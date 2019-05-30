 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SNTP Time Source

# Example configuration entry
time:
  - platform: sntp
    id: sntp_time
    timezone: Europe/Sofia
    servers:
     - 0.pool.ntp.org
     - 1.pool.ntp.org
     - 2.pool.ntp.org

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • servers (Optional, list of strings): Choose up to 3 NTP servers that are used for the clock source. Defaults to 0.pool.ntp.org, 1.pool.ntp.org and 2.pool.ntp.org

  • All other options from Base Time Configuration.

NOTE

If your are using Manual IPs make sure to configure a DNS Server (dns1, dns2) or use only IP addresses for the NTP servers.

WARNING

Due to limitations of the SNTP implementation, on platforms other than ESP8266 and ESP32 this component will trigger on_time_sync only once when it detects that the system clock has been set, even if the update was not done by the SNTP implementation! This must be taken into consideration when SNTP is used together with other real time components, where another time source could update the time before SNTP synchronizes.