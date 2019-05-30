MAX31855 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor
The
max31855 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX31855 thermocouple
temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome
As the communication with the MAX31855 is done using SPI, you need to have an SPI bus in your configuration with the miso_pin set (MOSI is not required).
Connect
GND to
GND,
VCC to
3.3V and the other three
MISO (or
SO for short),
CS and
CLOCK (or
CLK ) to free GPIO pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select pin of the SPI interface.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
reference_temperature (Optional, ID): Access the internal temperature sensor of the MAX31855.
- All options from Sensor.
-
spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.
-
All other options from Sensor.