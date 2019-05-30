Setting up RMT Devices

Setting up IR Devices Section titled “Setting up IR Devices”

In this guide an infrared device will be set up with ESPHome. First, the remote code will be captured with an IR receiver module (like this one). We will use ESPHome’s dumping ability to output the decoded remote code directly.

Then we will set up a new remote transmitter with an infrared LED (like this one) to transmit the code when a button is pressed.

First, connect the infrared receiver module to a pin on your board and set up a remote_receiver instance:

remote_receiver : pin : GPIOXX dump : all

Compile and upload the code. While viewing the log output from the ESP, press a button on an infrared remote you want to capture (one at a time).

You should see log output like below:

# If the codec is known: [D][remote.panasonic] Received Panasonic: address=0x4004 command=0x8140DFA2 # Or raw output if it's not known yet # The values may fluctuate a bit, but as long as they're similar it's ok [D][remote.raw] Received Raw: 4088, -1542, 1019, -510, 513, -1019, 510, -509, 511, -510, 1020, [D][remote.raw] -1020, 1022, -1019, 510, -509, 511, -510, 511, -509, 511, -510, [D][remote.raw] 1020, -1019, 510, -511, 1020, -510, 512, -508, 510, -1020, 1022

If the codec is already implemented in ESPHome, you will see the decoded value directly - otherwise you will see the raw data dump (which you can use just as well). You have just successfully captured your first infrared code.

Now let’s use this information to emulate a button press from the ESP. First, wire up the IR diode to a new pin on the ESP and configure a global remote_transmitter instance:

remote_transmitter : pin : GPIOXX # Infrared remotes use a 50% carrier signal carrier_duty_percent : 50%

This will allow us to send any data we want via the IR LED. To replicate the codes we decoded earlier, create a new template button that sends the infrared code when triggered:

button : - platform : template name : Panasonic Power Button on_press : - remote_transmitter.transmit_panasonic : address : 0x4004 command : 0x8140DFA2 # Or for raw code button : - platform : template name : Raw Code Power Button on_press : - remote_transmitter.transmit_raw : carrier_frequency : 38kHz code : [ 4088 , -1542 , 1019 , -510 , 513 , -1019 , 510 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 1020 , -1020 , 1022 , -1019 , 510 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 511 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 1020 , -1019 , 510 , -511 , 1020 , -510 , 512 , -508 , 510 , -1020 , 1022 ]

Recompile again, when you power up the device the next time you will see a new button in the frontend. Click on it and you should see the remote signal being transmitted. Done!

Setting up RF Devices Section titled “Setting up RF Devices”

The remote_transmitter and remote_receiver components can also be used to send and receive 433MHz Radio Frequency (RF) signals. This guide will discuss setting up a 433MHz receiver to capture a device’s remote codes. After that we will set up a 433MHz transmitter to replicate the remote code with the press of a button in the frontend.

First, connect the RF module to a pin on the ESP and set up a remote_receiver instance:

remote_receiver : pin : GPIOXX dump : all # Settings to optimize recognition of RF devices tolerance : 25% filter : 250us idle : 4ms buffer_size : 2kb # only for ESP8266

The tolerance setting defaults to 25% . If a known protocol fails to decode, raise it in small steps. Avoid values close to 50% — wide windows for adjacent timing slots within a protocol start to overlap, and the decoder can match the wrong symbol and emit garbage data.

Compile and upload the code. While viewing the log output from the ESP, press a button on an RF remote you want to capture (one at a time).

You should see log output like below:

# If the codec is known: [D][remote.rc_switch] Received RCSwitch: protocol=2 data='100010000000000010111110' # Or raw output if it's not known yet # The values may fluctuate a bit, but as long as they're similar it's ok [D][remote.raw] Received Raw: 4088, -1542, 1019, -510, 513, -1019, 510, -509, 511, -510, 1020, [D][remote.raw] -1020, 1022, -1019, 510, -509, 511, -510, 511, -509, 511, -510, [D][remote.raw] 1020, -1019, 510, -511, 1020, -510, 512, -508, 510, -1020, 1022

NOTE If the log output is flooded with “Received Raw” messages, you can also disable raw remote code reporting and rely on rc_switch to decode the values. remote_receiver : pin : GPIOXX dump : - rc_switch ...

If the codec is already implemented in ESPHome, you will see the decoded value directly - otherwise you will see the raw data dump (which you can use just as well). You have just successfully captured your first RF code.

Now let’s use this information to emulate a button press from the ESP. First, wire up the RF transmitter to a new pin on the ESP and configure a global remote_transmitter instance:

remote_transmitter : pin : GPIOXX # RF uses a 100% carrier signal carrier_duty_percent : 100%

This will allow us to send any data we want via the RF transmitter. To replicate the codes we decoded earlier, create a new template button that sends the RF code when triggered:

button : - platform : template name : RF Power Button optimistic : true on_press : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_raw : code : ' 100010000000000010111110 ' protocol : 2 repeat : times : 10 wait_time : 0s # Or for raw code button : - platform : template name : Raw Code Power Button on_press : - remote_transmitter.transmit_raw : code : [ 4088 , -1542 , 1019 , -510 , 513 , -1019 , 510 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 1020 , -1020 , 1022 , -1019 , 510 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 511 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 1020 , -1019 , 510 , -511 , 1020 , -510 , 512 , -508 , 510 , -1020 , 1022 ]

Recompile again, when you power up the device the next time you will see a new button in the frontend. Click on it and you should see the remote signal being transmitted. Done!

NOTE Some devices require that the transmitted code be repeated for the signal to be picked up as valid. Also the interval between repetitions can be important. Check that the pace of repetition logs are consistent between the remote controller and the transmitter node. You can adjust the repeat: settings accordingly.

Some devices are using rolling codes, i.e. instead of one unique code, the buttons generate n different codes in a random manner. Good-natured receivers have a simple logic: the current code must differ from the previous one. In such a case, the n codes can be recorded by pressing each button several times and stored in a vector. The brennenstuhl remote for example uses four rolling codes for each button. The YAML below shows the transmitter for the three buttons A_ON, A_OFF and B_ON. Additional buttons are simply added in the same way: