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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.17.0 - 4th May 2021

Inkbird ​IBS-​TH1​ ​Mini
MCP4​7​2​5​
Xiaomi ​Miscale
Xiaomi ​Miscale2​
Midea ​Air ​Conditioner
Addressable ​Light ​Display
Pulse ​Meter

So, ESPHome was acquired by Nabu Casa. That was big and unexpected, but awesome news for the project as now I have been hired by Nabu Casa full-time to work on ESPHome. I know I said this in the last release, but hopefully now that it is literally my job, the releases will move to a (yet to be defined) schedule.

A lot of fixes and updates to existing components in this release, and a couple of new integrations and features too. Check them out if you have the hardware but could not use it before.

Hopefully I can get some help and pointers from the Nabu Casa team to tidy up these release notes and make them all fancy and actually something to look forward to reading.

Jesse

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Integrations

Section titled “New Integrations”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

Release 1.17.1 - May 5

Section titled “Release 1.17.1 - May 5”

Release 1.17.2 - May 9

Section titled “Release 1.17.2 - May 9”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”