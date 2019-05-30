UFM-01 Flow Meter
The
ufm01 component allows you to integrate the UFM-01 flow meter
(datasheet,
manufacturer page)
into your ESPHome device. This component reads accumulated flow (volume), current flow rate, and water temperature
from the UFM-01 device via UART. It also provides several diagnostic binary sensors to monitor the device’s status.
The UFM-01 flow meter communicates using a specific UART protocol at 2400 baud with even parity and 1 stop bit.
ConfigurationSection titled “Configuration”
The
ufm01 component requires a UART bus to be configured. Ensure your UART bus is set up with
baud_rate: 2400,
parity: EVEN, and
stop_bits: 1.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
To use the UFM-01 component, add the following to your configuration:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for the UFM-01 component.
- uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus to use.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
ufm01 sensor platform allows you to read accumulated flow, current flow rate, and water temperature from the
UFM-01 device.
-
platform:
ufm01
-
ufm01_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
ufm01component this sensor belongs to.
-
accumulated_flow (Optional): The accumulated flow (volume) sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
flow (Optional): The current flow rate sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The water temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
When
empty_tube is active,
flow and
temperature are published as unknown (
NaN).
accumulated_flow continues
to update.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The UFM-01 component also exposes several diagnostic binary sensors to report the device’s status.
-
platform:
ufm01
-
ufm01_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
ufm01component this binary sensor belongs to.
-
ufc_chip_error (Optional): Reports if there is an error with the UFC chip (ultrasonic flow converter; datasheet ST2 bit 5).
- All options from Binary Sensor.
-
flow_direction_wrong (Optional): Reports if the flow direction is incorrect.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
-
empty_tube (Optional): Reports if the tube is empty.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
-
flow_rate_out_of_range (Optional): Reports if the flow rate is out of the measurable range.
- All options from Binary Sensor.