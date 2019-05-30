The dew_point platform allows you to calculate the dew point from air temperature and relative humidity. For the calculation the Magnus formula approximation is used.

See the links at the bottom of the page for details on dew point equations and the Magnus formula.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : dew_point name : " Dew point " temperature : temperature humidity : humidity # Use any temperature and relative humidity source, e.g. a BME280: - platform : bme280_i2c temperature : name : " BME280 Temperature " id : temperature pressure : name : " BME280 Pressure " humidity : name : " BME280 Humidity " id : humidity