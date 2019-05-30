Dew Point
The
dew_point platform allows you to calculate the dew point from air temperature and relative humidity.
For the calculation the Magnus formula approximation is used.
See the links at the bottom of the page for details on dew point equations and the Magnus formula.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- temperature (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current temperature, in °C.
- humidity (Required, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the current relative humidity, in %.
- All other options from Sensor.