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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Hydreon Rain Sensor Binary Sensor

The hydreon_rgxx binary sensor platform gives access to information provided by a Hydreon Rain Sensor. For this sensor to work, a Hydreon Rgxx must be set up.

# Example RG-9 entry
sensor:
  - platform: hydreon_rgxx
    model: "RG_9"
    id: "hydreon_1"
    update_interval: 1s
    moisture:
      name: "rain"
      expire_after: 30s


binary_sensor:
  - platform: hydreon_rgxx
    hydreon_rgxx_id: "hydreon_1"
    too_cold:
      name: "too cold"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • hydreon_rgxx_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the Hydreon Rain Sensor display.

  • too_cold (Optional): true if the sensor reports being too cold. Hydreon only mentions this feature for the RG-9.

  • lens_bad (Optional): true if the sensor reports the lens being bad.

  • em_sat (Optional): true if the sensor reports the Emitter being saturated.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”