FastLED Light
WARNING
FastLED does not work as expected with Arduino 3 or newer for ESP8266. For now, you can either downgrade the arduino version or use Neopixelbus.
See these related issues:
WARNING
FastLED does not work with ESP-IDF.
For addressable lights, you can use Esp32 Rmt Led Strip or for SPI LEDs see Spi Led Strip..
ClocklessSection titled “Clockless”
The
fastled_clockless light platform allows you to create RGB lights
in ESPHome for a number of supported chipsets.
Clockless FastLED lights differ from the SPI in that they only have a single data wire to connect, and not separate data and clock wires.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
chipset (Required, string): Set a chipset to use. See Supported Chipsets for options.
-
pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the FastLED light.
-
num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs attached.
-
rgb_order (Optional, string): The order of the RGB channels. Use this if your light doesn’t seem to map the RGB light channels correctly. For example if your light shows up green when you set a red color through the frontend. Valid values are
RGB,
RBG,
GRB,
GBR,
BRGand
BGR. Defaults to
RGB.
-
max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to the default value for the used chipset.
-
All other options from Light.
Supported ChipsetsSection titled “Supported Chipsets”
NEOPIXEL
WS2811
WS2811_400(
WS2811with a clock rate of 400kHz)
WS2812B
WS2812
WS2813
WS2852
APA104
APA106
GW6205
GW6205_400(
GW6205with a clock rate of 400kHz)
LPD1886
LPD1886_8BIT(
LPD1886with 8-bit color channel values)
PL9823
SK6812
SK6822
TM1803
TM1804
TM1809
TM1829
UCS1903B
UCS1903
UCS1904
UCS2903
SM16703
The
fastled_spi light platform allows you to create RGB lights
in ESPHome for a number of supported chipsets.
See Spi Led Strip for an alternative component that works on ESP-IDF (and Arduino.)
SPI FastLED lights differ from the Clockless in that they require two pins to be connected, one for a data and one for a clock signal whereas the clockless lights only need a single pin.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
chipset (Required, string): Set a chipset to use. See Supported Chipsets for options.
-
data_pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the FastLED light.
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the clock line of the FastLED light.
-
num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs attached.
-
rgb_order (Optional, string): The order of the RGB channels. Use this if your light doesn’t seem to map the RGB light channels correctly. For example if your light shows up green when you set a red color through the frontend. Valid values are
RGB,
RBG,
GRB,
GBR,
BRGand
BGR. Defaults to
RGB.
-
max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to the default value for the used chipset.
-
data_rate (Optional, frequency): The data rate to use for shifting data to the light. Can help if you have long cables or slow level-shifters.
-
effects (Optional, list): A list of light effects to use for this light.
-
All other options from Light.
Supported ChipsetsSection titled “Supported Chipsets”
APA102
DOTSTAR
LPD8806
P9813
SK9822
SM16716
WS2801
WS2803