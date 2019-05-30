Hydreon Rain Sensor Binary Sensor

The hydreon_rgxx binary sensor platform gives access to information provided by a Hydreon Rain Sensor. For this sensor to work, a Hydreon Rgxx must be set up.

# Example RG-9 entry sensor : - platform : hydreon_rgxx model : " RG_9 " id : " hydreon_1 " update_interval : 1s moisture : name : " rain " expire_after : 30s binary_sensor : - platform : hydreon_rgxx hydreon_rgxx_id : " hydreon_1 " too_cold : name : " too cold "