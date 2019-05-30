AirThings BLE Sensors
The
airthings_wave_plus and
airthings_wave_mini sensor platforms lets you track the output of AirThings Bluetooth Low Energy devices.
This component will track radon, airborne chemicals, CO2, temperature and humidity and others depending on the device sensors.
Device DiscoverySection titled “Device Discovery”
AirThings devices can be found using the
airthings_ble ble scanner.
To find out your device’s MAC address, add the following to your ESPHome configuration:
The device will then listen for nearby devices, and display a message like this one:
Once the device is found, remove the
airthings_ble device tracker from your configuration and take note of the device MAC address, and use it when configuring a sensor below.
Supported DevicesSection titled “Supported Devices”
Airthings Wave Plus SensorSection titled “Airthings Wave Plus Sensor”
AirThings Wave Plus tracks radon (24h and long term), airborne chemicals, CO2, temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity.
Configuration exampleSection titled “Configuration example”
Airthings Wave Mini SensorSection titled “Airthings Wave Mini Sensor”
AirThings Wave Mini tracks airborne chemicals, temperature, pressure and humidity.
Configuration example:
NOTE
The sensor uses active polling of devices every 5 minutes as per the device reported internal refresh timeout.
NOTE
Battery-voltage reporting defaults to once every 24 hours in order
to reduce BLE traffic (obtaining the battery voltage requires quite
a few BLE commands/responses); if you wish to have it reported
more frequently configure the
battery_update_interval. The main
sensor
update_interval controls the overall polling frequency
so setting the interval for the battery voltage to a lower value
will result in the battery voltage being reported once per polling
interval.
Airthings Wave Radon (Gen 2) SensorSection titled “Airthings Wave Radon (Gen 2) Sensor”
AirThings Wave Radon (Gen 2) tracks radon (24h and long term), temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity.
NOTE
The Wave Gen2 device does NOT support CO2 or TVOC sensors - only radon, temperature, pressure, humidity, and illuminance are available.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
device_type (Optional): Specifies the type of AirThings Wave device. Defaults to
WAVE_PLUS.
WAVE_PLUS: For AirThings Wave Plus devices (supports all sensors including CO2 and TVOC)
WAVE_GEN2: For AirThings Wave Radon Gen 2 devices (does not support CO2 or TVOC sensors)
-
Configuration exampleSection titled “Configuration example”
Battery Level ReportingSection titled “Battery Level Reporting”
If you wish to have the ‘percentage of battery life remaining’ reported as a sensor, you can make use of the Copy Sensor component.
The examples below are based on standard alkaline-chemistry batteries; if you use other types of batteries you may need to adjust the reference voltages to obtain a proper 0-100% scale. The voltage references were chosen to closely match the 0-100% range displayed by the AirThings mobile app.