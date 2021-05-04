Changelog - Version 1.17.0 - 4th May 2021
So, ESPHome was acquired by Nabu Casa. That was big and unexpected, but awesome news for the project as now I have been hired by Nabu Casa full-time to work on ESPHome. I know I said this in the last release, but hopefully now that it is literally my job, the releases will move to a (yet to be defined) schedule.
A lot of fixes and updates to existing components in this release, and a couple of new integrations and features too. Check them out if you have the hardware but could not use it before.
Hopefully I can get some help and pointers from the Nabu Casa team to tidy up these release notes and make them all fancy and actually something to look forward to reading.
Jesse
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- esphome: Vl53l0x change address esphome#1126 by @kkellner (new-feature)
- esphome: Background calibration & ABC commands for SenseAir S8 esphome#1623 by @nmaggioni (new-feature)
- esphome: Add trigger for http actions to receive the status code esphome#1599 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New IntegrationsSection titled “New Integrations”
- esphome: Adding support for the Inkbird IBS-TH1 Mini sensor esphome#1099 by @fkirill (new-integration)
- esphome: Add MCP4725 DAC Component esphome#1418 by @JJK801 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add Xiaomi Miscale v1 and v2 esphome#1368 by @dckiller51 (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for the SM300D2 7-in-1 sensor module esphome#1524 by @moritzgloeckl (new-integration)
- esphome: Midea climate support esphome#1328 by @dudanov (new-integration)
- esphome: Add addressable_light display platform esphome#1272 by @justfalter (new-integration) (notable-change)
- esphome: Implement pulse_meter as an improvement on pulse_counter and pulse_width for meters esphome#1434 by @stevebaxter (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- esphome: MCP23XXX Refactor esphome#1560 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- esphome: Device class attribute for sensor component esphome#1525 by @marecabo (notable-change)
- esphome: Add default device classes to sensor components esphome#1533 by @marecabo (notable-change)
- esphome: Add addressable_light display platform esphome#1272 by @justfalter (new-integration) (notable-change)
Release 1.17.1 - May 5Section titled “Release 1.17.1 - May 5”
- esphome: Fix BLE UUID matching esphome#1637 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Add optional bindkey support for CGG1. esphome#1407 by @Flameeyes
- docs: Update CGG1 documentation around bindkey esphome.io#876 by @Flameeyes
- esphome: buffer allocation and TRUEFALSE templates esphome#1644 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: fix servo not reattaching with same target esphome#1649 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix colorlog removing colors and refactor color code esphome#1671
- esphome: Fix servo detach chopped PWM esphome#1650 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix sensor.sensor_schema interface changed esphome#1659
- esphome: Sensor Average Filter Fix Floating Pointer Error Accumulating esphome#1624
- esphome: Added / to default glyphs esphome#1691 by @richardklingler
- esphome: RC522 fixes esphome#1479 by @glmnet
- docs: Fixed typo in 1.17.0 changelogs esphome.io#1132 by @spacegaier
- esphome: Do not call component update on failed components esphome#1392 by @alexyao2015
Release 1.17.2 - May 9Section titled “Release 1.17.2 - May 9”
- esphome: fixes #858 - esphome crashes with neolightbus and RMT esphome#1667 by @angelnu
- docs: Fix abundant apostrophes esphome.io#1137 by @jmartens
- docs: Add output part to binary light example esphome.io#1061 by @klaasnicolaas
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- esphome: Bump voluptuous from 0.12.0 to 0.12.1 esphome#1411 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: add http request tests esphome#1448 by @glmnet
- esphome: codegen: Lambda improvements esphome#1476 by @balrog-kun
- docs: Add options to control pulse duration on Climate_IR_LG Component esphome.io#963 by @mhentschke
- esphome: Add options to control pulse duration on Climate_IR_LG Component esphome#1470 by @mhentschke
- esphome: Adding support for the Inkbird IBS-TH1 Mini sensor esphome#1099 by @fkirill (new-integration)
- docs: Adding documentation for Inkbird IBS-TH1 Mini sensor esphome.io#657 by @fkirill
- esphome: Add config validator location esphome#1490 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add MCP4725 DAC Component esphome#1418 by @JJK801 (new-integration)
- docs: Add MCP4725 docs esphome.io#889 by @JJK801
