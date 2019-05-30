SNTP Time Source
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
servers (Optional, list of strings): Choose up to 3 NTP servers that are used for the clock source. Defaults to
0.pool.ntp.org,
1.pool.ntp.organd
2.pool.ntp.org
-
All other options from Base Time Configuration.
NOTE
If your are using Manual IPs make sure to configure a DNS Server (dns1, dns2) or use only IP addresses for the NTP servers.
WARNING
Due to limitations of the SNTP implementation, on platforms other than ESP8266 and ESP32 this component will trigger
on_time_sync only once when it detects that the system clock has been set, even if the update was not done by the
SNTP implementation! This must be taken into consideration when SNTP is used together with other real time components,
where another time source could update the time before SNTP synchronizes.