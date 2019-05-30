PMSX003 Particulate Matter Sensor

The pmsx003 sensor platform allows you to use your Plantower PMS1003, PMS3003, PMS5003, PMS5003S, PMS5003T, PMS5003ST, PMS6003, PMS7003, PMS9003M, PMSA003, laser based particulate matter sensors with ESPHome.

As the communication with the PMSX003 is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the SEND/TX pin (may also be called the RX pin, depending on the model) of the PMS. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.

This platform supports multiple sensor types, which you need to specify using the type: configuration value.

Type PMS1003 PMS3003 PMSX003 PMS5003S PMS5003T PMS5003ST PMS9003M Model PMS1003 PMS3003 PMS5003 , PMS6003 , PMS7003 , PMSA003 PMS5003S PMS5003T PMS5003ST PMS9003M PM1.0 STD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 STD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM10.0 STD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM1.0 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM10.0 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM0.3 LoA ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM0.5 LoA ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM1.0 LoA ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 LoA ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM5.0 LoA ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ PM10.0 LoA ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Formaldehyde ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Temperature ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ Humidity ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ Version¹ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Error Code¹ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

¹ Currently not supported/provided as sensor by esphome

The laser diode inside the PMSX003 has a lifetime of about 8000 hours, nearly one year.

If you wish to use the optional update_interval ensure you have a tx_pin set in the UART configuration and connected to the RECEIVE/RX pin (may also be called the TX pin, depending on the model) of the PMS. Setting update_interval to 120 seconds or higher may help extend the life span of the sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pmsx003 type : PMSX003 pm_1_0 : name : " Particulate Matter <1.0µm Concentration " pm_2_5 : name : " Particulate Matter <2.5µm Concentration " pm_10_0 : name : " Particulate Matter <10.0µm Concentration "