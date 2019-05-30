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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

UFM-01 Flow Meter

The ufm01 component allows you to integrate the UFM-01 flow meter (datasheet, manufacturer page) into your ESPHome device. This component reads accumulated flow (volume), current flow rate, and water temperature from the UFM-01 device via UART. It also provides several diagnostic binary sensors to monitor the device’s status.

The UFM-01 flow meter communicates using a specific UART protocol at 2400 baud with even parity and 1 stop bit.

UFM-01 ultrasonic flow meter
UFM-01 flow meter

Configuration

Section titled “Configuration”

The ufm01 component requires a UART bus to be configured. Ensure your UART bus is set up with baud_rate: 2400, parity: EVEN, and stop_bits: 1.

# Example UART configuration
uart:
  - id: uart_bus
    tx_pin: GPIOXX
    rx_pin: GPIOXX
    baud_rate: 2400
    parity: EVEN
    stop_bits: 1

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

To use the UFM-01 component, add the following to your configuration:

# Basic UFM-01 configuration
ufm01:
  - id: ufm01_component
    uart_id: uart_bus # The ID of your UART bus

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for the UFM-01 component.
  • uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus to use.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

The ufm01 sensor platform allows you to read accumulated flow, current flow rate, and water temperature from the UFM-01 device.

# Sensor configuration
sensor:
  - platform: ufm01
    ufm01_id: ufm01_component # The ID of your UFM-01 component
    accumulated_flow:
      name: "UFM01 Accumulated Flow"
    flow:
      name: "UFM01 Flow Rate"
    temperature:
      name: "UFM01 Water Temperature"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • platform: ufm01

  • ufm01_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the ufm01 component this sensor belongs to.

  • accumulated_flow (Optional): The accumulated flow (volume) sensor.

  • flow (Optional): The current flow rate sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The water temperature sensor.

When empty_tube is active, flow and temperature are published as unknown (NaN). accumulated_flow continues to update.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

The UFM-01 component also exposes several diagnostic binary sensors to report the device’s status.

# Binary sensor configuration
binary_sensor:
  - platform: ufm01
    ufm01_id: ufm01_component # The ID of your UFM-01 component
    ufc_chip_error:
      name: "UFM01 UFC Chip Error"
    flow_direction_wrong:
      name: "UFM01 Flow Direction Wrong"
    empty_tube:
      name: "UFM01 Empty Tube"
    flow_rate_out_of_range:
      name: "UFM01 Flow Rate Out of Range"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • platform: ufm01

  • ufm01_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the ufm01 component this binary sensor belongs to.

  • ufc_chip_error (Optional): Reports if there is an error with the UFC chip (ultrasonic flow converter; datasheet ST2 bit 5).

  • flow_direction_wrong (Optional): Reports if the flow direction is incorrect.

  • empty_tube (Optional): Reports if the tube is empty.

  • flow_rate_out_of_range (Optional): Reports if the flow rate is out of the measurable range.

Full Example Configuration

Section titled “Full Example Configuration”
uart:
  - id: uart_bus
    tx_pin: GPIOXX
    rx_pin: GPIOXX
    baud_rate: 2400
    parity: EVEN
    stop_bits: 1


ufm01:
  - id: ufm01_component
    uart_id: uart_bus


sensor:
  - platform: ufm01
    ufm01_id: ufm01_component
    accumulated_flow:
      name: "UFM01 Accumulated Flow"
    flow:
      name: "UFM01 Flow Rate"
    temperature:
      name: "UFM01 Water Temperature"


binary_sensor:
  - platform: ufm01
    ufm01_id: ufm01_component
    ufc_chip_error:
      name: "UFM01 UFC Chip Error"
    flow_direction_wrong:
      name: "UFM01 Flow Direction Wrong"
    empty_tube:
      name: "UFM01 Empty Tube"
    flow_rate_out_of_range:
      name: "UFM01 Flow Rate Out of Range"

See Also

Section titled “See Also”