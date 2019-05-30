Hydreon Rain Sensor Binary Sensor
The
hydreon_rgxx binary sensor platform gives access to information provided by a Hydreon Rain Sensor.
For this sensor to work, a Hydreon Rgxx must be set up.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
hydreon_rgxx_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the Hydreon Rain Sensor display.
-
too_cold (Optional):
trueif the sensor reports being too cold. Hydreon only mentions this feature for the RG-9.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
-
lens_bad (Optional):
trueif the sensor reports the lens being bad.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
-
em_sat (Optional):
trueif the sensor reports the Emitter being saturated.
- All options from Binary Sensor.