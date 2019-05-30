Analog Threshold Binary Sensor
The
analog_threshold binary sensor platform allows you to convert analog values
(i.e. sensor readings)
into boolean values, using a threshold as a reference.
When the signal is above or equal to the threshold the binary sensor is
true
(this behavior can be changed by adding an
invert filter).
It provides an hysteresis option to reduce instability when the source signal is noisy using different limits depending on the current state. Additionally a delay filter could be used to only change after a new state has been kept a minimum time.
If the source sensor is uninitialized at the moment of component creation, the initial
state of the binary sensor wil be
false, if later it has some reading errors, those
invalid source updates will be ignored, and the binary sensor will keep it´s last state.
For example, below configuration would turn the readings of current sensor into a binary sensor.
Alternatively, you can achieve similar functionality using a
Template Binary Sensor with the
condition option:
NOTE
The template approach does not support hysteresis. Use
analog_threshold if you need
different upper and lower thresholds to reduce noise.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
sensor_id (Required, ID): The ID of the source sensor.
-
threshold (Required, float, templatable or mapping): Configures the reference for comparison. Accepts either a shorthand float number that will be used as both upper/lower threshold, or a mapping to define different values for each (to use hysteresis).
- upper (Required, float, templatable): Upper threshold, that needs to be crossed to transition from
lowto
highstates.
- lower (Required, float, templatable): Lower threshold, that needs to be crossed to transition from
highto
lowstates.
- upper (Required, float, templatable): Upper threshold, that needs to be crossed to transition from
-
All other options from Binary Sensor.