PMSX003 Particulate Matter Sensor
The
pmsx003 sensor platform allows you to use your Plantower
PMS1003,
PMS3003,
PMS5003,
PMS5003S,
PMS5003T,
PMS5003ST,
PMS6003,
PMS7003,
PMS9003M,
PMSA003,
laser based particulate matter sensors with ESPHome.
As the communication with the PMSX003 is done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the SEND/TX pin
(may also be called the RX pin, depending on the model) of the PMS. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.
This platform supports multiple sensor types, which you need to specify using the
type: configuration
value.
|Type
PMS1003
PMS3003
PMSX003
PMS5003S
PMS5003T
PMS5003ST
PMS9003M
|Model
PMS1003
PMS3003
PMS5003,
PMS6003,
PMS7003,
PMSA003
PMS5003S
PMS5003T
PMS5003ST
PMS9003M
|PM1.0 STD
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM2.5 STD
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM10.0 STD
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM1.0
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM2.5
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM10.0
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM0.3 LoA
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM0.5 LoA
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM1.0 LoA
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM2.5 LoA
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PM5.0 LoA
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|PM10.0 LoA
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Formaldehyde
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|Temperature
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Humidity
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Version¹
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Error Code¹
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
¹ Currently not supported/provided as sensor by esphome
Sensor LongevitySection titled “Sensor Longevity”
The laser diode inside the PMSX003 has a lifetime of about 8000 hours, nearly one year.
If you wish to use the optional
update_interval ensure you have a
tx_pin set in the UART configuration and connected to the RECEIVE/RX pin
(may also be called the TX pin, depending on the model) of the PMS. Setting
update_interval to 120 seconds or higher may help extend the life span of the sensor.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pm_1_0_std (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter at standard particle. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5_std (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter at standard particle. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0_std (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter at standard particle. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter under atmospheric environment. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter under atmospheric environment. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter under atmospheric environment. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_0_3um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 0.3um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_0_5um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 0.5um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_1_0um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 1.0um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 2.5um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_5_0um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 5.0um in 0.1L of air. Not supported by the
PMS5003Ttype sensors. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 10.0um in 0.1L of air. Not supported by the
PMS5003Ttype sensors. All options from Sensor.
-
formaldehyde (Optional): Use the formaldehyde (HCHO) concentration in µg per cubic meter for the
PMS5003Sand
PMS5003STtype sensors. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): Use the temperature value in °C for the
PMS5003Tand
PMS5003STtype sensors. All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): Use the humidity value in % for the
PMS5003Tand
PMS5003STtype sensors. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional): Amount of time to wait between generating measurements. If this is longer than 30 seconds, and if
tx_pinis set in the UART configuration, the fan will be spun down between measurements. Default to
0s(forward data as it’s coming in from the sensor).
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.