The network component is a global configuration for all types of networks (WiFi, Ethernet).

# Example configuration network : enable_ipv6 : true min_ipv6_addr_count : 2 enable_high_performance : true

enable_ipv6 (Optional, boolean): Enables IPv6 support. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Enables IPv6 support. Defaults to . min_ipv6_addr_count (Optional, integer): ESPHome considers the network to be connected when it has one IPv4 address and this number of IPv6 addresses. Defaults to 0 so as to not hang on boot with networks where IPv6 is not enabled. 2 is typically a reasonable value for configurations requiring IPv6.

(Optional, integer): ESPHome considers the network to be connected when it has one IPv4 address and this number of IPv6 addresses. Defaults to so as to not hang on boot with networks where IPv6 is not enabled. is typically a reasonable value for configurations requiring IPv6. enable_high_performance (Optional, boolean): Explicitly enables or disables high-performance networking optimizations. Only supported on ESP32 devices. When not specified, this is automatically enabled by components that benefit from optimized network settings. Set to false to disable these optimizations if they cause memory issues on your device. Defaults to component-driven behavior.

The network component can automatically apply optimized settings for components that require high throughput or low latency, such as media streaming. When enabled, this feature configures both the lwIP TCP/IP stack and WiFi driver with settings optimized for performance.

The optimization level depends on whether PSRAM is guaranteed to be available (configured via the Psram component with ignore_not_found: false ):

With PSRAM guaranteed:

TCP send/receive buffers: 512KB windows with window scaling enabled

WiFi RX buffers: 512 dynamic buffers

WiFi TX buffers: 32 static buffers

AMPDU aggregation: Optimized block acknowledgment windows

Without PSRAM (or when not guaranteed):

TCP send/receive buffers: 65KB windows

WiFi RX buffers: 64 dynamic buffers

WiFi TX buffers: 64 dynamic buffers

AMPDU aggregation: Standard block acknowledgment windows