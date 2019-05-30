MAX31855 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor

The max31855 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX31855 thermocouple temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome

As the communication with the MAX31855 is done using SPI, you need to have an SPI bus in your configuration with the miso_pin set (MOSI is not required).

Connect GND to GND , VCC to 3.3V and the other three MISO (or SO for short), CS and CLOCK (or CLK ) to free GPIO pins.

# Example configuration entry spi : miso_pin : D0 clk_pin : D1 sensor : - platform : max31855 name : " Living Room Temperature " cs_pin : D2 update_interval : 60s