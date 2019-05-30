Tormatic/Novoferm Cover

The tormatic cover platform allows you to control Tormatic and Novoferm garage door drives manufactured in 2016 onwards. The following models should be supported:

Tormatic Black 600, Black 800, Black 1000

Novoferm Novomatic 423

Novoferm Novomatic 563 S

Novoferm Novoport IV

Tormatic Black 600 Garage Door Drive

NOTE This component was written against a Novoferm 423. It has been successfully tested with Novoferm 423 and Tormatic Black 600, so compatibility with other models is currently not guaranteed. Please update this documentation if you confirm this to work on other models as well. The vendor’s cloud-based remote is not known to perform model or feature detection, so it’s assumed that the protocol is the same across all models.

As the communication with the garage door drive is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected unit’s USB D- line and the tx_pin connected to the USB’s D+ line. The baud rate should be set to 9600. See Setup for more detailed instructions.

# Example configuration entry cover : - platform : tormatic device_class : garage name : Novoferm 423

The garage door drive (‘unit’) contains a female USB Type B port that does not speak the USB protocol. It is not a conventional USB port, though it supplies 5V between the usual USB Vcc and ground pins and can be used to feed an ESP32 board.

The D+ and D- terminals are used as a 9600/8N1 UART pair with 5V logic levels (!). All current ESP family devices expect 3V logic levels, so a level shifter is needed on the data lines for this to work correctly. Experiments with connecting an ESP32 S2’s GPIO hardware directly to these pins yielded strange results; the ESP runs hot, doesn’t connect to WiFi and the ESP’s 3V tx logic level is slightly underpowered, so the unit doesn’t receive the ESP’s messages correctly most of the time.

The unit pulls the USB’s D- (white) line high and uses it to transmit data. It receives data on the D+ (green) line, meaning the ESP should transmit on D+ and receive on D-. On a Wemos S2, these lines are directly routed to GPIO19 (D-) and GPIO20 (D+), since there is no separate in-line USB chip. This makes the S2 an ideal device for this purpose; it keeps the cable simple and compact, since it needs to fit in a tight space in the unit. Only a single header pin needs to be soldered the PCB to supply 3.3V to the logic level shifter, but it can be bent 90 degrees to sit parallel to the PCB, keeping a low profile.

name ( Required , string): The name of the cover.

open_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time the gate is expected to need to go from a fully closed to opened state. Defaults to 15s . Used to interpolate the position value published to Home Assistant during gate movements, and for stopping the gate at a specific requested position. This value is automatically recalibrated after an uninterrupted closed -> opened movement.

close_duration (Optional, Time): The opposite of open_duration . Defaults to 22s .

All other options from Cover.