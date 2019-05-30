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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Mopeka Pro Check BLE Sensor

The mopeka_pro_check sensor platform lets you track the output of Mopeka Pro Check LP, Mopeka Pro Plus, Mopeka Pro Universal or Lippert Propane Tank Sensors, Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the tank level, distance, temperature, battery percentage, and sensor reading quality of a device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. There are additional configuration options to control handling of poor quality readings and reporting reading quality issues.

WARNING

This sensor component only supports the following sensors:

  • Mopeka Pro Check devices
  • Mopeka Pro Plus devices
  • Mopeka Pro Check Universal Sensor
  • Lippert Propane Tank Sensor, part number 2021130655

Sensors are calibrated for propane only.

See Mopeka Std Check for original Mopeka Check sensors support.

Mopeka Pro Check LP over BLE.
Lippert™ Propane Tank Sensor

The original Mopeka Check sensors are not supported.

Mopeka Pro Check LP over BLE

Section titled “Mopeka Pro Check LP over BLE”
esp32_ble_tracker:


sensor:
  # Example using 20lb vertical propane tank.
  - platform: mopeka_pro_check
    mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    tank_type: 20LB_V
    temperature:
        name: "Propane test temp"
    level:
        name: "Propane test level"
    distance:
        name: "Propane test distance"
    battery_level:
        name: "Propane test battery level"
    signal_quality:
        name: "Propane test read quality"
    ignored_reads:
        name: "Propane test ignored reads"
    # Report sensor distance/level data for all equal or greater than
    minimum_signal_quality: "LOW"


  # Custom example - user defined empty / full points
  - platform: mopeka_pro_check
    mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    tank_type: CUSTOM
    custom_distance_full: 40cm
    custom_distance_empty: 10mm
    temperature:
        name: "Propane c test temp"
    level:
        name: "Propane c test level"
    distance:
        name: "Propane c test distance"
    battery_level:
        name: "Propane c test battery level"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • mac_address (Required, MAC Address): The MAC address of the Mopeka/Lippert device.

  • tank_type (Required): The tank type the sensor is measuring. See below.

  • custom_distance_full (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered full (100%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM

  • custom_distance_empty (Optional): distance sensor will read when it should be considered empty (0%). This is only used when tank_type = CUSTOM

  • level (Optional): The percentage of full for the tank sensor. If read is ignored due to quality this sensor will not be updated.

  • distance (Optional): The raw distance/depth of the liquid for the sensor in mm. If read is ignored due to quality this sensor will not be updated.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. This temperature is on the sensor and is not calibrated to ambient temperature.

  • battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery percentage sensor. Sensor uses a standard CR2032 battery.

  • signal_quality (Optional): The information for the read quality sensor.

  • ignored_reads (Optional): A diagnostic sensor indicating the number of consecutive ignored reads. This resets to zero each time the read is equal or greater than the configured ignored quality. Only the distance and level sensors are not reported.

  • minimum_signal_quality (Optional, enum): Each report from the sensor indicates the quality or confidence in the distance the sensor calculated. Physical sensor placement, tank material or quality, or other factors can influence the sensors ability to read with confidence. As quality gets lower, the accuracy of the distance reading may not align with expectations. This value allows configuration of the minimum quality level that the distance should be evaluated/reported. Acceptable Values:

    • HIGH : High Quality
    • MEDIUM : Medium Quality (default value)
    • LOW : Low Quality
    • ZERO : Zero Quality

Tank Types

Section titled “Tank Types”

Currently supported Tank types are:

  • 20LB_V - 20 LB vertical tank
  • 30LB_V - 30 LB vertical tank
  • 40LB_V - 40 LB vertical tank
  • EUROPE_6KG - 6kg vertical tank
  • EUROPE_11KG - 11kg vertical tank
  • EUROPE_14KG - 14kg vertical tank
  • CUSTOM - Allows you to define your own full and empty points

Setting Up Devices

Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

To set up the sensor devices you first need to find the MAC Address so that ESPHome can identify it. First, create a simple configuration with the esp32_ble_tracker and the mopeka_ble component like so:

esp32_ble_tracker:


mopeka_ble:

After uploading, the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices. Press and hold the sync button for it to be identified. Or alternatively set the configuration flag show_sensors_without_sync: true to see all devices. For all sensors found the mopeka_ble component will print a message like this one:

[20:43:26][I][mopeka_ble:074]: MOPEKA PRO (NRF52) SENSOR FOUND: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX

Then just copy the address (XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new sensor.mopeka_pro_check platform entry like in the configuration example at the top.

NOTE

The ESPHome Mopeka Pro Check BLE component listens passively to packets the Mopeka/Lippert device sends by itself. ESPHome therefore has no impact on the battery life of the device.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”