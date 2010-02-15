ESPHome 2023.2.0 - 15th February 2023

ESPHome now supports setting a friendly_name which is sent to Home Assistant. This name will be used for the config entry, the device name, and will be automatically prefixed to all of the entities where needed by Home Assistant.

NOTE If you opt to use this new friendly name, take note that you should remove any friendly name (substitition) that you currently prepend onto entity name in YAML.

esphome : name : living-room friendly_name : Living Room sensor : - platform : dht pin : GPIO5 name : Temperature

Home Assistant has offered “read-only” update entities since 2023.2.0 for ESPHome devices. This release of ESPHome added a new API required so that those update entities can now trigger a build and install of the new firmware “over the air” to your devices.

Add ESPHome version to generated platformio.ini esphome#4443 by @jesserockz

Fix adoption of variants and pico-w esphome#4455 by @jesserockz

Fix MQTT discovery for climate after preset implementation esphome#4451 by @jmichiel

Update distribution manifest esphome#4459 by @jesserockz

BL0939 state_class set for energy sensors esphome#4463 by @konsulten

fix wiegand tag parity esphome#4476 by @ssieb

Fix multiple remote_receivers with triggers esphome#4477 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add Pca9554 component esphome#4192 by @hwstar (new-integration)

Add support for BP5758D LED driver esphome#4021 by @Cossid (new-integration)

Add support for BP1658CJ LED driver esphome#4020 by @Cossid (new-integration)

Add support for SM2235 and SM2335 LED drivers esphome#3924 by @Cossid (new-integration)

PCF85063 RTC chip esphome#3873 by @brogon (new-integration)

Add support for matrix keypads esphome#4241 by @ssieb (new-integration)

Add X9C Potentiometer component esphome#4183 by @EtienneMD (new-integration)

add key collector component esphome#4242 by @ssieb (new-integration)

Add support for EE895 esphome#3771 by @Stock-M (new-integration)

Add support for HTE501 esphome#3772 by @Stock-M (new-integration)

Add support for TEE501 esphome#3773 by @Stock-M (new-integration)

Implement a slow sigma-delta modulation based output esphome#4132 by @Cat-Ion (new-integration)

add Wiegand reader component esphome#4288 by @ssieb (new-integration)

Add MICS-4514 gas sensor esphome#4316 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add Ld2410 Support esphome#3919 by @sebcaps (new-integration)

add Resol VBus support esphome#3976 by @ssieb (new-integration)

Use NAN values for TSL2591 saturation esphome#3931 by @mdonoughe (breaking-change)

set_retry: add retries remaining parameter to the provided function esphome#4251 by @e28eta (breaking-change)

Bump curl version in docker esphome#4403 by @jesserockz

Fix release workflow esphome#4405 by @jesserockz

Climate PID Autotune Logging fixes esphome#4136 by @patrickcollins12

Add Clipping to displaybuffer esphome#4271 by @nielsnl68

Fix check for empty clipping array esphome#4421 by @nielsnl68

Ledc fix esphome#4338 by @xvil

Add version api endpoint esphome#4429 by @jesserockz

Handle uart.write in json-config endpoint esphome#4430 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230214.0 esphome#4431 by @jesserockz

Fix setting wrong traits on midea climate component esphome#4425 by @dudanov