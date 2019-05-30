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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

FTLab GDK101 Gamma Radiation Sensor Module

The GDK101 sensor platform allows you to use your GDK101 sensor to monitor radiation levels at your place.

The GDK101 can measure average dose rate per 1 and 10 minutes, it also detect vibrations that can disturb the measurement.

The GDK101 requires setting up I²C for data communication.

Module Pins

Section titled “Module Pins”
Module PinDescription
TXUART TX pin
RXUART RX pin
+5VINPositive supply voltage
GND1Ground
SDAI²C data bus
SCLI²C clock bus
A0Address Jumper 1
A1Address Jumper 2
I2C AddressJumpers State
0x18A0 Short, A1 Short
0x19A0 Open, A1 Short
0x1AA0 Short, A1 Open
0x1BA0 Open, A1 Open
GDK101 Gamma Radiation Sensor Module.

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”
# Example configuration entry
gdk101:
  i2c_id: bus_a
  address: 0x18
  update_interval: 10s

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x18 (A0 and A1 shorted). The address is made up using the state of A0 as bit 1 and the state of A1 as bit 2, so a total of four addresses is possible.

  • update_interval (Optional, int): Manually defined update interval of sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • i2c_id (Optional, string): Optional name of the bus.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: gdk101
    radiation_dose_per_1m:
      name: "GDK101 Radiation Dose @ 1 min"
    radiation_dose_per_10m:
      name: "GDK101 Radiation Dose @ 10 min"
    status:
      name: "GDK101 Status"
    measurement_duration:
      name: "GDK101 Measuring Time"

A sensor platform to radiation data

Configuration variables:

  • radiation_dose_per_1m (Optional): Radiation average dose per 1 minute. All options from Sensor.

  • radiation_dose_per_10m (Optional): Radiation average dose per 10 minutes. All options from Sensor.

  • status (Optional): Sensor status. All options from Sensor.

  • measurement_duration (Optional): Total time of measurement. All options from Sensor.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: gdk101
    vibrations:
      name: "GDK101 Vibrations"

Binary sensor that indicates if measurement was disturbed by vibrations.

Configuration variables:

  • vibrations (Required): Vibration status. All options from Binary Sensor.

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: gdk101
    version:
      name: "GDK101 FW Version"

Text sensor that reports firmware version of the sensor.

Configuration variables:

  • version (Required): Firmware version of the module. All options from Text Sensor.

Sensor Status

Section titled “Sensor Status”

Sensor status indicates how long the sensor has been working, which indicates the accuracy of the measurements.

StatusDescription
0Power On ~ 10sec
110sec to 10min
2After 10 min

This can be represented by a template text sensor such as below:

sensor:
  - platform: gdk101
    status:
      name: "GDK101 status"
      id: gdk101_status


text_sensor:
  - platform: template
    name: "GDK101 Status Description"
    lambda: |-
      int status = int(id(gdk101_status).get_state());
      if (status == 0) {
        return {"Powered On"};
      } else if (status == 1) {
        return {"Settling"};
      } else if (status == 2) {
        return {"Settled"};
      } else {
        return {"Unknown status"};
      }

See Also

Section titled “See Also”