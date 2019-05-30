Native API Component

The ESPHome native API is used to communicate with clients directly, with a highly-optimized network protocol. Currently, only the ESPHome tool, Home Assistant and ioBroker use this native API.

After adding an api: line to your ESPHome configuration you can go to the Home Assistant web interface and navigate to the “Integrations” screen in the “Configuration” panel. Then wait for the ESPHome device to show up under the discovered section (can take up to 5 minutes) or add the device manually by choosing “ESPHome” from the integration overview and entering “<NODE_NAME>.local” or the IP address of the unit in the “Host” field.

The ESPHome native API is based on a custom TCP protocol using protocol buffers. You can find the protocol data structure definitions here: api.proto A Python library that implements this protocol is aioesphomeapi.

NOTE Actions were previously called Services. ESPHome changed the name in line with Home Assistant but will continue to support YAML with services and homeassistant.service for the foreseeable future. Documentation will only refer to Actions.

# Example configuration entry api :

# Example with more options api : port : 6053 batch_delay : 50ms # Reduce latency for real-time applications listen_backlog : 2 # Allow 2 pending connections in queue max_connections : 6 # Allow up to 6 simultaneous connections max_send_queue : 10 # Maximum queued messages per connection before disconnect encryption : key : " YOUR_ENCRYPTION_KEY_HERE " reboot_timeout : 30min

port (Optional, int): The port to run the API server on. Defaults to 6053 .

listen_backlog (Optional, int): The maximum number of pending connections in the listen queue. Must be between 1 and 10. Defaults to 1 for ESP8266/RP2040, 4 for ESP32 and other platforms. Lower values use less memory but may reject connections during bursts.

max_connections (Optional, int): The maximum number of simultaneous API connections allowed. Must be between 1 and 20. Defaults to: 4 for ESP8266/RP2040, 5 for ESP32/BK72xx/RTL87xx/LN882x, 8 for the host platform. NOTE max_connections is baked into the compiled firmware as a compile-time constant — the connection slots are statically allocated, so every slot costs a small amount of static RAM whether it is used or not, and the firmware must be re-flashed to change the value. In addition, each active API connection consumes approximately 500–1000 bytes of RAM while connected. ESP8266 and RP2040 devices have limited RAM available (ESP8266 typically has around 40KB of free RAM after boot, but this can drop to under 20KB once sensors and other components are configured; RP2040 uses LWIP raw sockets with similar constraints), so be careful not to set this value too high or it may cause out-of-memory crashes. The defaults are set to balance memory usage with allowing multiple simultaneous connections.

max_send_queue (Optional, int): The maximum number of messages that can be queued for sending per connection before the connection is dropped. Must be between 1 and 64. Defaults to: 5 for ESP8266/RP2040, 8 for ESP32/BK72xx/LN882x/nRF52/RTL87xx, 16 for host platform. This prevents memory exhaustion when a client is slow or network-stalled. Each queued message uses approximately 8-12 bytes of overhead plus the message size. NOTE When the send queue is full for a connection, the device will log an error and disconnect that client to prevent out-of-memory crashes. Slow clients, poor WiFi connections causing retries, or network congestion may trigger this. Increase this value if legitimate clients are being disconnected, but be mindful of memory constraints on embedded devices.

encryption (Optional): If present, encryption will be enabled for the API. Using encryption helps to secure the communication between the device running ESPHome and the connected client(s). key (Optional, string): A 32-byte base64-encoded string to be used as the encryption key. If not provided, the key may be set at runtime, but encryption will not be used until it is set. If you need a key, you can use the key below; it is randomly generated by your browser each time this page loads:



Copy Regenerate

NOTE Support for configuring the encryption key on-the-fly will be implemented in a future release of Home Assistant.

TIP For comprehensive security guidance including API encryption best practices, see the Security Best Practices guide.

actions (Optional, list): A list of user-defined actions. See User-defined Actions.

(Optional, list): A list of user-defined actions. See User-defined Actions. batch_delay (Optional, Time): The delay time for batching multiple state update messages together to reduce network overhead. Lower values send updates sooner but use more network packets, while higher values batch more efficiently but add latency. Must be between 0ms and 65535ms (65.535 seconds). Defaults to 100ms .

NOTE Setting batch_delay: 0ms enables immediate sending mode for state updates. This is useful for applications that require real-time responsiveness, such as IR remote binary sensors where rapid ON→OFF transitions must be preserved. However, this will increase network traffic and may impact WiFi performance with many rapidly-changing sensors. Only use this setting when necessary.

custom_services (Optional, boolean): Enable compilation of custom API services for external components that use the C++ CustomAPIDevice class. Only needed when external components register their own services via the native API. Defaults to false .

homeassistant_services (Optional, boolean): Enable compilation of Home Assistant service call support for external components that use the C++ CustomAPIDevice::call_homeassistant_service() or CustomAPIDevice::fire_homeassistant_event() methods. This is automatically enabled when using homeassistant.service or homeassistant.event actions, or the homeassistant platform for number or switch components. Only needs to be manually set when external components call Home Assistant services without using the built-in actions. Defaults to false .

homeassistant_states (Optional, boolean): Enable compilation of Home Assistant state subscription support for external components that use the C++ CustomAPIDevice::subscribe_homeassistant_state() method. This is automatically enabled when using any homeassistant platform components (sensor, binary_sensor, text_sensor, switch, or number). Only needs to be manually set when external components subscribe to Home Assistant states without using the built-in components. Defaults to false .

reboot_timeout (Optional, Time): The amount of time to wait before rebooting when no client connects to the API. This is needed because sometimes the low level ESP functions report that the ESP is connected to the network, when in fact it is not - only a full reboot fixes it. Can be disabled by setting this to 0s . Defaults to 15min .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

on_client_connected (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when a client connects to the API. See on_client_connected Trigger.

on_client_disconnected (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when a client disconnects from the API. See on_client_disconnected Trigger.

Before using any of the actions below, you’ll need to tell Home Assistant to allow your device to perform actions.

NOTE Starting with ESPHome 2025.10.0, you can configure actions to receive and process responses from Home Assistant using capture_response , on_success , and on_error . See Action Response Handling for details.

Open the ESPHome integration page on your Home Assistant instance:

Then:

Find your device in the device list Click the “configure” button next to it Check the “Allow the device to perform Home Assistant actions” box Then click “submit”

NOTE Be sure to follow the instructions above to tell Home Assistant to allow your device to perform actions.

When using the native API with Home Assistant, you can create events in the Home Assistant event bus straight from ESPHome Automations.

# In some trigger on_... : # Simple - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.button_pressed data : message : Button was pressed

event ( Required , string): The event to create - must begin with esphome.

data (Optional, mapping): Optional static data to pass along with the event.

data_template (Optional, mapping): Optional template data to pass along with the event. This is evaluated on the Home Assistant side with Home Assistant’s templating engine.

variables (Optional, mapping): Optional variables that can be used in the data_template . Values are lambdas and will be evaluated before sending the request.

NOTE Be sure to follow the instructions above to tell Home Assistant to allow your device to perform actions.

When using the native API with Home Assistant, you can perform Home Assistant actions straight from ESPHome Automations.

# In some trigger on_... : # Simple - homeassistant.action : action : notify.html5 data : message : Button was pressed # With templates and variables - homeassistant.action : action : notify.html5 data : title : New Humidity data_template : message : The humidity is {{ my_variable }}%. variables : my_variable : |- return id(my_sensor).state;

action ( Required , string, templatable): The Home Assistant Action to perform.

data (Optional, mapping): Optional static data to perform the action with.

data_template (Optional, mapping): Optional template data to perform the action with. This is evaluated on the Home Assistant side with Home Assistant’s templating engine.

variables (Optional, mapping): Optional variables that can be used in the data_template . Values are lambdas and will be evaluated before sending the request.

capture_response (Optional, boolean): Enable capturing the response from the Home Assistant action call. When enabled, on_success must be configured. Defaults to false .

response_template (Optional, string, templatable): Optional Jinja template to process the action response data. This template is evaluated on the Home Assistant side with Home Assistant’s templating engine. Requires capture_response: true .

on_success (Optional, Automation): Optional automation to execute when the Home Assistant action call succeeds. When capture_response: true , the response data is available as a response variable of type JsonObjectConst . See Action Response Handling.

on_error (Optional, Automation): Optional automation to execute when the Home Assistant action call fails. See Action Response Handling.

Data structures are not possible, but you can create a script in Home Assistant and call with all the parameters in plain format.

# Home Assistant Configuration script : ... set_light_rgb : alias : ' ESPHome RGB light set ' sequence : - action : light.turn_on data_template : entity_id : ' {{ light_name }} ' rgb_color : - ' {{ red }} ' - ' {{ green }} ' - ' {{ blue }} '

Then, in ESPHome:

# In some trigger on_... : - homeassistant.action : action : script.set_light_rgb data : light_name : ' my_light ' red : ' 255 ' green : ' 199 ' blue : ' 71 '

Action Response Handling Section titled “Action Response Handling”

NOTE Action response handling is available in ESPHome 2025.10.0 and later.