- docs: Fix format consistency esphome.io#989 by @glmnet
- esphome: Added codeowners to max7219digit esphome#1487 by @rspaargaren
- esphome: Correct Native API Wire Format Documentation esphome#1528 by @justin-gerhardt
- esphome: st7735_conf_fixes esphome#1530 by @SenexCrenshaw
- docs: ST7735 Changed configuration items to snake_case esphome.io#1000 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Device class attribute for sensor component esphome#1525 by @marecabo (notable-change)
- docs: Add doc for device_class attribute of sensor esphome.io#996 by @marecabo
- docs: Add sleep duration to enter deep sleep action esphome.io#995 by @nuttytree
- esphome: Add duration option to action start deep sleep esphome#1526 by @nuttytree
- esphome: fix substitution losing track of document range esphome#1547 by @glmnet
- docs: Update esp32_camera.rst esphome.io#1020 by @lukaszrud
- docs: Fix format next esphome.io#1023 by @glmnet
- docs: Add another project to diy.rst esphome.io#1019 by @shish
- docs: Update esphome-configs URL esphome.io#1018 by @shish
- docs: Icon is ignored by HA when device class is set esphome.io#1011 by @marecabo
- docs: Update pid.rst esphome.io#1006 by @boradwell
- docs: Mention that Hyperion.NG works with E1.31 esphome.io#975 by @rradar
- esphome: Add Xiaomi Miscale v1 and v2 esphome#1368 by @dckiller51 (new-integration)
- docs: Add docs for Xiaomi Miscale v1 and v2 esphome.io#1021 by @dckiller51
- docs: Add missing closing parenthesis in example esphome.io#1029 by @lepinkainen
- docs: Update Inkplate.rst esphome.io#1026 by @jakommo
- docs: typo in st7735 model number esphome.io#1025 by @wjcarpenter
- docs: Fix mcp23sXX id config esphome.io#1017 by @jesserockz
- docs: Update bme680.rst esphome.io#1007 by @wifwucite
- docs: Sim800l dial esphome.io#1027 by @spilin
- esphome: Add dial support for sim800l component esphome#1558 by @spilin
- esphome: Climate IR LG -keep previous temp and fan if swing esphome#1556 by @Otamay
- esphome: Vl53l0x change address esphome#1126 by @kkellner (new-feature)
- docs: Update vl53l0x docs esphome.io#679 by @kkellner
- esphome: tuya: Use queue for sending command messages esphome#1404 by @stubs12
- esphome: Replace substitutions in substitutions first esphome#1567 by @edenhaus
- esphome: Added heater to climate_ir_lg esphome#1555 by @Otamay
- esphome: More yaml validation esphome#1568 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add default device classes to sensor components esphome#1533 by @marecabo (notable-change)
- docs: Document recurring data in uart switch esphome.io#986 by @gabe565
- esphome: Add support for recurring data in uart switch esphome#1514 by @gabe565
- esphome: Added samsung36 ir protocol esphome#1438 by @tuxBurner
- docs: Added remote samsung36 protocol docs esphome.io#904 by @tuxBurner
- docs: Add IWOOLE Table Lamp cookbook entry esphome.io#947 by @Deinara
- docs: Update uart.rst example to read all available characters esphome.io#1031 by @RoganDawes
- esphome: ADC fix: GPIO0 not usable as output if ADC_VCC is used esphome#1557 by @ferbar
- esphome: Add constants for device classes of binary_sensor esphome#1549 by @marecabo
- esphome: fix path on windows escape esphome#1573 by @glmnet
- esphome: Migrate ESPColor to Color esphome#1551 by @SenexCrenshaw
- docs: Migrate ESPColor to Color esphome.io#1036 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Add support for the SM300D2 7-in-1 sensor module esphome#1524 by @moritzgloeckl (new-integration)
- docs: Added documentation for the SM300D2 sensor esphome.io#993 by @moritzgloeckl
- esphome: changed color temp from float to int esphome#1522 by @codyjamestechnical
- esphome: Bump pytest-cov from 2.10.1 to 2.11.1 esphome#1483 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump colorlog from 4.6.2 to 4.7.2 esphome#1473 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: pins: Add three new boards esphome#1576 by @balrog-kun
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.2.1 to 6.2.2 esphome#1574 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytz from 2020.5 to 2021.1 esphome#1575 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix for waveshare 2.13in-ttgo-b73 esphome#1543 by @nikito7
- docs: Added new blogpost esphome.io#1038 by @pieterbrink123
- esphome: Add min/max filters esphome#1569 by @gabe565
- docs: Document new min/max filters esphome.io#1032 by @gabe565
- esphome: Bump pylint from 2.6.0 to 2.7.2 esphome#1582 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Extend ‘uart:’ with ‘invert:’ for esp32 esphome#1586 by @needspeed
- docs: Uart invert option for ESP32 esphome.io#1039 by @Mynasru
- esphome: Bump platformio from 5.0.4 to 5.1.0 esphome#1581 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: fix servo warning esphome#1591 by @glmnet
- docs: add-black esphome.io#1044 by @glmnet
