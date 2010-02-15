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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.2.0 - 15th February 2023

PCA9​5​5​4​ ​I/​O ​Expander
BP1​6​5​8​CJ
BP5​7​5​8​D
SM2​2​3​5​
SM2​3​3​5​
PCF8​5​0​6​3​ ​RTC
Matrix ​Keypad
X9​C ​Potentiometer
EE8​9​5​
HTE5​0​1​
TEE5​0​1​
Sigma-​Delta ​Output
Wiegand ​Reader
MiCS-​4​5​1​4​
LD2​4​1​0​
Resol ​VBus

Friendly Name

Section titled “Friendly Name”

ESPHome now supports setting a friendly_name which is sent to Home Assistant. This name will be used for the config entry, the device name, and will be automatically prefixed to all of the entities where needed by Home Assistant.

NOTE

If you opt to use this new friendly name, take note that you should remove any friendly name (substitition) that you currently prepend onto entity name in YAML.

esphome:
  name: living-room
  friendly_name: Living Room


sensor:
  - platform: dht
    pin: GPIO5
    name: Temperature

ESPHome Update Entities in Home Assistant

Section titled “ESPHome Update Entities in Home Assistant”

Home Assistant has offered “read-only” update entities since 2023.2.0 for ESPHome devices. This release of ESPHome added a new API required so that those update entities can now trigger a build and install of the new firmware “over the air” to your devices.

Release 2023.2.1 - February 16

Section titled “Release 2023.2.1 - February 16”

Release 2023.2.2 - February 17

Section titled “Release 2023.2.2 - February 17”

Release 2023.2.3 - February 20

Section titled “Release 2023.2.3 - February 20”

Release 2023.2.4 - February 23

Section titled “Release 2023.2.4 - February 23”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”