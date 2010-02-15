ESPHome 2023.2.0 - 15th February 2023
Friendly NameSection titled “Friendly Name”
ESPHome now supports setting a
friendly_name which is sent to Home Assistant. This name will be used for the config entry,
the device name, and will be automatically prefixed to all of the entities where needed by Home Assistant.
NOTE
If you opt to use this new friendly name, take note that you should remove any friendly name (substitition) that
you currently prepend onto entity
name in YAML.
ESPHome Update Entities in Home AssistantSection titled “ESPHome Update Entities in Home Assistant”
Home Assistant has offered “read-only” update entities since 2023.2.0 for ESPHome devices. This release of ESPHome added a new API required so that those update entities can now trigger a build and install of the new firmware “over the air” to your devices.
Release 2023.2.1 - February 16Section titled “Release 2023.2.1 - February 16”
- Add ESPHome version to generated platformio.ini esphome#4443 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.2.2 - February 17Section titled “Release 2023.2.2 - February 17”
- Fix adoption of variants and pico-w esphome#4455 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.2.3 - February 20Section titled “Release 2023.2.3 - February 20”
- Fix MQTT discovery for climate after preset implementation esphome#4451 by @jmichiel
- Update distribution manifest esphome#4459 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.2.4 - February 23Section titled “Release 2023.2.4 - February 23”
- BL0939 state_class set for energy sensors esphome#4463 by @konsulten
- fix wiegand tag parity esphome#4476 by @ssieb
- Fix multiple remote_receivers with triggers esphome#4477 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add Pca9554 component esphome#4192 by @hwstar (new-integration)
- Add support for BP5758D LED driver esphome#4021 by @Cossid (new-integration)
- Add support for BP1658CJ LED driver esphome#4020 by @Cossid (new-integration)
- Add support for SM2235 and SM2335 LED drivers esphome#3924 by @Cossid (new-integration)
- PCF85063 RTC chip esphome#3873 by @brogon (new-integration)
- Add support for matrix keypads esphome#4241 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Add X9C Potentiometer component esphome#4183 by @EtienneMD (new-integration)
- add key collector component esphome#4242 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Add support for EE895 esphome#3771 by @Stock-M (new-integration)
- Add support for HTE501 esphome#3772 by @Stock-M (new-integration)
- Add support for TEE501 esphome#3773 by @Stock-M (new-integration)
- Implement a slow sigma-delta modulation based output esphome#4132 by @Cat-Ion (new-integration)
- add Wiegand reader component esphome#4288 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Add MICS-4514 gas sensor esphome#4316 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add Ld2410 Support esphome#3919 by @sebcaps (new-integration)
- add Resol VBus support esphome#3976 by @ssieb (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Use NAN values for TSL2591 saturation esphome#3931 by @mdonoughe (breaking-change)
- set_retry: add retries remaining parameter to the provided function esphome#4251 by @e28eta (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Bump curl version in docker esphome#4403 by @jesserockz
- Fix release workflow esphome#4405 by @jesserockz
- Climate PID Autotune Logging fixes esphome#4136 by @patrickcollins12
- Add Clipping to displaybuffer esphome#4271 by @nielsnl68
- Fix check for empty clipping array esphome#4421 by @nielsnl68
- Ledc fix esphome#4338 by @xvil
- Add version api endpoint esphome#4429 by @jesserockz
- Handle uart.write in json-config endpoint esphome#4430 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230214.0 esphome#4431 by @jesserockz
- Fix setting wrong traits on midea climate component esphome#4425 by @dudanov
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Expose lambda action to reset a cycle in
