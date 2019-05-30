 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MAX31855 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Sensor

The max31855 temperature sensor allows you to use your MAX31855 thermocouple temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome

As the communication with the MAX31855 is done using SPI, you need to have an SPI bus in your configuration with the miso_pin set (MOSI is not required).

Connect GND to GND, VCC to 3.3V and the other three MISO (or SO for short), CS and CLOCK (or CLK ) to free GPIO pins.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  miso_pin: D0
  clk_pin: D1


sensor:
  - platform: max31855
    name: "Living Room Temperature"
    cs_pin: D2
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select pin of the SPI interface.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • reference_temperature (Optional, ID): Access the internal temperature sensor of the MAX31855.

  • spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”