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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

PMSX003 Particulate Matter Sensor

The pmsx003 sensor platform allows you to use your Plantower PMS1003, PMS3003, PMS5003, PMS5003S, PMS5003T, PMS5003ST, PMS6003, PMS7003, PMS9003M, PMSA003, laser based particulate matter sensors with ESPHome.

As the communication with the PMSX003 is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the SEND/TX pin (may also be called the RX pin, depending on the model) of the PMS. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.

This platform supports multiple sensor types, which you need to specify using the type: configuration value.

TypePMS1003PMS3003PMSX003PMS5003SPMS5003TPMS5003STPMS9003M
ModelPMS1003PMS3003PMS5003, PMS6003, PMS7003, PMSA003PMS5003SPMS5003TPMS5003STPMS9003M
PM1.0 STD
PM2.5 STD
PM10.0 STD
PM1.0
PM2.5
PM10.0
PM0.3 LoA
PM0.5 LoA
PM1.0 LoA
PM2.5 LoA
PM5.0 LoA
PM10.0 LoA
Formaldehyde
Temperature
Humidity
Version¹
Error Code¹

¹ Currently not supported/provided as sensor by esphome

Sensor Longevity

Section titled “Sensor Longevity”

The laser diode inside the PMSX003 has a lifetime of about 8000 hours, nearly one year.

If you wish to use the optional update_interval ensure you have a tx_pin set in the UART configuration and connected to the RECEIVE/RX pin (may also be called the TX pin, depending on the model) of the PMS. Setting update_interval to 120 seconds or higher may help extend the life span of the sensor.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: pmsx003
    type: PMSX003
    pm_1_0:
      name: "Particulate Matter <1.0µm Concentration"
    pm_2_5:
      name: "Particulate Matter <2.5µm Concentration"
    pm_10_0:
      name: "Particulate Matter <10.0µm Concentration"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pm_1_0_std (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter at standard particle. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_2_5_std (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter at standard particle. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_10_0_std (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter at standard particle. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter under atmospheric environment. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter under atmospheric environment. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter under atmospheric environment. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_0_3um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 0.3um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_0_5um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 0.5um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_1_0um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 1.0um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_2_5um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 2.5um in 0.1L of air. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_5_0um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 5.0um in 0.1L of air. Not supported by the PMS5003T type sensors. All options from Sensor.

  • pm_10_0um (Optional): Use the number of particles with diameter beyond 10.0um in 0.1L of air. Not supported by the PMS5003T type sensors. All options from Sensor.

  • formaldehyde (Optional): Use the formaldehyde (HCHO) concentration in µg per cubic meter for the PMS5003S and PMS5003ST type sensors. All options from Sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): Use the temperature value in °C for the PMS5003T and PMS5003ST type sensors. All options from Sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): Use the humidity value in % for the PMS5003T and PMS5003ST type sensors. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional): Amount of time to wait between generating measurements. If this is longer than 30 seconds, and if tx_pin is set in the UART configuration, the fan will be spun down between measurements. Default to 0s (forward data as it’s coming in from the sensor).

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”