You can configure actions to receive and process responses from Home Assistant. This enables bidirectional communication where ESPHome can not only call Home Assistant actions but also handle their responses.

Use on_success and on_error to respond to action completion:

on_... : - homeassistant.action : action : light.toggle data : entity_id : light.demo_light on_success : - logger.log : " Toggled demo light " on_error : - logger.log : " Failed to toggle demo light "

Capturing Response Data Section titled “Capturing Response Data”

To capture and process response data from actions, set capture_response: true . When enabled, on_success must be configured and the response data is available as a JsonObjectConst variable named response .

# Example: Get weather forecast and parse JSON response on_... : - homeassistant.action : action : weather.get_forecasts data : entity_id : weather.forecast_home type : hourly capture_response : true on_success : - lambda : |- JsonObjectConst next_hour = response["response"]["weather.forecast_home"]["forecast"][0]; float next_temperature = next_hour["temperature"].as<float>(); ESP_LOGI("weather", "Temperature next hour: %.1f", next_temperature);

Using Response Templates Section titled “Using Response Templates”

Use response_template to extract and format data from complex responses using Home Assistant’s Jinja templating engine. This requires capture_response: true .

# Example: Extract temperature using a template on_... : - homeassistant.action : action : weather.get_forecasts data : entity_id : weather.forecast_home type : hourly capture_response : true response_template : " {{ response['weather.forecast_home']['forecast'][0]['temperature'] }} " on_success : - lambda : |- float temperature = response["response"].as<float>(); ESP_LOGI("weather", "Temperature next hour: %.1f", temperature);

When response_template is used, the processed result is available in response["response"] .

NOTE Be sure to follow the instructions above to tell Home Assistant to allow your device to make action calls.

When using the native API with Home Assistant, you can push tag_scanned to Home Assistant straight from ESPHome Automations.

# In some trigger on_... : # Simple - homeassistant.tag_scanned : some-tag

tag (Required, string, templatable): The id of the scanned tag

This trigger is activated each time a client connects to the API. Two variables of type std::string are available for use by actions called from within this trigger:

client_address : the IP address of the client that connected

: the IP address of the client that connected client_info : the name of the client that connected

api : # ... on_client_connected : - logger.log : format : " Client %s connected to API with IP %s " args : [ " client_info.c_str() " , " client_address.c_str() " ]

This trigger is activated each time the API disconnects from the API. Two variables of type std::string are available for use by actions called from within this trigger:

client_address : the IP address of the client that disconnected

: the IP address of the client that disconnected client_info : the name of the client that disconnected

api : # ... on_client_disconnected : - logger.log : " API client disconnected! "

This Condition checks if at least one client is connected to the ESPHome native API.

state_subscription_only (Optional, boolean, templatable): If enabled, only counts clients that have subscribed to entity state updates. This filters out logger-only connections (such as esphome logs command), which can cause false positives when waiting for Home Assistant. Defaults to false .

Check if any client is connected:

on_... : if : condition : api.connected : then : - logger.log : Client is connected to API!

The lambda equivalent for this is id(api_id).is_connected() .

Check if a client subscribed to entity states is connected (typically Home Assistant):

on_boot : - wait_until : condition : api.connected : state_subscription_only : true - logger.log : Home Assistant is connected! - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.device_booted

The lambda equivalent for this is id(api_id).is_connected(true) .

Use Cases:

Use state_subscription_only: false (default) to detect any API connection

(default) to detect any API connection Use state_subscription_only: true when you need to ensure Home Assistant (or other connections that subscribe to states) is connected before sending events or calling services, preventing errors from logger-only connections

It is also possible to get data from Home Assistant to ESPHome with user-defined actions. When you declare actions in your ESPHome YAML file, they will automatically show up in Home Assistant and you can call them directly.

NOTE User-defined actions can also send responses back to the calling client using the api.respond action. See Action Responses for details.

# Example configuration entry api : actions : - action : start_laundry then : - switch.turn_on : relay - delay : 3h - switch.turn_off : relay

For example with the configuration seen above, after uploading you will see an action called esphome.livingroom_start_laundry (livingroom is the node name) which you can then call.

