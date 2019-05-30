Button Component

NOTE To attach a physical button to ESPHome, see GPIO Binary Sensor.

ESPHome has support for components to create button entities in Home Assistant. A button entity is represented in ESPHome as a momentary switch with no state and can be triggered in Home Assistant via the UI or automations.

NOTE Home Assistant Core 2021.12 or higher is required for ESPHome button entities to work.

Base Button Configuration Section titled “Base Button Configuration”

All buttons in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.

# Example button configuration button : - platform : ... name : Livingroom Lazy Mood id : my_button # Optional variables: icon : " mdi:emoticon-outline " on_press : - logger.log : " Button pressed "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the button. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the button to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the button in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI).

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the button. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/button/#device-class for a list of available options.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

Automations:

on_press (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the button is pressed. See on_press .

MQTT options:

All other options from MQTT Component.

This automation will be triggered when the button is pressed.

button : - platform : template # ... on_press : then : - logger.log : Button Pressed

Configuration variables: see Automation.

This is an Action for pressing a button in an Automation.

- button.press : my_button

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the button to set.

NOTE Buttons are designed to trigger an action on a device from Home Assistant, and have an unidirectional flow from Home Assistant to ESPHome. If you press a button using this action, no button press event will be triggered in Home Assistant. If you want to trigger an automation in Home Assistant, you should use a Home Assistant event instead.

From lambdas, you can press a button.

press() : Press the button.