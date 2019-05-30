ESPHome 2025.2.0 - 19th February 2025

🎉 Happy New Year! 🎉

We’re kicking off 2025 with a number of updates, several of which are focused on removing old code. Unfortunately, this means we have a few breaking changes, but this work helps keep ESPHome more maintainable in the long-run.

Join us below for the ESPHome New Year Release Party.

Three years ago, we added support for using ESP-IDF directly (as an alternative to Arduino). This brought about a number of benefits and a new syntax was introduced to facilitate greater flexibility when specifying and configuring your microcontroller/board.

In this release, we’ve removed support for the “old style” of configuring your microcontroller/board. If you’re still using it, you’ll need to update your configurations to use the new style. A brief explanation is in this pull request, but for more detail, please see the documentation for your microcontroller platform.

Removal of Custom Components Section titled “Removal of Custom Components”

Custom components were deprecated over a year ago and, as promised, support for them was removed in this release. We encourage all developers to migrate their custom components to External Components. Please see a note about custom components for a detailed explanation and next steps.

Removal of armv7 support Section titled “Removal of armv7 support”

ESPHome no longer supports the 32-bit armv7 architecture. This is due to both waning support as it relates to tooling and performance reasons. We strongly recommend moving to a more modern architecture, especially if you’re using the ESPHome Device Builder to build/compile firmware for your devices.

The toolchains required for compiling ESPHome are dropping support for armv7, so if the toolchain is not available, ESPHome can’t do the compile.

Building on armv7 is very slow and is likely to crash due to lack of RAM, which is not a good user experience.

ESPHome can be installed anywhere you can run Docker or Python pip, which will provide a better experience with much faster compiling.

Components which utilize the RMT hardware found on the ESP32 and its variants have been updated to use the new interface available in ESP-IDF versions 5 and above. This eliminates related warnings seen in the compiler logs while building ESPHome configurations. In most cases, you won’t notice any difference, but this change could result in some issues, particularly for External Components. You may need to make a minor change or two in your device configurations; the configuration validator will tell you if this is necessary as you update your devices.

This release includes support for a number of new audio-related components/hardware. These are primarily aimed at supporting hardware found in Espressif’s S3-Box series of products, eliminating the need to use the ESP-ADF and thus offering better integration with ESPHome in general. If you’re using an S3-Box (or one of the variants), we strongly recommend updating your device either OTA or by using our Projects web installer. If you have “taken control” of or “adopted” your S3-Box, we strongly recommend updating your device’s local configuration based on our updated configuration files found at https://github.com/esphome/wake-word-voice-assistants.

In addition, new speaker components have been introduced to provide more advanced functionality when using Voice Assistant. These components extend our work to help you create the ultimate personal voice assistant hardware.

The new speaker media player component adds several features for building a well-rounded audio device. It supports playing two different streams of audio: one for announcements and another for music.

The new mixer speaker component lets you combine the two streams. The mixer even supports audio ducking, so you can lower the volume of the music while your announcement plays!

This release adds support for alpha-blending images when using LVGL. To facilitate this, the use_transparency configuration variable in Image and related components was renamed to transparency and changed from a boolean to an enum; in addition, the type configuration variable is now mandatory. See the Image documentation for more detail.

The default presentation for binary images has changed in part due to the new transparency support. This may result in images appearing to have inverted colors for example on e-ink displays. There is a new configuration variable, invert_alpha , which can be used to switch black and white pixels if necessary to restore the previous behaviour.

Finally, the Online Image was updated to add support for both BMP and JPEG image formats.

ILI9XXX Display Component Section titled “ILI9XXX Display Component”

There are two changes to the Ili9Xxx component. Previously the component automatically loaded the psram component - this has been removed, and you must now explicitly include the psram component in your configuration if your display requires it. The bit-depth defaults to 16 bit as before, but there is no attempt to automatically fallback to 8 bit if insufficient memory is available. You must now explicitly select 8-bit mode with the color_palette configuration variable if required.

The symptoms caused by these changes are likely to be a blank screen or a screen that is not displaying correctly. Check the runtime logs for any errors or warnings that may indicate the cause of the issue, specifically memory allocation failures.

Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.1.1 esphome#8274 by @bdraco

Fix BLE max notifications with ESP-IDF 5.x esphome#8301 by @bdraco

Update webserver local assets to 20250224-195901 esphome#8312 by @esphomebot

Fix bluetooth race when disconnect called while still connecting esphome#8297 by @bdraco

[esp32_touch] Fix variants, add tests for variants esphome#8320 by @kbx81

Fix end_of_scan_ not being called while disconnecting esphome#8328 by @bdraco

not being called while disconnecting esphome#8328 by @bdraco [audio] Determine http timeout based on duration since last successful read esphome#8341 by @kahrendt

Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.3.2 esphome#8353 by @bdraco

[ltr390] Move calculation to allow dynamic setting of gain and resolution esphome#8343 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[es7210] add support for es7210 ADC esphome#8007 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[audio_adc] Add new audio_adc component esphome#8094 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

component esphome#8094 by @kbx81 (new-integration) [es8156] Add support for ES8156 audio DAC esphome#8085 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

[es7243e] Add support for ES7243E audio ADC esphome#8098 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

[esp32_ble_server] Create custom services, characteristics and descriptors esphome#7009 by @Rapsssito (new-integration)

[resampler] Media Player Components PR7 esphome#8169 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[mixer] Media Player Components PR8 esphome#8170 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[xxtea] Extract encryption functions to separate component esphome#8183 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[logger] Add runtime level select esphome#8222 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[speaker] Media Player Components PR9 esphome#8171 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

[uptime] Add text_sensor esphome#8028 by @clydebarrow (new-platform)

Add: Human Presence and Target Count to the Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 esphome#8010 by @limengdu (new-platform)

[sdl] Implement binary sensors from keystrokes esphome#8207 by @bdm310 (new-platform)

[esp32_rmt] Updates for IDF 5+ esphome#7770 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[lvgl] remove default state esphome#8038 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[nextion] Brightness control tweaks esphome#8027 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)

[image] Transparency changes; code refactor esphome#7908 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[ili9xxx] psram and 8 bit changes esphome#8084 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[core] Remove old style platform configuration esphome#8118 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[custom] Remove platforms esphome#8119 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)

Remove arm/v7 container image support esphome#8194 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[esp32_rmt] Set pull-up and open-drain modes based on pin schema esphome#8178 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[scd30] Increase minimal CONF_UPDATE_INTERVAL from 1 to 2 seconds esphome#8256 by @DjordjeMandic (breaking-change)

[online_image]Fix reset if buffer not allocated esphome#8236 by @guillempages

[core] Ignore dot-prefixed config entries when looking for target platform esphome#8240 by @jesserockz

Bump zeroconf to 0.144.1 esphome#8238 by @bdraco

[core] Fix config_dir for dashboard esphome#8242 by @jesserockz

for dashboard esphome#8242 by @jesserockz [cse7766] Remove stream dependency esphome#7720 by @gabest11

dependency esphome#7720 by @gabest11 [graph] Remove stream dependency esphome#8243 by @kbx81

dependency esphome#8243 by @kbx81 [modbus_controller] Remove stream dependency esphome#8244 by @kbx81

dependency esphome#8244 by @kbx81 [logger] Fix bug causing global log level to be overwritten esphome#8248 by @swoboda1337

Add support for the DAC on the S2 esphome#8030 by @maraid

Fix crash when storage file doesnt exist yet esphome#8249 by @jesserockz

don’t crash on null pages esphome#8254 by @ssieb

[scd30] Increase minimal CONF_UPDATE_INTERVAL from 1 to 2 seconds esphome#8256 by @DjordjeMandic (breaking-change)

Bump zeroconf to 0.144.3 esphome#8253 by @bdraco

DHT platform now supports modules with inbuilt external resistor esphome#8257 by @deCodeIt

Replace glyphsets with esphome_glyphsets esphome#8261 by @bdraco

Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.1.0 esphome#8105 by @bdraco

Bump openssh-client to 1:9.2p1-2+deb12u4 to fix docker builds esphome#8269 by @bdraco

Increase default repeat delay for Toto remote transmitter protocol esphome#8265 by @G-Two

Bump zeroconf to 0.145.1 esphome#8267 by @bdraco