- esphome: add-black esphome#1593 by @glmnet
- esphome: MCP23XXX Refactor esphome#1560 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- docs: Update MCP23XXX docs with interrupts and pin schemas esphome.io#1028 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Improve error checking: too many component id candidates esphome#1570 by @glmnet
- esphome: Schema dump esphome#1564 by @glmnet
- docs: Dump schema esphome.io#1030 by @glmnet
- docs: Update i2c.rst esphome.io#1043 by @webeling67
- docs: Update rf_bridge.rst esphome.io#1042 by @samnewman86
- esphome: Inkplate 6 Optimizations esphome#1592 by @Sizurka
- docs: Fix RF Bridge link to Portisch Repo esphome.io#1045 by @jesserockz
- docs: pin schema and other fixes esphome.io#1047 by @glmnet
- esphome: schema-dump-pins esphome#1596 by @glmnet
- docs: Adding that mpr121_id is a valid option for binary_sensor esphome.io#966 by @minideezel
- esphome: change lcd clear() to clear the buffer esphome#1600 by @ssieb
- esphome: PN532 - don’t read extra page and fix size esphome#1565 by @ssieb
- docs: schema-filters esphome.io#1052 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix component_tests config esphome#1608 by @madron
- esphome: Added receive for Fujitsu ACs esphome#1577 by @alex-richards
- esphome: Change COLOR_ON to be 255 values instead of 1 esphome#1594 by @jesserockz
- esphome: a4988 wait 1ms when coming out of sleep esphome#1597 by @WeekendWarrior1
- docs: Remove cs_pin from rc522 i2c example esphome.io#1059 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Support fan speed levels esphome#1541 by @blejdfist
- docs: Documentation for fan speed levels esphome.io#1056 by @blejdfist
- docs: Add CLI logs section esphome.io#1060 by @Tmin10
- esphome: Add option to suffix name with mac address esphome#1615 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Midea climate support esphome#1328 by @dudanov (new-integration)
- docs: Midea Climate support esphome.io#804 by @dudanov
- docs: Add docs for
name_add_mac_suffixconfig esphome.io#1058 by @jesserockz
- esphome: SPI transfer fix. Use write when no miso pin is set esphome#1563 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: SPI Improvements esphome#1617 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Add addressable_light display platform esphome#1272 by @justfalter (new-integration) (notable-change)
- docs: Add docs for addressable_light display esphome.io#755 by @justfalter
- esphome: Implement pulse_meter as an improvement on pulse_counter and pulse_width for meters esphome#1434 by @stevebaxter (new-integration)
- esphome: e131: fix issue 1579: limitation of maximum light count esphome#1619 by @docteurzoidberg
- docs: Add documentation for pulse_meter esphome.io#900 by @stevebaxter
- esphome: Bump platformio from 5.1.0 to 5.1.1 esphome#1618 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix pulse-meter with device_class and black esphome#1621 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Declare Color objects in main.cpp esphome#1395 by @kbx81
- esphome: Add 2.13in-ttgo-b1 waveshare epaper module. esphome#1326 by @matikij
- docs: Add docs for ttgo-b1 version (next branch) esphome.io#808 by @matikij
- esphome: Bump flake8 from 3.8.4 to 3.9.0 esphome#1612 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bundle platformio lib_deps in docker images esphome#1625
- esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.13.0 to 3.15.6 esphome#1607 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pyyaml from 5.3.1 to 5.4.1 esphome#1482 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Switch docker images to debian esphome#1626
- esphome: Background calibration & ABC commands for SenseAir S8 esphome#1623 by @nmaggioni (new-feature)
- docs: SenseAir: background calibration & ABC commands esphome.io#1066 by @nmaggioni
- esphome: Add trigger for http actions to receive the status code esphome#1599 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- docs: Add docs for http_request on_response trigger esphome.io#1049 by @jesserockz
- docs: Fix typo lambada -> lambda in multiple display compoments esphome.io#1071 by @rheinz
- docs: Consistent spelling of “ID” esphome.io#1068 by @spacegaier
- docs: Change GREYSCALE to GRAYSCALE esphome.io#1073 by @adrienbrault
- docs: SPI: fix Example esphome.io#1076 by @ferbar
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#1106 by @electrofun-smart
- docs: Make changelog banner dismissable esphome.io#1113 by @manutenfruits
- docs: Correct typo: “between between” -> “between” esphome.io#1109 by @janosrusiczki
- docs: Update canbus.rst esphome.io#1115 by @meijerwynand
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#1114 by @murilobaliego
- docs: Update email addresses esphome.io#1122 by @jesserockz