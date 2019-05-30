FTLab GDK101 Gamma Radiation Sensor Module

The GDK101 sensor platform allows you to use your GDK101 sensor to monitor radiation levels at your place.

The GDK101 can measure average dose rate per 1 and 10 minutes, it also detect vibrations that can disturb the measurement.

The GDK101 requires setting up I²C for data communication.

Module Pin Description TX UART TX pin RX UART RX pin +5VIN Positive supply voltage GND1 Ground SDA I²C data bus SCL I²C clock bus A0 Address Jumper 1 A1 Address Jumper 2

I2C Address Jumpers State 0x18 A0 Short, A1 Short 0x19 A0 Open, A1 Short 0x1A A0 Short, A1 Open 0x1B A0 Open, A1 Open

GDK101 Gamma Radiation Sensor Module.

# Example configuration entry gdk101 : i2c_id : bus_a address : 0x18 update_interval : 10s

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x18 ( A0 and A1 shorted). The address is made up using the state of A0 as bit 1 and the state of A1 as bit 2, so a total of four addresses is possible.

update_interval (Optional, int): Manually defined update interval of sensor. Defaults to 60s.

i2c_id (Optional, string): Optional name of the bus.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : gdk101 radiation_dose_per_1m : name : " GDK101 Radiation Dose @ 1 min " radiation_dose_per_10m : name : " GDK101 Radiation Dose @ 10 min " status : name : " GDK101 Status " measurement_duration : name : " GDK101 Measuring Time "

A sensor platform to radiation data

Configuration variables:

radiation_dose_per_1m (Optional): Radiation average dose per 1 minute. All options from Sensor.

radiation_dose_per_10m (Optional): Radiation average dose per 10 minutes. All options from Sensor.

status (Optional): Sensor status. All options from Sensor.

measurement_duration (Optional): Total time of measurement. All options from Sensor.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : gdk101 vibrations : name : " GDK101 Vibrations "

Binary sensor that indicates if measurement was disturbed by vibrations.

Configuration variables:

vibrations (Required): Vibration status. All options from Binary Sensor.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : gdk101 version : name : " GDK101 FW Version "

Text sensor that reports firmware version of the sensor.

Configuration variables:

version (Required): Firmware version of the module. All options from Text Sensor.

Sensor status indicates how long the sensor has been working, which indicates the accuracy of the measurements.

Status Description 0 Power On ~ 10sec 1 10sec to 10min 2 After 10 min

This can be represented by a template text sensor such as below: