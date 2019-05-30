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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

AIC3204

The aic3204 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the AIC3204 ultra low power stereo audio codec (DAC). This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Media Player.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the AIC3204.

# Example configuration entry
audio_dac:
  - platform: aic3204

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x18.
  • i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the AIC3204 is connected to.
  • All other options from Audio DAC.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

aic3204.set_auto_mute_mode Action

Section titled “aic3204.set_auto_mute_mode Action”

This action sets the auto-mute mode of the AIC3204. See page 111 in the reference manual for more information.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the aic3204 platform.
  • mode (Required, int, templatable): The auto-mute mode to be used; must be in the range of 0 (auto-mute disabled) to 7.

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform, as well.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”