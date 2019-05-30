The ufm01 component allows you to integrate the UFM-01 flow meter (datasheet, manufacturer page) into your ESPHome device. This component reads accumulated flow (volume), current flow rate, and water temperature from the UFM-01 device via UART. It also provides several diagnostic binary sensors to monitor the device’s status.

The UFM-01 flow meter communicates using a specific UART protocol at 2400 baud with even parity and 1 stop bit.

UFM-01 flow meter

The ufm01 component requires a UART bus to be configured. Ensure your UART bus is set up with baud_rate: 2400 , parity: EVEN , and stop_bits: 1 .

# Example UART configuration uart : - id : uart_bus tx_pin : GPIOXX rx_pin : GPIOXX baud_rate : 2400 parity : EVEN stop_bits : 1

To use the UFM-01 component, add the following to your configuration:

# Basic UFM-01 configuration ufm01 : - id : ufm01_component uart_id : uart_bus # The ID of your UART bus

id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for the UFM-01 component.

(Optional, ID): The ID to use for the UFM-01 component. uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus to use.

The ufm01 sensor platform allows you to read accumulated flow, current flow rate, and water temperature from the UFM-01 device.

# Sensor configuration sensor : - platform : ufm01 ufm01_id : ufm01_component # The ID of your UFM-01 component accumulated_flow : name : " UFM01 Accumulated Flow " flow : name : " UFM01 Flow Rate " temperature : name : " UFM01 Water Temperature "

platform : ufm01

ufm01_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the ufm01 component this sensor belongs to.

accumulated_flow (Optional): The accumulated flow (volume) sensor. All options from Sensor.

flow (Optional): The current flow rate sensor. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The water temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.



When empty_tube is active, flow and temperature are published as unknown ( NaN ). accumulated_flow continues to update.

The UFM-01 component also exposes several diagnostic binary sensors to report the device’s status.

# Binary sensor configuration binary_sensor : - platform : ufm01 ufm01_id : ufm01_component # The ID of your UFM-01 component ufc_chip_error : name : " UFM01 UFC Chip Error " flow_direction_wrong : name : " UFM01 Flow Direction Wrong " empty_tube : name : " UFM01 Empty Tube " flow_rate_out_of_range : name : " UFM01 Flow Rate Out of Range "

platform : ufm01

ufm01_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the ufm01 component this binary sensor belongs to.

ufc_chip_error (Optional): Reports if there is an error with the UFC chip (ultrasonic flow converter; datasheet ST2 bit 5). All options from Binary Sensor.

flow_direction_wrong (Optional): Reports if the flow direction is incorrect. All options from Binary Sensor.

empty_tube (Optional): Reports if the tube is empty. All options from Binary Sensor.

flow_rate_out_of_range (Optional): Reports if the flow rate is out of the measurable range. All options from Binary Sensor.



Full Example Configuration Section titled “Full Example Configuration”