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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Dew Point

The dew_point platform allows you to calculate the dew point from air temperature and relative humidity. For the calculation the Magnus formula approximation is used.

See the links at the bottom of the page for details on dew point equations and the Magnus formula.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: dew_point
    name: "Dew point"
    temperature: temperature
    humidity: humidity


  # Use any temperature and relative humidity source, e.g. a BME280:
  - platform: bme280_i2c
    temperature:
      name: "BME280 Temperature"
      id: temperature
    pressure:
      name: "BME280 Pressure"
    humidity:
      name: "BME280 Humidity"
      id: humidity

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • temperature (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature, in °C.
  • humidity (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current relative humidity, in %.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”