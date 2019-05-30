Button Component
NOTE
To attach a physical button to ESPHome, see GPIO Binary Sensor.
ESPHome has support for components to create button entities in Home Assistant. A button entity is represented in ESPHome as a momentary switch with no state and can be triggered in Home Assistant via the UI or automations.
NOTE
Home Assistant Core 2021.12 or higher is required for ESPHome button entities to work.
Base Button ConfigurationSection titled “Base Button Configuration”
All buttons in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the button. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the button to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the button in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI).
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the button. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/button/#device-class for a list of available options.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
Automations:
- on_press (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform
when the button is pressed. See
on_press.
MQTT options:
- All other options from MQTT Component.
Button AutomationSection titled “Button Automation”
Section titled “on_press”
on_press
This automation will be triggered when the button is pressed.
Configuration variables: see Automation.
Section titled “button.press Action”
button.press Action
This is an Action for pressing a button in an Automation.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the button to set.
NOTE
Buttons are designed to trigger an action on a device from Home Assistant, and have an unidirectional flow from Home Assistant to ESPHome. If you press a button using this action, no button press event will be triggered in Home Assistant. If you want to trigger an automation in Home Assistant, you should use a Home Assistant event instead.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can press a button.
press(): Press the button.