will track radon, airborne chemicals, CO2, temperature and humidity and others depending on the device sensors.

AirThings devices can be found using the airthings_ble ble scanner.

To find out your device’s MAC address, add the following to your ESPHome configuration:

logger : level : DEBUG # Required for the tracker to show the device esp32_ble_tracker : airthings_ble :

The device will then listen for nearby devices, and display a message like this one:

[D][airthings_ble:019]: Found AirThings device Serial: 123456789 (MAC: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX)

Once the device is found, remove the airthings_ble device tracker from your configuration and take note of the device MAC address, and use it when configuring a sensor below.

Airthings Wave Plus Sensor Section titled “Airthings Wave Plus Sensor”

AirThings Wave Plus tracks radon (24h and long term), airborne chemicals, CO2, temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity.

sensor : - platform : airthings_wave_plus name : wave_plus ble_client_id : airthings01 update_interval : 5min # default battery_update_interval : 24h # default temperature : name : " WavePlus Temperature " radon : name : " WavePlus Radon " radon_long_term : name : " WavePlus Radon Long Term " pressure : name : " WavePlus Pressure " humidity : name : " WavePlus Humidity " co2 : name : " WavePlus CO2 " tvoc : name : " WavePlus VOC " illuminance : name : " WavePlus ambient light " battery_voltage : name : " WavePlus Battery Voltage " ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : airthings01 esp32_ble_tracker :

Airthings Wave Mini Sensor Section titled “Airthings Wave Mini Sensor”

AirThings Wave Mini tracks airborne chemicals, temperature, pressure and humidity.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : airthings_wave_mini ble_client_id : airthingsmini update_interval : 5min # default battery_update_interval : 24h # default temperature : name : " WaveMini Temperature " pressure : name : " WaveMini Pressure " humidity : name : " WaveMini Humidity " tvoc : name : " WaveMini VOC " battery_voltage : name : " WaveMini Battery Voltage " ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : airthingsmini esp32_ble_tracker :

NOTE The sensor uses active polling of devices every 5 minutes as per the device reported internal refresh timeout.

NOTE Battery-voltage reporting defaults to once every 24 hours in order to reduce BLE traffic (obtaining the battery voltage requires quite a few BLE commands/responses); if you wish to have it reported more frequently configure the battery_update_interval . The main sensor update_interval controls the overall polling frequency so setting the interval for the battery voltage to a lower value will result in the battery voltage being reported once per polling interval.

AirThings Wave Radon (Gen 2) tracks radon (24h and long term), temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity.

NOTE The Wave Gen2 device does NOT support CO2 or TVOC sensors - only radon, temperature, pressure, humidity, and illuminance are available.

device_type (Optional): Specifies the type of AirThings Wave device. Defaults to WAVE_PLUS . WAVE_PLUS : For AirThings Wave Plus devices (supports all sensors including CO2 and TVOC) WAVE_GEN2 : For AirThings Wave Radon Gen 2 devices (does not support CO2 or TVOC sensors)



sensor : - platform : airthings_wave_plus name : wave_gen2 ble_client_id : airthings01 device_type : WAVE_GEN2 # Required for Wave Gen2 devices (default is WAVE_PLUS) update_interval : 5min # default battery_update_interval : 24h # default temperature : name : " WaveG2 Temperature " radon : name : " WaveG2 Radon " radon_long_term : name : " WaveG2 Radon Long Term " pressure : name : " WaveG2 Pressure " humidity : name : " WaveG2 Humidity " illuminance : name : " WaveG2 ambient light " battery_voltage : name : " WaveG2 Battery Voltage " ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : airthings01 esp32_ble_tracker :

Battery Level Reporting Section titled “Battery Level Reporting”

If you wish to have the ‘percentage of battery life remaining’ reported as a sensor, you can make use of the Copy Sensor component.

The examples below are based on standard alkaline-chemistry batteries; if you use other types of batteries you may need to adjust the reference voltages to obtain a proper 0-100% scale. The voltage references were chosen to closely match the 0-100% range displayed by the AirThings mobile app.

sensor : - platform : airthings_wave_mini ble_client_id : airthingsmini battery_voltage : id : bv name : " WaveMini Battery Voltage " - platform : copy source_id : bv name : " WaveMini Battery Level " unit_of_measurement : " % " device_class : battery accuracy_decimals : 0 filters : - calibrate_linear : - 2.7 -> 0 - 4.5 -> 100