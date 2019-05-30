 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

FastLED Light

WARNING

FastLED does not work as expected with Arduino 3 or newer for ESP8266. For now, you can either downgrade the arduino version or use Neopixelbus.

esp8266:
  framework:
    version: 2.7.4

See these related issues:

WARNING

FastLED does not work with ESP-IDF.

For addressable lights, you can use Esp32 Rmt Led Strip or for SPI LEDs see Spi Led Strip..

Clockless

Section titled “Clockless”

The fastled_clockless light platform allows you to create RGB lights in ESPHome for a number of supported chipsets.

Clockless FastLED lights differ from the SPI in that they only have a single data wire to connect, and not separate data and clock wires.

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: fastled_clockless
    chipset: WS2811
    pin: GPIOXX
    num_leds: 60
    rgb_order: BRG
    name: "FastLED WS2811 Light"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • chipset (Required, string): Set a chipset to use. See Supported Chipsets for options.

  • pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the FastLED light.

  • num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs attached.

  • rgb_order (Optional, string): The order of the RGB channels. Use this if your light doesn’t seem to map the RGB light channels correctly. For example if your light shows up green when you set a red color through the frontend. Valid values are RGB, RBG, GRB, GBR, BRG and BGR. Defaults to RGB.

  • max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to the default value for the used chipset.

  • All other options from Light.

Supported Chipsets

Section titled “Supported Chipsets”
  • NEOPIXEL
  • WS2811
  • WS2811_400 (WS2811 with a clock rate of 400kHz)
  • WS2812B
  • WS2812
  • WS2813
  • WS2852
  • APA104
  • APA106
  • GW6205
  • GW6205_400 (GW6205 with a clock rate of 400kHz)
  • LPD1886
  • LPD1886_8BIT (LPD1886 with 8-bit color channel values)
  • PL9823
  • SK6812
  • SK6822
  • TM1803
  • TM1804
  • TM1809
  • TM1829
  • UCS1903B
  • UCS1903
  • UCS1904
  • UCS2903
  • SM16703

SPI

Section titled “SPI”

The fastled_spi light platform allows you to create RGB lights in ESPHome for a number of supported chipsets.

See Spi Led Strip for an alternative component that works on ESP-IDF (and Arduino.)

SPI FastLED lights differ from the Clockless in that they require two pins to be connected, one for a data and one for a clock signal whereas the clockless lights only need a single pin.

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: fastled_spi
    chipset: WS2801
    data_pin: GPIOXX
    clock_pin: GPIOXX
    num_leds: 60
    rgb_order: BRG
    name: "FastLED SPI Light"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • chipset (Required, string): Set a chipset to use. See Supported Chipsets for options.

  • data_pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the FastLED light.

  • clock_pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the clock line of the FastLED light.

  • num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs attached.

  • rgb_order (Optional, string): The order of the RGB channels. Use this if your light doesn’t seem to map the RGB light channels correctly. For example if your light shows up green when you set a red color through the frontend. Valid values are RGB, RBG, GRB, GBR, BRG and BGR. Defaults to RGB.

  • max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to the default value for the used chipset.

  • data_rate (Optional, frequency): The data rate to use for shifting data to the light. Can help if you have long cables or slow level-shifters.

  • effects (Optional, list): A list of light effects to use for this light.

  • All other options from Light.

Supported Chipsets

Section titled “Supported Chipsets”
  • APA102
  • DOTSTAR
  • LPD8806
  • P9813
  • SK9822
  • SM16716
  • WS2801
  • WS2803

See Also

Section titled “See Also”