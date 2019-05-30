FTLab GDK101 Gamma Radiation Sensor Module
The GDK101 sensor platform allows you to use your GDK101 sensor to monitor radiation levels at your place.
The GDK101 can measure average dose rate per 1 and 10 minutes, it also detect vibrations that can disturb the measurement.
The GDK101 requires setting up I²C for data communication.
Module PinsSection titled “Module Pins”
|Module Pin
|Description
|TX
|UART TX pin
|RX
|UART RX pin
|+5VIN
|Positive supply voltage
|GND1
|Ground
|SDA
|I²C data bus
|SCL
|I²C clock bus
|A0
|Address Jumper 1
|A1
|Address Jumper 2
|I2C Address
|Jumpers State
|0x18
|A0 Short, A1 Short
|0x19
|A0 Open, A1 Short
|0x1A
|A0 Short, A1 Open
|0x1B
|A0 Open, A1 Open
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x18(
A0and
A1shorted). The address is made up using the state of
A0as bit 1 and the state of
A1as bit 2, so a total of four addresses is possible.
-
update_interval (Optional, int): Manually defined update interval of sensor. Defaults to 60s.
-
i2c_id (Optional, string): Optional name of the bus.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
A sensor platform to radiation data
Configuration variables:
-
radiation_dose_per_1m (Optional): Radiation average dose per 1 minute. All options from Sensor.
-
radiation_dose_per_10m (Optional): Radiation average dose per 10 minutes. All options from Sensor.
-
status (Optional): Sensor status. All options from Sensor.
-
measurement_duration (Optional): Total time of measurement. All options from Sensor.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
Binary sensor that indicates if measurement was disturbed by vibrations.
Configuration variables:
- vibrations (Required): Vibration status. All options from Binary Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Text sensor that reports firmware version of the sensor.
Configuration variables:
- version (Required): Firmware version of the module. All options from Text Sensor.
Sensor StatusSection titled “Sensor Status”
Sensor status indicates how long the sensor has been working, which indicates the accuracy of the measurements.
|Status
|Description
|0
|Power On ~ 10sec
|1
|10sec to 10min
|2
|After 10 min
This can be represented by a template text sensor such as below: