The aic3204 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the AIC3204 ultra low power stereo audio codec (DAC). This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Media Player.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the AIC3204.

# Example configuration entry audio_dac : - platform : aic3204

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x18 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the AIC3204 is connected to.

(Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the AIC3204 is connected to. All other options from Audio DAC.

This action sets the auto-mute mode of the AIC3204. See page 111 in the reference manual for more information.

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the aic3204 platform.

( , ID): The ID of the platform. mode (Required, int, templatable): The auto-mute mode to be used; must be in the range of 0 (auto-mute disabled) to 7.

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform, as well.