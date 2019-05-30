WARNING FastLED does not work as expected with Arduino 3 or newer for ESP8266. For now, you can either downgrade the arduino version or use Neopixelbus. esp8266 : framework : version : 2.7.4 See these related issues: FastLED/FastLED#1322

FastLED/FastLED#1264

WARNING FastLED does not work with ESP-IDF. For addressable lights, you can use Esp32 Rmt Led Strip or for SPI LEDs see Spi Led Strip..

The fastled_clockless light platform allows you to create RGB lights in ESPHome for a number of supported chipsets.

Clockless FastLED lights differ from the SPI in that they only have a single data wire to connect, and not separate data and clock wires.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : fastled_clockless chipset : WS2811 pin : GPIOXX num_leds : 60 rgb_order : BRG name : " FastLED WS2811 Light "

chipset ( Required , string): Set a chipset to use. See Supported Chipsets for options.

pin ( Required , Pin): The pin for the data line of the FastLED light.

num_leds ( Required , int): The number of LEDs attached.

rgb_order (Optional, string): The order of the RGB channels. Use this if your light doesn’t seem to map the RGB light channels correctly. For example if your light shows up green when you set a red color through the frontend. Valid values are RGB , RBG , GRB , GBR , BRG and BGR . Defaults to RGB .

max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to the default value for the used chipset.

All other options from Light.

NEOPIXEL

WS2811

WS2811_400 ( WS2811 with a clock rate of 400kHz)

( with a clock rate of 400kHz) WS2812B

WS2812

WS2813

WS2852

APA104

APA106

GW6205

GW6205_400 ( GW6205 with a clock rate of 400kHz)

( with a clock rate of 400kHz) LPD1886

LPD1886_8BIT ( LPD1886 with 8-bit color channel values)

( with 8-bit color channel values) PL9823

SK6812

SK6822

TM1803

TM1804

TM1809

TM1829

UCS1903B

UCS1903

UCS1904

UCS2903

SM16703

The fastled_spi light platform allows you to create RGB lights in ESPHome for a number of supported chipsets.

See Spi Led Strip for an alternative component that works on ESP-IDF (and Arduino.)

SPI FastLED lights differ from the Clockless in that they require two pins to be connected, one for a data and one for a clock signal whereas the clockless lights only need a single pin.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : fastled_spi chipset : WS2801 data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX num_leds : 60 rgb_order : BRG name : " FastLED SPI Light "

chipset ( Required , string): Set a chipset to use. See Supported Chipsets for options.

data_pin ( Required , Pin): The pin for the data line of the FastLED light.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin): The pin for the clock line of the FastLED light.

num_leds ( Required , int): The number of LEDs attached.

rgb_order (Optional, string): The order of the RGB channels. Use this if your light doesn’t seem to map the RGB light channels correctly. For example if your light shows up green when you set a red color through the frontend. Valid values are RGB , RBG , GRB , GBR , BRG and BGR . Defaults to RGB .

max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to the default value for the used chipset.

data_rate (Optional, frequency): The data rate to use for shifting data to the light. Can help if you have long cables or slow level-shifters.

effects (Optional, list): A list of light effects to use for this light.

All other options from Light.