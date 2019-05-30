APDS9960 Sensor
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
apds9960 sensor platform allows you to use your APDS9960 RGB and gesture sensors
(datasheet,
SparkFun) with ESPHome.
The I²C is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
The configuration is made up of three parts: The central component, individual sensors, and direction binary sensors.
Base Configuration:
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x39.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
led_drive (Optional, int): The LED drive level in mA. One of 100mA, 50mA, 25mA, 12.5mA. Defaults to
100mA.
-
proximity_gain (Optional, int): The proximity gain level. One of 1x, 2x, 4x, 8x. Defaults to
4x.
-
ambient_light_gain (Optional, int): The ambient light gain level. One of 1x, 4x, 16x, 64x. Defaults to
4x.
-
gesture_led_drive (Optional, int): The gesture LED drive level in mA. One of 100mA, 50mA, 25mA, 12.5mA. Defaults to
100mA.
-
gesture_gain (Optional, int): The proximity gain level. One of 1x, 2x, 4x, 8x. Defaults to
4x.
-
gesture_wait_time (Optional, int): The gesture wait time in ms. One of 0ms, 2.8ms, 5.6ms, 8.4ms, 14ms, 22.4ms, 30.8ms, 39.2ms. Defaults to
2.8ms.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
apds9960 sensor allows you to use your Apds9960 to perform different
measurements.
Configuration variables:
-
type (Required, string): The type of sensor measurement. One of
CLEAR
RED
GREEN
BLUE
PROXIMITY
-
-
All other options from Sensor.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
apds9960 binary sensor allows you to use your Apds9960 to perform different
measurements.
Configuration variables:
-
direction (Required, string): The direction to measure. One of:
UP
DOWN
LEFT
RIGHT
-
-
All other options from Binary Sensor.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
With some APDS9960 modules the VL pin needs to be supplied with 3.3V for gesture sensing to work. The VL pin provides power for the infrared LED that is used to detect gestures. There may be two pads on the module which, if shorted with a solder joint, cause the main VCC power pin to supply power for the infrared LED as well. However, providing a separate power supply via the VL pin may help to isolate the rest of the circuit from noise created by pulsing the infrared LED at relatively high power.