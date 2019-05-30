Mopeka Pro Check BLE Sensor

The mopeka_pro_check sensor platform lets you track the output of Mopeka Pro Check LP, Mopeka Pro Plus, Mopeka Pro Universal or Lippert Propane Tank Sensors, Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the tank level, distance, temperature, battery percentage, and sensor reading quality of a device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. There are additional configuration options to control handling of poor quality readings and reporting reading quality issues.

WARNING This sensor component only supports the following sensors: Mopeka Pro Check devices

Mopeka Pro Plus devices

Mopeka Pro Check Universal Sensor

Lippert Propane Tank Sensor, part number 2021130655 Sensors are calibrated for propane only. See Mopeka Std Check for original Mopeka Check sensors support.

Mopeka Pro Check LP over BLE.

Lippert™ Propane Tank Sensor

The original Mopeka Check sensors are not supported.

Mopeka Pro Check LP over BLE Section titled “Mopeka Pro Check LP over BLE”

esp32_ble_tracker : sensor : # Example using 20lb vertical propane tank. - platform : mopeka_pro_check mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX tank_type : 20LB_V temperature : name : " Propane test temp " level : name : " Propane test level " distance : name : " Propane test distance " battery_level : name : " Propane test battery level " signal_quality : name : " Propane test read quality " ignored_reads : name : " Propane test ignored reads " # Report sensor distance/level data for all equal or greater than minimum_signal_quality : " LOW " # Custom example - user defined empty / full points - platform : mopeka_pro_check mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX tank_type : CUSTOM custom_distance_full : 40cm custom_distance_empty : 10mm temperature : name : " Propane c test temp " level : name : " Propane c test level " distance : name : " Propane c test distance " battery_level : name : " Propane c test battery level "

mac_address ( Required , MAC Address): The MAC address of the Mopeka/Lippert device.

tank_type ( Required ): The tank type the sensor is measuring. See below.

custom_distance_full (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered full (100%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM

custom_distance_empty (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered empty (0%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM

level (Optional): The percentage of full for the tank sensor. If read is ignored due to quality this sensor will not be updated. All options from Sensor.

distance (Optional): The raw distance/depth of the liquid for the sensor in mm. If read is ignored due to quality this sensor will not be updated. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. This temperature is on the sensor and is not calibrated to ambient temperature. All options from Sensor.

battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery percentage sensor. Sensor uses a standard CR2032 battery. All options from Sensor.

signal_quality (Optional): The information for the read quality sensor. All options from Sensor.

ignored_reads (Optional): A diagnostic sensor indicating the number of consecutive ignored reads. This resets to zero each time the read is equal or greater than the configured ignored quality. Only the distance and level sensors are not reported. All options from Sensor.

minimum_signal_quality (Optional, enum): Each report from the sensor indicates the quality or confidence in the distance the sensor calculated. Physical sensor placement, tank material or quality, or other factors can influence the sensors ability to read with confidence. As quality gets lower, the accuracy of the distance reading may not align with expectations. This value allows configuration of the minimum quality level that the distance should be evaluated/reported. Acceptable Values: HIGH : High Quality MEDIUM : Medium Quality (default value) LOW : Low Quality ZERO : Zero Quality



Currently supported Tank types are:

20LB_V - 20 LB vertical tank

- 20 LB vertical tank 30LB_V - 30 LB vertical tank

- 30 LB vertical tank 40LB_V - 40 LB vertical tank

- 40 LB vertical tank EUROPE_6KG - 6kg vertical tank

- 6kg vertical tank EUROPE_11KG - 11kg vertical tank

- 11kg vertical tank EUROPE_14KG - 14kg vertical tank

- 14kg vertical tank CUSTOM - Allows you to define your own full and empty points

Setting Up Devices Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

To set up the sensor devices you first need to find the MAC Address so that ESPHome can identify it. First, create a simple configuration with the esp32_ble_tracker and the mopeka_ble component like so:

esp32_ble_tracker : mopeka_ble :

After uploading, the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices. Press and hold the sync button for it to be identified. Or alternatively set the configuration flag show_sensors_without_sync: true to see all devices. For all sensors found the mopeka_ble component will print a message like this one:

[ 20:43:26 ][I][mopeka_ble: 074 ]: MOPEKA PRO (NRF52) SENSOR FOUND: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX

Then just copy the address ( XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new sensor.mopeka_pro_check platform entry like in the configuration example at the top.