slow_pwmesphome#4158 by @johndbritton
- climate: Add features to generic Toshiba model esphome#3912 by @zagor
- Fix UUID displaying incorrectly in BLE Tracker logs esphome#4187 by @deunlee
- Bump actions/stale from 6 to 7 esphome#4217 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add Pca9554 component esphome#4192 by @hwstar (new-integration)
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.0.1 to 13.0.2 esphome#4188 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.20.2 to 0.20.3 esphome#4164 by @dependabot[bot]
- Handle deprecated sdkconfig option esphome#4204 by @mmakaay
- feat: set a wider range for jpeg quality esphome#3872 by @sisco0
- Bump black from 22.10.0 to 22.12.0 esphome#4167 by @dependabot[bot]
- Use NAN values for TSL2591 saturation esphome#3931 by @mdonoughe (breaking-change)
- Ili9341 8bit indexed mode pt2 esphome#2502 by @davet2001
- Allow ignoring of failed Modbus response CRC esphome#3930 by @jangrewe
- calc LEDC PWM Resolution with LEDC_TIMER_BIT_MAX esphome#3820 by @MFlasskamp
- Component::set_retry updates esphome#3305 by @e28eta
- Fix race condition in web_server scheduler on ESP32 esphome#3951 by @tomaszduda23
- Fix saving light state for restore modes LIGHT_RESTORE_AND_OFF/ON esphome#4131 by @myhomeiot
- Add precipitation device class esphome#4219 by @jesserockz
- Add support for BP5758D LED driver esphome#4021 by @Cossid (new-integration)
- Add support for BP1658CJ LED driver esphome#4020 by @Cossid (new-integration)
- Add support for SM2235 and SM2335 LED drivers esphome#3924 by @Cossid (new-integration)
- Fix broken PULSE_METER esphome#4199 by @cstaahl
- PCF85063 RTC chip esphome#3873 by @brogon (new-integration)
- Add API for dashboard to get boards list by platform esphome#4168 by @kuba2k2
- Bump dashboard to 20221231.0 esphome#4248 by @balloob
- Bump zeroconf to 0.47.1 esphome#4268 by @bdraco
- Don’t match words containing “id” esphome#4265 by @ssieb
- Add support for matrix keypads esphome#4241 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Fix Template Switch restore_mode support esphome#4280 by @SharpEdgeMarshall
- Correct decimals in Growatt energy reporting esphome#4277 by @rfpronk
- Bump pylint from 2.15.8 to 2.15.10 esphome#4278 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix frequency limit for MCP9600 esphome#4276 by @jowgn
- fix: json compilation error on rp2040 esphome#4273 by @kellertk
- http_request: add request duration logging esphome#4272 by @stas-sl
- Fix HttpRequestResponseTrigger esphome#4270 by @gmbuell
- Fix HttpRequestResponseTrigger again esphome#4285 by @gmbuell
- Add X9C Potentiometer component esphome#4183 by @EtienneMD (new-integration)
- small DisplayBuffer images and font update esphome#4044 by @nielsnl68
- Fix use of dangling pointers in esp-idf MQTT backend esphome#4239 by @aaliddell
- Ensure we never write zero bytes esphome#4284 by @bdraco
- Fix off-by-one bedjet fan speed (#3873) esphome#4292 by @jhansche
- Clean up dashboard ping result post-rename/delete esphome#4170 by @balloob
- Calculate PWM wrap dynamically whenever the frequency is changed esphome#4294 by @tradeJmark
- Remove baud check in tuya dump_config esphome#4298 by @jesserockz
- Add friendly_name to device esphome#4296 by @jesserockz
- allow multiple dsmr esphome#4299 by @ssieb
- Bump pytest from 7.2.0 to 7.2.1 esphome#4300 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.0.2 to 13.1.0 esphome#4301 by @dependabot[bot]
- Display the configured esphome:comment on the WebServer esphome#4246 by @grillp
- Allow 0xA8 ID for APDS9960 esphome#4287 by @reubn
- Dont default CORE.friendly_name esphome#4305 by @jesserockz
- add key collector component esphome#4242 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Tsl2591 gain publish esphome#4291 by @z3liff
- Add support for EE895 esphome#3771 by @Stock-M (new-integration)
- Add support for HTE501 esphome#3772 by @Stock-M (new-integration)
- Add support for TEE501 esphome#3773 by @Stock-M (new-integration)
