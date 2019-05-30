The analog_threshold binary sensor platform allows you to convert analog values (i.e. sensor readings) into boolean values, using a threshold as a reference. When the signal is above or equal to the threshold the binary sensor is true (this behavior can be changed by adding an invert filter).

It provides an hysteresis option to reduce instability when the source signal is noisy using different limits depending on the current state. Additionally a delay filter could be used to only change after a new state has been kept a minimum time.

If the source sensor is uninitialized at the moment of component creation, the initial state of the binary sensor wil be false , if later it has some reading errors, those invalid source updates will be ignored, and the binary sensor will keep it´s last state.

For example, below configuration would turn the readings of current sensor into a binary sensor.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : analog_threshold name : " Garage Door Opening " sensor_id : motor_current_sensor threshold : 0.5

Alternatively, you can achieve similar functionality using a Template Binary Sensor with the condition option:

# Alternative using template binary sensor binary_sensor : - platform : template name : " Engine Running " condition : sensor.in_range : id : motor_current_sensor above : 0.5

NOTE The template approach does not support hysteresis. Use analog_threshold if you need different upper and lower thresholds to reduce noise.