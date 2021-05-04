Changelog - Version 1.17.0 - 4th May 2021

So, ESPHome was acquired by Nabu Casa. That was big and unexpected, but awesome news for the project as now I have been hired by Nabu Casa full-time to work on ESPHome. I know I said this in the last release, but hopefully now that it is literally my job, the releases will move to a (yet to be defined) schedule.

A lot of fixes and updates to existing components in this release, and a couple of new integrations and features too. Check them out if you have the hardware but could not use it before.

Hopefully I can get some help and pointers from the Nabu Casa team to tidy up these release notes and make them all fancy and actually something to look forward to reading.

Jesse

esphome: Vl53l0x change address esphome#1126 by @kkellner (new-feature)

esphome: Background calibration & ABC commands for SenseAir S8 esphome#1623 by @nmaggioni (new-feature)

esphome: Add trigger for http actions to receive the status code esphome#1599 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

esphome: Adding support for the Inkbird IBS-TH1 Mini sensor esphome#1099 by @fkirill (new-integration)

esphome: Add MCP4725 DAC Component esphome#1418 by @JJK801 (new-integration)

esphome: Add Xiaomi Miscale v1 and v2 esphome#1368 by @dckiller51 (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for the SM300D2 7-in-1 sensor module esphome#1524 by @moritzgloeckl (new-integration)

esphome: Midea climate support esphome#1328 by @dudanov (new-integration)

esphome: Add addressable_light display platform esphome#1272 by @justfalter (new-integration) (notable-change)

esphome: Implement pulse_meter as an improvement on pulse_counter and pulse_width for meters esphome#1434 by @stevebaxter (new-integration)

esphome: MCP23XXX Refactor esphome#1560 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

esphome: Device class attribute for sensor component esphome#1525 by @marecabo (notable-change)

esphome: Add default device classes to sensor components esphome#1533 by @marecabo (notable-change)

esphome: Add addressable_light display platform esphome#1272 by @justfalter (new-integration) (notable-change)

esphome: Fix BLE UUID matching esphome#1637 by @buxtronix

esphome: Add optional bindkey support for CGG1. esphome#1407 by @Flameeyes

docs: Update CGG1 documentation around bindkey esphome.io#876 by @Flameeyes

esphome: buffer allocation and TRUEFALSE templates esphome#1644 by @SenexCrenshaw

esphome: fix servo not reattaching with same target esphome#1649 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix colorlog removing colors and refactor color code esphome#1671

esphome: Fix servo detach chopped PWM esphome#1650 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix sensor.sensor_schema interface changed esphome#1659

esphome: Sensor Average Filter Fix Floating Pointer Error Accumulating esphome#1624

esphome: Added / to default glyphs esphome#1691 by @richardklingler

esphome: RC522 fixes esphome#1479 by @glmnet

docs: Fixed typo in 1.17.0 changelogs esphome.io#1132 by @spacegaier

esphome: Do not call component update on failed components esphome#1392 by @alexyao2015

esphome: fixes #858 - esphome crashes with neolightbus and RMT esphome#1667 by @angelnu

docs: Fix abundant apostrophes esphome.io#1137 by @jmartens

docs: Add output part to binary light example esphome.io#1061 by @klaasnicolaas