- PCA9685, fix reset device and add option EXTCLK esphome#3845 by @standahabich
- Implement a slow sigma-delta modulation based output esphome#4132 by @Cat-Ion (new-integration)
- set_retry: add retries remaining parameter to the provided function esphome#4251 by @e28eta (breaking-change)
- add Wiegand reader component esphome#4288 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Format docker/build.py esphome#4313 by @jesserockz
- Add macro for sub sensor defining esphome#4315 by @jesserockz
- Add friendly name in MDNS records if it is not empty esphome#4317 by @catalin2402
- Add upload dashboard api esphome#4318 by @balloob
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230120.0 esphome#4319 by @jesserockz
- Hydreon: Use new device classes water and precipitation_intensity esphome#3993 by @functionpointer
- Dont fail workflows if lint building fails esphome#4336 by @jesserockz
- Add MICS-4514 gas sensor esphome#4316 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Refactor esp32_ble_tracker to use esp32_ble core ble setup code esphome#4173 by @jesserockz
- Add next_url to improv serial component config esphome#4343 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Remove state class from uptime sensor esphome#4345 by @jesserockz
- Fix esp32_ble_tracker setup priority esphome#4346 by @jesserockz
- Fix in ble client base address parsing esphome#4347 by @jesserockz
- Added support for ADS1015 esphome#4281 by @xvil
- Fix “BLE server / advertising always on” esphome#4353 by @Mat931
- Dump full parsed config to json-config api call esphome#4373 by @jesserockz
- Fix pressure compensation in SCD4X esphome#4357 by @CarlosGS
- Allow mdns services to be exposed by config esphome#4202 by @elupus
- Allow final validate of uart stop bits and parity esphome#4376 by @jesserockz
- Update sim800l.cpp esphome#4223 by @fbeek
- SCD30 Added support for manual calibration esphome#4362 by @ftrueck
- Add Ld2410 Support esphome#3919 by @sebcaps (new-integration)
- add Resol VBus support esphome#3976 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Allow dashboard import to specify if api encryption key should be generated esphome#4393 by @jesserockz
- modify SGP4X integration to report device_class as air quality index esphome#4327 by @alexd321
- Remove unneeded validation for esp32 gpio pins esphome#4394 by @jesserockz
- Fix shelly dimmer current sensor device class esphome#4385 by @trvrnrth
- Added Ethernet Component for ESP IDF with JL1101 PHY driver esphome#4009 by @mobrembski
- adds gpio INPUT_OUTPUT_OPEN_DRAIN esphome#4360 by @tomaszduda23
- Merge components in packages esphome#3555 by @quentinmit
- Update ld2410 logging esphome#4395 by @jesserockz
- Update log for mics4514 to state 3 minute start time. esphome#4396 by @jesserockz
- mDNS updates esphome#4399 by @jesserockz
- Dont keep logging on improv start esphome#4401 by @jesserockz
- Add support for Lippert LP sensors in mopeka_pro_check component esphome#4118 by @rperciaccante
- climate: add support for quiet fan mode esphome#3609 by @MichaelMure
- add MQTT preset support for Climate components esphome#4379 by @jmichiel
- Added CanalSat and CanalSatLD protocol support esphome#3513 by @Emrvb
- Remove unused manifest handler esphome#4169 by @balloob
- Use the github-script action to call the workflow esphome#4400 by @jesserockz
- Convert secrets constant to a tuple esphome#4245 by @balloob
- Verify rel_path output is relative esphome#4247 by @balloob
- Bump curl version in docker esphome#4403 by @jesserockz
- Fix release workflow esphome#4405 by @jesserockz
- Climate PID Autotune Logging fixes esphome#4136 by @patrickcollins12
- Add Clipping to displaybuffer esphome#4271 by @nielsnl68
- Fix check for empty clipping array esphome#4421 by @nielsnl68
- Ledc fix esphome#4338 by @xvil
- Add version api endpoint esphome#4429 by @jesserockz
- Handle uart.write in json-config endpoint esphome#4430 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230214.0 esphome#4431 by @jesserockz
- Fix setting wrong traits on midea climate component esphome#4425 by @dudanov