Additionally, you can also transmit data from Home Assistant to ESPHome with this method:

# Example configuration entry api : actions : - action : start_effect variables : my_brightness : int my_effect : string then : - light.turn_on : id : my_light brightness : !lambda ' return my_brightness; ' effect : !lambda ' return my_effect; '

Using the variables key you can tell ESPHome which variables to expect from Home Assistant. For example the action seen above would be executed with something like this:

# Example Home Assistant Action action : esphome.livingroom_start_effect data_template : my_brightness : " {{ states.brightness.state }} " my_effect : " Rainbow "

Then each variable you define in the variables section is accessible in the automation triggered by the user-defined action through the name you gave it in the variables section (note: this is a local variable, so do not wrap it in id(...) to access it).

There are currently 4 types of variables:

bool: A boolean (ON/OFF). C++ type: bool

int: An integer. C++ type: int / int32_t

/ float: A floating point number. C++ type: float

string: A string. C++ type: std::string

Each of these also exist in array form:

bool[]: An array of boolean values. C++ type: std::vector<bool>

… - Same for other types.

User-defined actions can send responses back to the calling client (such as Home Assistant). This enables bidirectional communication where actions can report success/error status or return structured JSON data.

The response behavior is controlled by the supports_response option, which can be set explicitly or auto-detected based on your action configuration:

none (default): No response is sent. The action is “fire and forget”.

(default): No response is sent. The action is “fire and forget”. status : Reports success/error status without data. Auto-detected when api.respond is used without data: .

: Reports success/error status without data. Auto-detected when is used without . optional : Returns JSON data when the client requests it. Auto-detected when api.respond is used with data: .

: Returns JSON data when the client requests it. Auto-detected when is used with . only: Always returns JSON data. Must be set explicitly. Use this for query-type actions.

supports_response (Optional, string): The response mode for this action. One of none , status , optional , or only . If not specified, the mode is auto-detected based on api.respond usage in the action.

When supports_response is not none , the following variables are available in the action:

call_id ( uint32_t ): A unique identifier for this action call. Used internally by api.respond .

( ): A unique identifier for this action call. Used internally by . return_response ( bool ): Only available in optional mode. Indicates whether the client requested a response. You don’t typically need to check this - api.respond handles it automatically.

This action sends a response back to the client that called the user-defined action. It can report success/error status and optionally include JSON data.

success (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether the action succeeded. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether the action succeeded. Defaults to . error_message (Optional, string, templatable): An error message to include when success is false . Defaults to an empty string.

(Optional, string, templatable): An error message to include when is . Defaults to an empty string. data (Optional, lambda): A lambda that populates a JSON object with response data. The lambda receives a root variable of type JsonObject that you can populate with key-value pairs.

Status Response Example Section titled “Status Response Example”

Report success or error without returning data:

api : actions : - action : validate_input variables : value : int then : - if : condition : lambda : ' return value < 0; ' then : - api.respond : success : false error_message : " Value must be positive " else : - api.respond : success : true

Data Response Example Section titled “Data Response Example”

Return structured JSON data to the caller:

api : actions : - action : get_sensor_data variables : sensor_name : string then : - api.respond : data : !lambda |- root["sensor"] = sensor_name; root["value"] = id(my_sensor).state; root["unit"] = "°C"; root["timestamp"] = id(homeassistant_time).now().timestamp;

This action will be auto-detected as optional mode because it uses api.respond with data: .

Query Action Example Section titled “Query Action Example”

For actions that always return data (like queries), explicitly set supports_response: only :

api : actions : - action : get_device_info supports_response : only then : - api.respond : data : !lambda |- root["hostname"] = App.get_name(); root["version"] = ESPHOME_VERSION; root["uptime"] = millis() / 1000;

Nested JSON Data Section titled “Nested JSON Data”

You can create complex nested JSON structures:

api : actions : - action : get_full_status supports_response : only then : - api.respond : data : !lambda |- root["device"]["name"] = "living_room"; root["device"]["version"] = 1; root["sensors"]["temperature"] = id(temp_sensor).state; root["sensors"]["humidity"] = id(humidity_sensor).state;

Calling from Home Assistant Section titled “Calling from Home Assistant”

Actions with response support appear in Home Assistant with their response mode indicated. You can call them and receive the response data:

# Home Assistant automation example action : esphome.device_get_sensor_data data : sensor_name : " living_room " response_variable : sensor_response

The response will be available in the sensor_response variable with the structure you defined in the data: lambda.

Advantages over MQTT Section titled “Advantages over MQTT”

The ESPHome native API has many advantages over using MQTT for communication with Home Automation software (currently only Home Assistant and ioBroker). But MQTT is a great protocol and will never be removed. Features of native API (vs. MQTT):