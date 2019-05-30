AIC3204
The
aic3204 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the AIC3204 ultra low power stereo audio codec (DAC).
This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via
Media Player.
The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the AIC3204.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x18.
- i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the AIC3204 is connected to.
- All other options from Audio DAC.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “aic3204.set_auto_mute_mode Action”
aic3204.set_auto_mute_mode Action
This action sets the auto-mute mode of the AIC3204. See page 111 in the reference manual for more information.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the
aic3204platform.
- mode (Required, int, templatable): The auto-mute mode to be used; must be in the range of 0 (auto-mute disabled) to 7.
All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform, as well.